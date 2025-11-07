في عمله الجديد «كتاب الحفلة، كرة القدم، إحماء الذاكرة والكلمات» (دار تشكيل، 2025)، يفاجئنا الروائي الشاعر عبدالله ثابت بكتابٍ غير مألوف في مساره الإبداعي. فصاحب «وجه النائم» لا يعود هذه المرة إلى الشعر أو السرد، بل يتجه إلى الكتابة عن كرة القدم، ذلك الشغف الكوني الذي يسكن الذاكرة الجماعية للبشر.

لكن ثابت لا يكتب عن اللعبة كموضوعٍ رياضي، بل كحالةٍ إنسانيةٍ وجماليةٍ مفتوحة على التأمل. منذ الصفحات الأولى، يعلن انحيازه الجميل: أن يفتح باب الأدب على ملعبٍ طالما ظنه المثقفون بعيداً عن «الجدّ». غير أن «الحفلة» ليست استراحةً من الشعر، بل امتداد له عبر وسيطٍ مختلف؛ إذ يستبدل المؤلف القصيدة بصافرة، والبيت بتمريرة جانبية، والمجاز بتسديدة مباغتة تضبط إيقاع اللغة كما يضبط الحكم مجرى اللعب.

بين الأدب والملعب

يذكّرنا صاحب «جلبة لتحريك الوقت» بتجارب أدباء عالميين كتبوا عن كرة القدم مثل بيتر هاندكه (خوف حارس المرمى عند ضربة الجزاء) وإدواردو غاليانو (كرة القدم بين الشمس والظل)، وأمبرتو إيكو الذي خصّ اللعبة بمقالاتٍ فلسفية، وألبير كامو الذي كان حارس مرمى قبل أن يصبح روائياً وجودياً. في هذا السياق، يضع ثابت نفسه ضمن سلالةٍ من الكتّاب الذين رأوا في كرة القدم مرآةً للعالم لا تسليةً عابرة.

منذ أولى «اللقطات»، يُظهر المؤلف حسّاً سينمائياً لافتاً؛ فالسرد ينزلق من «ضربة بداية الكتاب» إلى ذاكرةٍ أبهاويةٍ مشبعةٍ بضباب الجبال وأبواق السيارات وأهازيج الجمهور الأخضر. يحوّل الكاتب المشهد الشعبي إلى بانوراما لغويةٍ مشبعةٍ بالضوء، كأنه يلتقط صورةً جماعيةً للحظة وطنيةٍ لا تتكرر.

متعة القراءة والمشاهدة

يضع ثابت في مفتتح كتابه «توصية لأجل المتعة»: أن تُقرأ الصفحات والهاتف الذكي بجوارك، لتبحث في الشبكة عن اللقطات التي يصفها النص. إنها تجربة قراءةٍ مزدوجة؛ الأدب والفيديو يتجاوران في لحظةٍ واحدة. هكذا يراهن المؤلف على قارئٍ جديدٍ، يشارك في بناء المعنى بدل أن يتلقّاه جاهزاً، ويستمتع بالنص كما يستمتع بالمباراة.

لماذا نحب كرة القدم؟

لا يكتفي الكاتب بتأمل الظاهرة من بعيد، بل يذهب إلى لبّ السؤال: لماذا نحب كرة القدم؟

يقدّم ثابت مثالاً نابضاً: هدف رونالدينيو في ستامفورد بريدج عام 2005، تلك الضربة التي بدت كأنها خرجت من فراغٍ مضيء، فأصابت الجمهور بـ«دهشةٍ بدائية» تشبه الفن الخالص. هنا يتبدّى المعنى الأعمق للكتاب: أن الجمال قد يمرّ في ثانيتين، لكن أثره يبقى في الذاكرة كما تبقى الأعمال الخالدة.

