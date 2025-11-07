يذكر أن كثيراً من النصوص التي يصدر بها «الشعراء تصورهم لأمتهم في مواجهتها للآخر جرت على قواعد المنطق الأرسطوطاليسي القديم؛ وهو منطق يصلح للجدال أكثر مما يصلح لاكتشاف الحقائق التي أدت إلى هذا الجدال، وأصبح النقد يدور حول دوائره النسقيَّة الجمالية من غير أن يتوجَّه إلى كشف عيوب خطاباته، ولتوضيح الرؤية نشير إلى أن الشعر السعودي في خطاباته عن الآخر الغربي ينتشل أمته من حاضرها ويزج بها في الماضي، ثم يحاكمها قياساً على هذا الماضي، واستعمل هذه التورية الثقافيَّة في كثيرٍ من نصوصه الشعريَّة، وبذلك فهي تتخذ من الازدواج الدلالي في منظورها للأمة نسقاً مضمراً في قياسها اللاواعي قياساً منطقيًاً أو تفكيراً نظاميّاً بعيداً عن الواقع، وكان ذلك ناتجاً عن مفهوم «النسق الاستنباطي» كما يراه المنطق الصوري الحديث، ونعني بالنسق الاستنباطي -كما يقصده المناطقة المحدثون- أنه يتألف من مقدمات معينة ونتائج تلزم عن تلك المقدمات وفق قواعد معينة، وتضم المقدمات مجموعة من الأفكار الأولية أو اللامعرفات، وعدداً من التعريفات وبعض المسلّمات أو الصادرات، وقد عرّف رسل الاستنباط بـ«أنه تلك العملية التي ننتقل بواسطتها من معرفة قضية كمقدمة إلى معرفة قضية أخرى كنتيجة، وأن يستلزم هذا الانتقال وجود علاقة أو علاقات معينة بين المقدمات كأساس للوصول إلى النتيجة، والعلاقات المنطقية متعددة، وأكثرها أهمية علاقة التضمن أو ما نعبر بقياس شرطي متصل»، ويمكن أن نورد مثالاً لأقيسة الشعراء المنطقية على الأمة:

مقدمة كبيرة: الأمة لها ماضٍ عريق

مقدمة صغيرة: الأمة في الماضي منتصرة

نتيجة: إذا يجب على الأمة أن تعود للماضي

وفي ظل ذلك انضوى في تصور الشعر السعودي للآخر عوامل عديدة أدت إلى وجهات نظر مختلفة، فقد نظر الشعر السعودي للآخر من عدة منطلقات أسهمت في اختلاف الرؤى والأفكار بحسب منظومة كل شاعر، نستهل ذلك برائد الحداثة في الشعر السعودي محمد حسن عواد الذي رأى في الآخر الحضارة والفكر والعمل من منطلق فلسفته في الحياة العصرية، وصبغ الفكر الإنساني بصباغ الآراء والنظريات الصحيحة المنقحة التي اكتشفها العلم الحديث أو أنتجتها الآداب الراقية، وانعكست فلسفته في مذهبه في الشعر والفن، فهو يرى أن الفن ينبغي أن يتحرر من الجمود، والجمود في الفكر لديه كالتطرف فيه، وكلاهما داء عضال يضر بعقلية الإنسان، ويتكون الأدب العصري الصحيح لديه بطرف من الفلسفة، وقبس من التاريخ، ومزيج من السياسة، ولمحة من العواطف، وتيار هائل من التفكير.

ويبدو جليّاً في نص الخطاب دعوة العواد إلى التجديد في الفكر، وتفكيك قدسية القديم والتحول إلى نظريات الحقائق الصحيحة التي اكتشفها العلم الحديث، ودعا أيضا إلى تحطيم منظومة عادات وتقاليد استحالت إلى البلى لا تحقق رقي المجتمع وحضارته، ومن هذا المبدأ واجه الفكر الديني والمجتمعي معاً أخطر مشروع فكري من صنمية الاعتقاد بالرأي الواحد، ونعني بذلك ادعاء الأحقية واستلابها من الآخر ووضعه موضع الاتهام والتصفية سنوات طويلة، ونحن في المقابل بحاجة إلى سنوات طويلة؛ لإعادة الجسور مع المثقف/ المفكر الجاد بصفته الشريك في تمكين المجتمع وضمان حقوقه ومصالحه، والعودة إلى الاجتهاد والعقل بعد عقود من الركود والإحباط، فقد اتخذت هذه الفئة من المنطق القديم الجدل العقلي الذي يستنتج الأفكار التي يريدها؛ للتأثير في المجتمعات والخضوع لها، ووفقا لهذا المنطق يمكن أن نفسر علة إذعان بعض فئات المجتمع من الأميين والمتعلمين وامتثالهم لخطاباتهم؛ وذلك لاستناد هذه الفئة إلى الحقائق المطلقة وأدلجتها بعباءة الدين عبر إعلام المنابر، ففي السياق ذاته يرى الوردي أن المنطق العقلاني الذي أنشأه الإغريق كان حركة تقدمية بالنسبة لزمانه، ولكنه تحول مع مرور الزمن إلى حركة رجعية، إنه كان ثورة على التفكير الخرافي في العصور القديمة، ثم صار فيما بعد عقبة تجاه التفكير العلمي.