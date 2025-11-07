في عمله الجديد «كتاب الحفلة، كرة القدم، إحماء الذاكرة والكلمات» (دار تشكيل، 2025)، يفاجئنا الروائي الشاعر عبدالله ثابت بكتابٍ غير مألوف في مساره الإبداعي. فصاحب «وجه النائم» لا يعود هذه المرة إلى الشعر أو السرد، بل يتجه إلى الكتابة عن كرة القدم، ذلك الشغف الكوني الذي يسكن الذاكرة الجماعية للبشر.
لكن ثابت لا يكتب عن اللعبة كموضوعٍ رياضي، بل كحالةٍ إنسانيةٍ وجماليةٍ مفتوحة على التأمل. منذ الصفحات الأولى، يعلن انحيازه الجميل: أن يفتح باب الأدب على ملعبٍ طالما ظنه المثقفون بعيداً عن «الجدّ». غير أن «الحفلة» ليست استراحةً من الشعر، بل امتداد له عبر وسيطٍ مختلف؛ إذ يستبدل المؤلف القصيدة بصافرة، والبيت بتمريرة جانبية، والمجاز بتسديدة مباغتة تضبط إيقاع اللغة كما يضبط الحكم مجرى اللعب.
بين الأدب والملعب
يذكّرنا صاحب «جلبة لتحريك الوقت» بتجارب أدباء عالميين كتبوا عن كرة القدم مثل بيتر هاندكه (خوف حارس المرمى عند ضربة الجزاء) وإدواردو غاليانو (كرة القدم بين الشمس والظل)، وأمبرتو إيكو الذي خصّ اللعبة بمقالاتٍ فلسفية، وألبير كامو الذي كان حارس مرمى قبل أن يصبح روائياً وجودياً. في هذا السياق، يضع ثابت نفسه ضمن سلالةٍ من الكتّاب الذين رأوا في كرة القدم مرآةً للعالم لا تسليةً عابرة.
منذ أولى «اللقطات»، يُظهر المؤلف حسّاً سينمائياً لافتاً؛ فالسرد ينزلق من «ضربة بداية الكتاب» إلى ذاكرةٍ أبهاويةٍ مشبعةٍ بضباب الجبال وأبواق السيارات وأهازيج الجمهور الأخضر. يحوّل الكاتب المشهد الشعبي إلى بانوراما لغويةٍ مشبعةٍ بالضوء، كأنه يلتقط صورةً جماعيةً للحظة وطنيةٍ لا تتكرر.
متعة القراءة والمشاهدة
يضع ثابت في مفتتح كتابه «توصية لأجل المتعة»: أن تُقرأ الصفحات والهاتف الذكي بجوارك، لتبحث في الشبكة عن اللقطات التي يصفها النص. إنها تجربة قراءةٍ مزدوجة؛ الأدب والفيديو يتجاوران في لحظةٍ واحدة. هكذا يراهن المؤلف على قارئٍ جديدٍ، يشارك في بناء المعنى بدل أن يتلقّاه جاهزاً، ويستمتع بالنص كما يستمتع بالمباراة.
لماذا نحب كرة القدم؟
لا يكتفي الكاتب بتأمل الظاهرة من بعيد، بل يذهب إلى لبّ السؤال: لماذا نحب كرة القدم؟
يقدّم ثابت مثالاً نابضاً: هدف رونالدينيو في ستامفورد بريدج عام 2005، تلك الضربة التي بدت كأنها خرجت من فراغٍ مضيء، فأصابت الجمهور بـ«دهشةٍ بدائية» تشبه الفن الخالص. هنا يتبدّى المعنى الأعمق للكتاب: أن الجمال قد يمرّ في ثانيتين، لكن أثره يبقى في الذاكرة كما تبقى الأعمال الخالدة.
لغة تحتفي بالحياة
في «الحفلة»، يمتزج التحليل بالحكاية، ويتجاور السرد مع الشعر في بناءٍ لغويٍّ مشغولٍ بعناية. الجملة عند عبدالله ثابت مرنة وسريعة حين تستدعي اللعبةُ الإيقاع، وبطيئة متأملة حين تتطلّب المشهدَ الداخلي. خلف هذا التوازن يقف «الكاتب الشاعر» الذي يجرّ النثر نحو استعاراته الطبيعية: المدرج كورالٌ إنساني، واللاعب ممثل تراجيدي، والمباراة مسرحٌ مفتوح على الاحتمالات.
