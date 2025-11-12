The Abha Culture and Arts Association organized an art exhibition titled "Stages" for artist Adel Al-Omar, at the association's exhibition hall.

The director of the association, Ahmed Al-Sarwi, explained that this exhibition is part of a series of events organized by the association to support creators, highlight their artistic works, and introduce the aesthetic aspects of visual arts in particular and fine arts in general. In his first solo exhibition, artist Adel Al-Omar showcases over 40 paintings, presenting a collection of artworks that reflect his aesthetic interests and his skill in employing various techniques and styles within his unique artistic vision.