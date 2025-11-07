مفتتح: «أنت أيها الإنسان، أنت المصباح والمشكاة والفتيلة والزجاجة».

مع الإعلان عن معرض كتاب، تبدأ التساؤلات عن أفضل الكتب اقتناءً، ويستمر السؤال أثناء المعرض وفي نهايته، غالباً ما يكون هناك طرح لكتب من باب الدعاية المجانية، ويتفاجأ القارئ بأنه وقع في الفخ!

بعض الكتب لا ينقطع تداولها إطلاقاً، ولذلك تجد الطلب عليها بلا انقطاع، ومما لاحظته في معرض الكتاب الأخير في الرياض، وإثر استبيان سريع مع المهتمين بالكتب في مواقع التواصل والقروبات وغيرها، لا يزال الاهتمام المتزايد ببعض الروايات حاضراً رغم صدورها منذ أعوام، ومنها

رواية «موت صغير» للكاتب السعودي محمد علوان، ومن مظان فتنتها أنها صدرت في 2016م وحازت جائزة البوكر العالمية عام 2017م!

كنتُ أعتقد أن الكاتب يقصد بالموت (النوم)! وعقب قراءتها تمثّلت مقاصد عدة، منها التاريخي، والعرفاني، والإنساني، وزان الكتابة لغة شعرية قوية في الرواية، تجعلك تعيش تفاصيلها وكأنك تعيش زمن أبطالها! وكأن روح ابن عربي حضرت إلى محمد علوان، وحكت له قصة حياته كاملة، وعشنا نحن القرّاء تلك اللحظة.

«أعطاني الله برزخين، برزخ قبل ولادتي، وآخر بعد مماتي؛ في الأول رأيت أمي وهي تلدني، وفي الثاني رأيت ابني وهو يدفنني!».

الرواية لها خطّان زمنيان مختلفان:

الزمن الأول: رحلة حياته من الولادة إلى الممات.

الزمن الثاني: رحلة في أهم مخطوطاته.

في هذه الرواية نتعرف على (ابن عربي) الإنسان! بعيداً عن كتبه وعلمه، قريباً من مشاعره وحزنه وفرحه وروحانيته!

فتحت الرواية فهماً واسعاً للتصوف والبحث العميق عن الحب والروح!

«إلهي ما أحببتك وحدي، ولكني أحببتك وحدك»!

وانظر لجمال التسلسل، عندما بدأت رحلته مع أمه الروحانية، عندما سألها عن الأوتاد؟ فقالت: أربعة أوتاد يحفظن الأرض من السوء!

ثم تشير إلى صدره وتقول: طهّر هذا ثم اتبعه!

تجد الكاتب مزج بين الخيال والواقع، وصاغ حياة بن عربي من ولادته بالأندلس حتى أسفاره إلى بلاد المغرب ومصر ومكة والعراق وحتى وفاته بدمشق.

تعيش تلك المدن وتتنقل بين طرقاتها وأحداثها من خلال هذه الرواية العميقة.

وإلى نهاية الأحداث والقصص تجد أن الكاتب أخذك إلى عالم مختلف بعيداً عن توقعاتك! خصوصاً عندما يخاطب ابن عربي نفسه ويقول:

«ثمة أسير في صدري يريد أن ينطلق، شمس تريد أن تشرق، قافلة تتوق لأن ترتحل»!

ثم يسافر للبحث عن الأوتاد، سفر داخلي في ذاته، وسفر خارجي في البلاد!

ثم تجده يشتاق لأمه الروحانية، ويلتقي بها بعد فترة ويقول: لم أجد تلك الأوتاد؟

تردّ عليه قائلة: لكنها وجدتك!

باختصار، رواية تشدّك من صفحتها الأولى، وتلك العبارات العظيمة في مدخل كل فصل، لتجد نفسك غارقاً في جمال هذه العبارات وملامستها للروح، وتشكر في داخلك، محمد علوان الذي وضع هذا الجمال بين يديك.