بين «الثقافي» و«الشعبي»
ينحاز صاحب «وجه النائم» إلى كتابةٍ لا ترى في كرة القدم ترفاً، بل ظاهرةً ثقافيةً تستحق لغتها الخاصة. فهو يبرهن أن الأدب العالي لا يتعالى على ثقافة الجمهور، بل يلتقيها في منتصف الطريق. لغته هنا أنيقة، لكن غير متكلفة؛ حديثة ومرنة، تحتفظ بحرارة المكان وروائح الملاعب وأسماء اللاعبين التي شكّلت وجدان جيلٍ كامل من العرب والخليجيين.
تقنية «اللقطة»
يعتمد الكتاب تقنية «اللقطات القصيرة» التي تتجاور لتكوّن مشهداً أوسع. لا فصول طويلة ولا استطرادات، بل نصٌّ مفتوح على الدخول والخروج الحرّ. هذا الشكل المتشظي يناسب طبيعة اللعبة وزمن القراءة المعاصر، حيث يتحوّل الأدب إلى تجربةٍ تفاعليةٍ متحرّكة. ومع ذلك، لا يفقد النص خيطه الداخلي؛ فثمّة يدٌ خفيةٌ تجمع اللقطات كما تجمع اليدُ الخبيرةُ حبّات مسبحةٍ لا تنفرط.
الأدب والذاكرة الجماعية
في جوهره، «الحفلة» ليس كتاباً عن كرة القدم بقدر ما هو تأمل في معنى التلقي الجماعي: كيف يتحوّل الفرح الفردي إلى هتافٍ مشترك؟ وكيف يمكن للكلمة أن تُحاكي صوت عشرات الآلاف في لحظةٍ واحدة؟ هذه الأسئلة تجعل الكتاب امتداداً طبيعياً لمشروع عبدالله ثابت الشعري والسردي، لكنه بملعبٍ جديدٍ ومجازٍ أرحب.
رهان الجمال
ما يفعله ثابت هنا يشبه مزج فني بين الأدب والحياة. فهو يبرهن أن النصّ يمكن أن يخرج من الصفحة إلى الشاشة ثم يعود، من دون أن يفقد لغته أو يساوم على أناقته. الذهاب إلى «الضفة الأخرى» ليس نزهة، بل رهان على كسر الحواجز بين «الثقافي» و«الشعبي»، وعلى إعادة وصل الأدب بنبض الناس اليومي.
ختاماً
«الحفلة» عملٌ مكتوبٌ بلغةٍ مصقولةٍ ومخيلةٍ متوقدةٍ تنصف اللعبة والناس الذين يأتون كل أسبوعٍ ليتذكّروا أنهم جماعة. من «الصافرة» الافتتاحية حتى السؤال الأخير «لماذا نحب كرة القدم؟»، يقدم عبدالله ثابت بهجةً فكريةً وجماليةً نادرة، تذكّرنا بأن وظيفة الأدب ليست في تفسير الحياة، بل في إشعالها.
إنه كتابٌ يحتفي بالكرة كما يحتفي بالكلمة، ويجعل من الملعب نصّاً ومن النصّ ملعباً. ومن يقرأه - كما أراد له صاحبه - نصاً يُرى ويُسمع، سيغلقه وقد أصابته عدوى «الحفلة» الجميلة: أن يصفّق للغة وهي تسجّل هدفاً نظيفاً في مرمى الركود الثقافي.
In his new work "The Party, Football, Warming Up Memory and Words" (Dar Tashkeel, 2025), the novelist and poet Abdullah Thabit surprises us with an unusual book in his creative journey. The author of "The Face of the Sleeper" does not return this time to poetry or narrative, but instead turns to writing about football, that universal passion that resides in the collective memory of humanity.
However, Thabit does not write about the game as a sports subject, but as a human and aesthetic condition open to contemplation. From the very first pages, he announces his beautiful bias: to open the door of literature to a field that intellectuals have long thought was far from "seriousness." Yet "The Party" is not a break from poetry, but an extension of it through a different medium; the author replaces the poem with a whistle, the verse with a sideways pass, and the metaphor with a sudden shot that sets the rhythm of language just as the referee controls the flow of the game.
