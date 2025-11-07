In his new work "The Party, Football, Warming Up Memory and Words" (Dar Tashkeel, 2025), the novelist and poet Abdullah Thabit surprises us with an unusual book in his creative journey. The author of "The Face of the Sleeper" does not return this time to poetry or narrative, but instead turns to writing about football, that universal passion that resides in the collective memory of humanity.

However, Thabit does not write about the game as a sports subject, but as a human and aesthetic condition open to contemplation. From the very first pages, he announces his beautiful bias: to open the door of literature to a field that intellectuals have long thought was far from "seriousness." Yet "The Party" is not a break from poetry, but an extension of it through a different medium; the author replaces the poem with a whistle, the verse with a sideways pass, and the metaphor with a sudden shot that sets the rhythm of language just as the referee controls the flow of the game.

Between Literature and the Pitch

The author of "A Clamor to Move Time" reminds us of the experiences of global writers who have written about football, such as Peter Handke ("The Goalkeeper's Fear of the Penalty"), Eduardo Galeano ("Football in Sun and Shadow"), Umberto Eco, who dedicated philosophical essays to the game, and Albert Camus, who was a goalkeeper before becoming an existential novelist. In this context, Thabit places himself within a lineage of writers who see football as a mirror of the world rather than a fleeting amusement.

From the very first "shots," the author displays a remarkable cinematic sensibility; the narrative glides from "the opening kick of the book" to a memory of Abha filled with the fog of mountains, car horns, and the chants of the green crowd. The writer transforms the popular scene into a linguistic panorama saturated with light, as if capturing a group photo of a national moment that will not be repeated.

The Pleasure of Reading and Watching

Thabit opens his book with "A Recommendation for Enjoyment": that the pages be read with a smartphone beside you, to search the network for the clips described in the text. It is a dual reading experience; literature and video coexist in a single moment. Thus, the author bets on a new reader who participates in constructing meaning rather than receiving it ready-made, enjoying the text as one enjoys the match.

Why Do We Love Football?

The writer does not stop at contemplating the phenomenon from afar, but goes to the heart of the question: why do we love football?

Thabit presents a vivid example: Ronaldinho's goal at Stamford Bridge in 2005, that strike which seemed to emerge from a luminous void, leaving the audience in "primitive astonishment" akin to pure art. Here, the deeper meaning of the book becomes evident: beauty may pass in two seconds, but its impact remains in memory just as timeless works endure.

A Language Celebrating Life

In "The Party," analysis blends with storytelling, and narrative coexists with poetry in a carefully crafted linguistic structure. The sentence in Abdullah Thabit's work is flexible and swift when the game calls for rhythm, and slow and contemplative when it requires internal scenery. Behind this balance stands the "poet-writer" who drags prose toward its natural metaphors: the stands are a human choir, the player is a tragic actor, and the match is a stage open to possibilities.

Between the "Cultural" and the "Popular"

The author of "The Face of the Sleeper" leans toward a writing style that does not view football as a luxury but as a cultural phenomenon deserving of its own language. He proves that high literature does not look down on popular culture but meets it halfway. His language here is elegant yet unpretentious; modern and flexible, retaining the warmth of the place, the scents of the stadiums, and the names of players that have shaped the consciousness of an entire generation of Arabs and Gulf citizens.

The "Shot" Technique

The book employs the technique of "short shots" that come together to form a broader scene. There are no long chapters or digressions, but an open text allowing for free entry and exit. This fragmented form suits the nature of the game and contemporary reading time, where literature transforms into a dynamic interactive experience. Nevertheless, the text does not lose its internal thread; there is a hidden hand that gathers the shots just as an expert hand collects beads on a rosary without letting them slip.

Literature and Collective Memory

At its core, "The Party" is not a book about football as much as it is a contemplation on the meaning of collective reception: how does individual joy transform into a shared chant? And how can a word echo the voices of tens of thousands in a single moment? These questions make the book a natural extension of Abdullah Thabit's poetic and narrative project, but on a new pitch and with a broader metaphor.

The Bet on Beauty

What Thabit does here resembles an artistic blend between literature and life. He proves that the text can move from the page to the screen and back again, without losing its language or compromising its elegance. Going to "the other shore" is not a stroll, but a bet on breaking the barriers between the "cultural" and the "popular," and on reconnecting literature with the pulse of daily life.

In Conclusion

"The Party" is a work written in polished language and a vivid imagination that honors the game and the people who come every week to remember that they are a community. From the opening "whistle" to the final question "Why do we love football?", Abdullah Thabit offers a rare intellectual and aesthetic joy, reminding us that the function of literature is not to explain life, but to ignite it.

It is a book that celebrates the ball as it celebrates the word, turning the pitch into a text and the text into a pitch. And whoever reads it—as its author intended—as a text that is seen and heard, will close it having caught the beautiful "party" contagion: to applaud the language as it scores a clean goal against cultural stagnation.