The issue (716) of Al-Qafila magazine features several intriguing topics; among them is an exploration of the meaning of "peace," as an architectural element made from primitive natural materials, which has transformed into religious, social, and aesthetic symbols throughout the ages, carrying its cultural and symbolic connotations in language, arts, and cinema, representing ascents and descents as well as psychological and existential transformations.

Meanwhile, the theme of cultural justice has been chosen to become the issue's focal point.

From soft power to comprehensive development; seen as a foundation for societal evolution and ensuring that culture reaches everyone, tracing the origin of the concept and its global spread, encompassing diversity, digital representation, and the rights of different cultures.

In the "Literature and Arts" section, Nada Hattit traces the history of fear of books as "poison and antidote," highlighting their ability to change consciousness, from ancient philosophy to modern censorship. Dr. Said Yaqtin reads the transformations of the concept of "literary commitment," criticizing the replication of Western concepts.

Dr. Musfer Al-Qahtani emphasizes the importance of establishing the Royal Institute of Anthropology, which will represent a cognitive leap in studying the Saudi human and deeply understanding cultural identity, while writer Abdulrahman Al-Sulaiman chronicles the life of artist Mohammed Al-Saleem and his pioneering role in establishing Saudi visual arts. Dr. Said Benkrad presents his vision of culture as a taming of nature and a symbolic construction of humanity, thus forming identity, behavior, and meaning.

In the "Sciences" space, Dr. Nidal Qassoum discusses black holes, starting from merely proposing them as a physical hypothesis to their direct imaging since 2019. Dr. Abdulhadi Al-Habadi discusses Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, resulting from the interaction of multiple biological and environmental factors, while Dr. Nada Al-Ahmadi observes the phenomenon of declining puberty age among girls globally.

Dr. Samaher Al-Dhamin investigates "intuition" as embodied unconscious knowledge, showcasing its transformation in the era of neural technologies and post-humanism. Alaa Al-Hajji reviews the role of art in therapy to organize emotions when language fails to express trauma. Nasser Al-Rabat traces the Islamic garden, which formed an environmental response to scarcity, and Ashraf Faqih traveled to Iceland in the "Eye and Lens" section, the volcanic island that combines ice and fire.

The magazine sheds light on the issue of artistic reception and the transformation of the artwork into an industry subject to public taste, according to Dr. Ali Za'ala's analysis. It celebrates the aesthetics of fleeting moments through an overview of artist Kamil Hawa's experience in the "Light" section, and the "Science + Literature" program aimed at reshaping scientific concepts within impactful human frameworks, providing the reader with a unique blend that balances deep intellectual contemplation with the joy of exploring life's diversity.

It is worth mentioning that "Al-Qafila" is a diverse cultural magazine published by Saudi Aramco since 1953.