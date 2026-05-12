ناقشت القاصة والروائية سعاد عسيري في أمسية أدبية أقيمت بالتعاون مع الشريك الأدبي، تجربتها السردية، وعوالمها الإبداعية وأهم المحطات في مسيرتها الأدبية.

وتطرقت عسيري في حديثها مع جمهور الأمسية، عن قدرة الرواية النسائية المعاصرة على مواجهة السرديات التقليدية وكشف القضايا الشائكة بالمجتمع بجرأة فنية وعمق فلسفي في قالب إبداعي مُتجدد، والتي كانت تهمش دور المرأة، محولة إياها من مجرد «موضوع» إلى «ذات» واعية.

وأكدت عسيري لجمهور أمسيتها على أنها تؤمن بأهمية أن يُخطط الكاتب لما يكتب، وأن يكون حريصاً على تنوّع إنتاجه الأدبي، وتطوير أدواته بشكل دائم، وكيفية توظيف البيئة المحلية لتقديم دراما اجتماعية محلية بوعي إنساني عام، مما يساعدالقلم النسائي السعودي في تجاوز حدود البدائية إلى التكتيك السردي الإبداعي والاهتمام بالموروث الشعبي للمنطقة.

كما تحدثت عسيري، عن عوالم روايتها «نبيـــة وبيوت الموت»، وعبّرت عن سعادتها باستقبال الجمهور والنقاد لتلك الرواية، وما حظيت به كإصدار روائي أول لها من احتفاء نقدي بدأ من القاهرة التي شهدت ندوة نظمها اتحاد الكتاب المصريين، وشارك فيها نخبة من النقاد والأدباء، حيث كان الحديث مطولاً حول شخصيات الرواية وحضور المكان والتراث في تفاصيلها.

واختتمت عسيري حديثها بأن الكاتب لابد أن يكون لديه رسالة معينة يحاول إيصالها عبر ما يكتبه للجمهور من خلال القصة القصيرة والرواية، فالكاتب ليس دوره أن يكون مصلحاً اجتماعياً هو يطرح قضية معيّنة بطريقة إبداعية وفنية، إضافة إلى إبراز أهمية الكتابة في تعزيز الوعي وبناء الفكر، مقدّمة شكرها وتقديرها للحضور الذي شارك في الفعالية الثقافية والأدبية، وأكدت اللقاء شكّل تجربة ثقافية جميلة.