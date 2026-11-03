Hollywood star Nicolas Cage revealed his transformation into somewhat of a homeless person, after a landslide caused severe damage to his beachfront mansion located in Malibu, California, valued at around $10.5 million.

Temporary Residence

Cage explained during his recent participation in the Comic-Con festival in Los Angeles that he is currently forced to stay temporarily in hotels with his family due to the inability to live in his oceanfront home, emphasizing his commitment to spending family time, mentioning his celebration of Halloween with his daughter in the streets of Santa Monica before returning to continue efforts to secure his threatened mansion.

Coastal Erosion

According to a report published by the British newspaper "The Independent," the cause of the landslide is attributed to severe coastal erosion and the raging waves resulting from Hurricane "Marie," which struck the area late last summer.

The gap began by swallowing the driveway and quickly expanded towards the main entrance of the four-story mansion, consuming wooden fences and construction equipment in its path.

The incident also caused breaks in water and gas lines, prompting the Malibu city authorities to declare a local state of emergency and issue mandatory evacuation orders for neighboring homes in anticipation of further collapses.

Permit Requests

The Ghost Rider movie star is racing against time to save his luxury property, which he purchased in 2024; he hurried to submit three emergency permit requests that were approved by the city council.

These measures included placing sandbag barriers on the beach and the facade to protect the foundations from the raging waves and reduce soil erosion, as well as removing the collapsed asphalt debris and conducting excavations to take soil samples in preparation for installing permanent structural supports.

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