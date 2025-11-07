الإبداع ليس صفةً تضاف إلى الإنسان كما تُضاف الزينة إلى الثوب، بل هو روحٌ تنبض في داخله، تفتح له نوافذ على ما وراء المعتاد والمألوف، وتدعوه إلى أن يرى في تفاصيل الحياة جمالاً لم يره أحد من قبل. هو تلك اللحظة التي يلتقي فيها الخيال بالواقع، فيتكوّن منهما كائن جديد، مدهش بفرادته، حيٌّ بقدرته على التغيير.

بالإبداع يتحوّل الحجر الصامت إلى تمثال ناطق، والفكرة العابرة إلى إنجاز خالد، وتصوغ من الحلم جناحاً يطير بك بعيداً عن أرض المألوف. فالإبداع هو جوهر التجربة الإنسانية، وعنوان عبقريتها، والسرّ الذي يخلّد أسماء الأفراد والشعوب في ذاكرة التاريخ. فما من حضارة قامت إلا وكان الإبداع وقودها، وما من أمة أشرقت في سماء التاريخ إلا وكان المبدعون هم مشاعلها الأولى.

منذ أقدم العصور، حين خطّ الإنسان على جدران الكهوف أولى رسوماته، كان يمارس فعل الإبداع بكل معانيه. ولم يكن ذلك الرسم محاولة للتسلية فقط، بل كان صرخة وجود، ورسالة تقول: «أنا هنا، وهذا عالمي كما أراه». ومنذ تلك اللحظة، انطلقت رحلة الإنسان مع الخيال والابتكار، رحلة لا تزال مستمرة حتى اليوم. فالإبداع ليس حكراً على مجال دون آخر، بل هو نهر متشعّب يجري في مسارات شتى: في العلم كما في الأدب، في الفن كما في الأفعال بأجمعها في الحياة اليومية.

تأمّل في عالَم «العلم»، كيف غيّر المبدعون مساره بأكمله. «ألبرت أينشتاين»، حين تحدّى قوانين الفيزياء التقليدية، لم يكن يمتلك سوى خيال متّقد يرى العالم بعيون مختلفة، فكتب نظرياته التي قلبت فهمنا للزمان والمكان. ومثلما قال: «الخيال أهم من المعرفة»، لأنه هو البذرة الأولى لكل اكتشاف عظيم. وفي الطب، كان «ابن سينا» مثالاً خالداً على الإبداع العلمي، حيث جمع بين الفلسفة والطب، وابتكر من معارف عصره نظاماً متكاملاً لا يزال أثره ممتداً حتى اليوم.

أما في «الأدب»، فقد كان الإبداع سحراً لا ينضب. «المتنبي»، بشعره الذي يفيض كبرياء وخلوداً، لم يكن مجرّد شاعر، بل كان مبدعاً صاغ للغة العربية وجهاً آخر من الجمال والجلال، وترك للأجيال قصائد تتحدى الزمن. وفي الغرب، «شكسبير» حوّل المسرح إلى مرآة للإنسانية كلها، فصارت مسرحياته خالدة، لأنها تجاوزت زمانها ومكانها لتكشف جوهر النفس البشرية في صراعها الأبدي مع الحب والموت والسلطة.

وفي الفنون البصرية، كان «بيكاسو» مثالاً بارزاً على أن الإبداع ليس مهارة فحسب، بل قدرة على قلب المفاهيم. حين قدّم لوحاته التكعيبية، ثار العالم عليه، لكنه فتح باباً جديداً في تاريخ «الفن»، باباً صار بعد عقود مدرسة قائمة بذاتها. وكذلك «الموسيقى»، التي صنع بها «بيتهوفن» عوالم جديدة، متحدياً صممه، ليترك للإنسانية سمفونيات تُبكي وتُبهر حتى اليوم.

غير أن الإبداع، بكل تجلياته، لا يولد من فراغ وعبث. هو ابن بيئة خصبة ونتاج تفاعل من عوامل شتى. المعرفة تمنحه الأساس، لكنها قد تتحول إلى قيد إن لم يصاحبها خيال جامح. والشخصية بما تحمل من صبر وجرأة تمنحه القدرة على اقتحام المجهول وغير المعتاد. والدافع الداخلي هو وقوده، والوقت تربة تنمو فيها الفكرة لتجني ثمرة يانعة. أما البيئة فهي الحضن الأرحب، إن احتضنت الفكرة أنبتت ونمت، وإن قهرتها وأهملتها ماتت قبل أن ترى النور والضياء. ولهذا كانت الأمم التي آمنت بقيمة الإبداع، كاليونان في فلسفتها، أو العرب في عصور نهضتهم، أو أوروبا في عصرها الحديث، هي الأمم التي صنعت الفرق وأنجزت الابتكارات وغيّرت وجه التاريخ بأكملها.

وحين ننظر إلى ميادين «التعليم»، نرى أن الإبداع يبدأ من أول شرارة في عقل طفل صغير. الطفل بطبيعته شاعر صغير، يرى العالم بعيون لم تُعكرها العادة، ويطرح أسئلة تفوق عمره. لكن هذه الشرارة قد تنطفئ إن لم تجد من يحميها ويراعيها. هنا يأتي دور «المعلم»، الذي يمكن أن يكون إما حارساً للخيال أو قاتلاً له والقامع ما فيه. التعليم الذي يكتفي بحشو الأذهان بالمعلومات فقط يقتل الإبداع وتنطفئ شرارته، بينما التعليم الذي يفتح أبواب السؤال ويمنح الطلاب حرية التجربة يربي فيهم القدرة على الابتكارات والإنجازات. وإن أجمل ما يمكن أن يمنحه «معلم» لتلاميذه ليس الإجابة، بل الشغف بالسؤال.