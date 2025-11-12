نظّمت جمعية الثقافة والفنون بأبها، معرضاً تشكيلياً بعنوان «مراحل» للفنان عادل آل عمر، في صالة المعارض بمقر الجمعية.

وأوضح مدير الجمعية أحمد السروي، أن هذا المعرض يأتي ضمن سلسلة من الفعاليات التي تنظمها الجمعية دعماً للمبدعين، وإبرازاً لأعمالهم الفنية، وتعريفاً بالجوانب الجمالية في الفنون التشكيلية خصوصاً والبصرية عموماً. ويستعرض الفنان عادل آل عمر في معرضه الشخصي الأول عبر أكثر من 40 لوحة، مجموعة من الأعمال الفنية التي تعكس اهتمامه الجمالي، ومهارته في توظيف تقنيات وأساليب تشكيلية متعددة الاتجاهات ضمن رؤيته الفنية الخاصة.