لغة تحتفي بالحياة

في «الحفلة»، يمتزج التحليل بالحكاية، ويتجاور السرد مع الشعر في بناءٍ لغويٍّ مشغولٍ بعناية. الجملة عند عبدالله ثابت مرنة وسريعة حين تستدعي اللعبةُ الإيقاع، وبطيئة متأملة حين تتطلّب المشهدَ الداخلي. خلف هذا التوازن يقف «الكاتب الشاعر» الذي يجرّ النثر نحو استعاراته الطبيعية: المدرج كورالٌ إنساني، واللاعب ممثل تراجيدي، والمباراة مسرحٌ مفتوح على الاحتمالات.

بين «الثقافي» و«الشعبي»

ينحاز صاحب «وجه النائم» إلى كتابةٍ لا ترى في كرة القدم ترفاً، بل ظاهرةً ثقافيةً تستحق لغتها الخاصة. فهو يبرهن أن الأدب العالي لا يتعالى على ثقافة الجمهور، بل يلتقيها في منتصف الطريق. لغته هنا أنيقة، لكن غير متكلفة؛ حديثة ومرنة، تحتفظ بحرارة المكان وروائح الملاعب وأسماء اللاعبين التي شكّلت وجدان جيلٍ كامل من العرب والخليجيين.

تقنية «اللقطة»

يعتمد الكتاب تقنية «اللقطات القصيرة» التي تتجاور لتكوّن مشهداً أوسع. لا فصول طويلة ولا استطرادات، بل نصٌّ مفتوح على الدخول والخروج الحرّ. هذا الشكل المتشظي يناسب طبيعة اللعبة وزمن القراءة المعاصر، حيث يتحوّل الأدب إلى تجربةٍ تفاعليةٍ متحرّكة. ومع ذلك، لا يفقد النص خيطه الداخلي؛ فثمّة يدٌ خفيةٌ تجمع اللقطات كما تجمع اليدُ الخبيرةُ حبّات مسبحةٍ لا تنفرط.

الأدب والذاكرة الجماعية

في جوهره، «الحفلة» ليس كتاباً عن كرة القدم بقدر ما هو تأمل في معنى التلقي الجماعي: كيف يتحوّل الفرح الفردي إلى هتافٍ مشترك؟ وكيف يمكن للكلمة أن تُحاكي صوت عشرات الآلاف في لحظةٍ واحدة؟ هذه الأسئلة تجعل الكتاب امتداداً طبيعياً لمشروع عبدالله ثابت الشعري والسردي، لكنه بملعبٍ جديدٍ ومجازٍ أرحب.

رهان الجمال

ما يفعله ثابت هنا يشبه مزج فني بين الأدب والحياة. فهو يبرهن أن النصّ يمكن أن يخرج من الصفحة إلى الشاشة ثم يعود، من دون أن يفقد لغته أو يساوم على أناقته. الذهاب إلى «الضفة الأخرى» ليس نزهة، بل رهان على كسر الحواجز بين «الثقافي» و«الشعبي»، وعلى إعادة وصل الأدب بنبض الناس اليومي.

ختاماً

«الحفلة» عملٌ مكتوبٌ بلغةٍ مصقولةٍ ومخيلةٍ متوقدةٍ تنصف اللعبة والناس الذين يأتون كل أسبوعٍ ليتذكّروا أنهم جماعة. من «الصافرة» الافتتاحية حتى السؤال الأخير «لماذا نحب كرة القدم؟»، يقدم عبدالله ثابت بهجةً فكريةً وجماليةً نادرة، تذكّرنا بأن وظيفة الأدب ليست في تفسير الحياة، بل في إشعالها.

إنه كتابٌ يحتفي بالكرة كما يحتفي بالكلمة، ويجعل من الملعب نصّاً ومن النصّ ملعباً. ومن يقرأه - كما أراد له صاحبه - نصاً يُرى ويُسمع، سيغلقه وقد أصابته عدوى «الحفلة» الجميلة: أن يصفّق للغة وهي تسجّل هدفاً نظيفاً في مرمى الركود الثقافي.