Between Literature and the Pitch
The author of "A Clamor to Move Time" reminds us of the experiences of global writers who have written about football, such as Peter Handke ("The Goalkeeper's Fear of the Penalty"), Eduardo Galeano ("Football in Sun and Shadow"), Umberto Eco, who dedicated philosophical essays to the game, and Albert Camus, who was a goalkeeper before becoming an existential novelist. In this context, Thabit places himself within a lineage of writers who see football as a mirror of the world rather than a fleeting amusement.
From the very first "shots," the author displays a remarkable cinematic sensibility; the narrative glides from "the opening kick of the book" to a memory of Abha filled with the fog of mountains, car horns, and the chants of the green crowd. The writer transforms the popular scene into a linguistic panorama saturated with light, as if capturing a group photo of a national moment that will not be repeated.
The Pleasure of Reading and Watching
Thabit opens his book with "A Recommendation for Enjoyment": that the pages be read with a smartphone beside you, to search the network for the clips described in the text. It is a dual reading experience; literature and video coexist in a single moment. Thus, the author bets on a new reader who participates in constructing meaning rather than receiving it ready-made, enjoying the text as one enjoys the match.
Why Do We Love Football?
The writer does not stop at contemplating the phenomenon from afar, but goes to the heart of the question: why do we love football?
Thabit presents a vivid example: Ronaldinho's goal at Stamford Bridge in 2005, that strike which seemed to emerge from a luminous void, leaving the audience in "primitive astonishment" akin to pure art. Here, the deeper meaning of the book becomes evident: beauty may pass in two seconds, but its impact remains in memory just as timeless works endure.
A Language Celebrating Life
In "The Party," analysis blends with storytelling, and narrative coexists with poetry in a carefully crafted linguistic structure. The sentence in Abdullah Thabit's work is flexible and swift when the game calls for rhythm, and slow and contemplative when it requires internal scenery. Behind this balance stands the "poet-writer" who drags prose toward its natural metaphors: the stands are a human choir, the player is a tragic actor, and the match is a stage open to possibilities.
Between the "Cultural" and the "Popular"
The author of "The Face of the Sleeper" leans toward a writing style that does not view football as a luxury but as a cultural phenomenon deserving of its own language. He proves that high literature does not look down on popular culture but meets it halfway. His language here is elegant yet unpretentious; modern and flexible, retaining the warmth of the place, the scents of the stadiums, and the names of players that have shaped the consciousness of an entire generation of Arabs and Gulf citizens.
The "Shot" Technique
The book employs the technique of "short shots" that come together to form a broader scene. There are no long chapters or digressions, but an open text allowing for free entry and exit. This fragmented form suits the nature of the game and contemporary reading time, where literature transforms into a dynamic interactive experience. Nevertheless, the text does not lose its internal thread; there is a hidden hand that gathers the shots just as an expert hand collects beads on a rosary without letting them slip.
Literature and Collective Memory
At its core, "The Party" is not a book about football as much as it is a contemplation on the meaning of collective reception: how does individual joy transform into a shared chant? And how can a word echo the voices of tens of thousands in a single moment? These questions make the book a natural extension of Abdullah Thabit's poetic and narrative project, but on a new pitch and with a broader metaphor.
The Bet on Beauty
What Thabit does here resembles an artistic blend between literature and life. He proves that the text can move from the page to the screen and back again, without losing its language or compromising its elegance. Going to "the other shore" is not a stroll, but a bet on breaking the barriers between the "cultural" and the "popular," and on reconnecting literature with the pulse of daily life.
In Conclusion
"The Party" is a work written in polished language and a vivid imagination that honors the game and the people who come every week to remember that they are a community. From the opening "whistle" to the final question "Why do we love football?", Abdullah Thabit offers a rare intellectual and aesthetic joy, reminding us that the function of literature is not to explain life, but to ignite it.
It is a book that celebrates the ball as it celebrates the word, turning the pitch into a text and the text into a pitch. And whoever reads it—as its author intended—as a text that is seen and heard, will close it having caught the beautiful "party" contagion: to applaud the language as it scores a clean goal against cultural stagnation.