Opening: "You, O human, you are the lamp, the niche, the wick, and the bottle."

With the announcement of a book fair, questions arise about the best books to acquire, and the inquiry continues during and after the fair. Often, there is a promotion of books as a form of free advertising, and the reader is surprised to find that they have fallen into the trap!

Some books are never out of circulation, which is why there is a constant demand for them. From what I noticed at the recent book fair in Riyadh, and following a quick survey with book enthusiasts on social media and groups, the increasing interest in certain novels remains present despite their release years ago, including

the novel "Mawt Saghir" (A Small Death) by Saudi writer Mohammed Alwan, which was published in 2016 and won the International Booker Prize in 2017!

I used to think that the author meant death as (sleep)! After reading it, I realized several meanings, including historical, mystical, and humanistic. The writing is adorned with a strong poetic language that makes you live its details as if you are experiencing the time of its heroes! It feels as if the spirit of Ibn Arabi visited Mohammed Alwan and narrated to him the story of his entire life, and we, the readers, lived that moment.

"God gave me two realms, one before my birth and another after my death; in the first, I saw my mother giving birth to me, and in the second, I saw my son burying me!"

The novel has two different timelines:

The first timeline: His journey from birth to death.

The second timeline: A journey through his most important manuscripts.

In this novel, we get to know (Ibn Arabi) the human! Far from his books and knowledge, close to his feelings, sorrow, joy, and spirituality!

The novel opens a broad understanding of Sufism and the deep search for love and the soul!

"O my God, I did not love You alone, but I loved You alone!"

And look at the beauty of the sequence when his journey with his spiritual mother began, when he asked her about the pegs? She said: Four pegs that protect the earth from evil!

Then she points to his chest and says: Purify this and then follow it!

You find the author blending fantasy and reality, crafting the life of Ibn Arabi from his birth in Andalusia to his travels to Morocco, Egypt, Mecca, Iraq, and even his death in Damascus.

You live those cities and move between their paths and events through this profound novel.

And by the end of the events and stories, you find that the author has taken you to a different world far from your expectations! Especially when Ibn Arabi addresses himself and says:

"There is a captive in my chest that wants to break free, a sun that wants to rise, a caravan that longs to depart!"

Then he travels to search for the pegs, an internal journey within himself, and an external journey in the lands!

Then you find him longing for his spiritual mother, meeting her after a while, and saying: I did not find those pegs?

She replies: But they found you!

In short, a novel that captivates you from its first page, with those magnificent phrases at the beginning of each chapter, making you find yourself immersed in the beauty of these phrases and their touch on the soul, and you thank within yourself, Mohammed Alwan, who placed this beauty in your hands.