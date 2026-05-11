حفل العدد (716) لمجلة القافلة بموضوعات شيّقة عدة؛ منها استقراء دلالة «السُّلم»، بوصفه عنصراً معمارياً تم صنعه من مواد طبيعية بدائية، وتحوّل إلى رموز دينية واجتماعية وجمالية عبر العصور، وله دلالاته الثقافية والرمزية في اللغة، والفنون، والسينما، بما يمثله من الصعود والهبوط والتحولات النفسية والوجودية.

فيما أُنتخِب محور العدالة الثقافية ليغدو قضيّة العدد

من القوة الناعمة إلى التنمية الشاملة؛ بوصفها أساساً لتطور المجتمع ولضمان وصول الثقافة إلى الجميع، بتتبع نشأة المفهوم، وانتشاره عالمياً مشمولاً بالتنوع والتمثيل الرقمي، وحقوق الثقافات المختلفة.

وفي كتلة «أدب وفنون»، تتتبّع ندى حطيط تاريخ الخوف من الكتب من حيث أنها «سمٌّ وترياق»، مُسلّطةً الضوء على قدرتها على تغيير الوعي، انطلاقاً من الفلسفة القديمة إلى الرقابة الحديثة. ويقرأ الدكتور سعيد يقطين تحولات مفهوم «الالتزام الأدبي» منتقداً استنساخ المفاهيم الغربية.

كما يبرز الدكتور مسفر القحطاني أهمية تأسيس المعهد الملكي للأنثروبولوجيا الذي سيشكل نقلةً معرفية لدراسة الإنسان السعودي وفهم الهوية الثقافية بعمق، في حين يرصد الكاتب عبدالرحمن السليمان سيرة الفنان محمد السليم ودوره الريادي في تأسيس الفن التشكيلي السعودي، ويقدم الدكتور سعيد بنكراد رؤيته للثقافة، التي هي ترويض للطبيعة وبناء رمزي للإنسان؛ مُشكِّلةً بذلك الهوية والسلوك والمعنى.

وفي فضاء «علوم»، تناول الدكتور نضال قسوم الثقوب السوداء ابتداءً من مجرد طرحها فرضيةً فيزيائية إلى تصويرها المباشر منذ عام 2019م. وناقش الدكتور عبدالهادي الهباد اضطراب فرط الحركة وتشتّت الانتباه، الناتج عن تفاعل عوامل بيولوجية وبيئية متعددة، ورصدت الدكتورة ندى الأحمدي ظاهرة انخفاض سن البلوغ لدى الفتيات عالمياً.

واستقصت الدكتورة سماهر الضامن «الحدس» بوصفه معرفةً لا واعية متجسدة، وتستعرض تحوّله في عصر التقنيات العصبية وما بعد الإنسانية. واستعرضت آلاء الحاجي دور الفن في العلاج لتنظيم المشاعر حين تعجز اللغة عن التعبير عن الصدمات. وتتبع ناصر الرباط الحديقة الإسلامية التي شكّلت استجابة بيئية للندرة، وسافر أشرف فقيه بزاوية «عين وعدسة» إلى آيسلندا، الجزيرة البركانية التي تجمع بين الجليد والنار.

وألقت المجلة الضوء على إشكالية التلقي الفني وتحوّل العمل الفني إلى صناعةٍ خاضعة لذائقة الجمهور وفق تحليل الدكتور علي زعلة. واحتفت بجماليات اللحظات العابرة، من خلال استعراض تجربة الفنان كميل حوّا في زاوية «ضوء»، وبرنامج «العلم + أدب» الرامي لإعادة صياغة المفاهيم العلمية ضمن قوالب إنسانية مؤثرة، ليضع بين يدي القارئ مزيجاً فريداً يوازن بين التأمل الفكري العميق ومتعة استكشاف الحياة وتنوعها.

يُذكر أن «القافلة» مجلة ثقافية متنوعة، تصدر عن أرامكو السعودية منذ عام 1953م.