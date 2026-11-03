كشف نجم هوليود الفنان الأمريكي نيكولاس كيج عن تحوله إلى شخص مشرد إلى حد ما، بعد أن تسبب انهياراً أرضياً في أضرار بالغة في قصره الشاطئي الواقع بمدينة ماليبو بولاية كاليفورنيا، والبالغة قيمته نحو 10.5 مليون دولار.
إقامة مؤقتة
وأوضح كيج خلال مشاركته الأخيرة في مهرجان كوميك كون بلوس أنجلوس، بأنه يضطر حالياً للإقامة المؤقتة في الفنادق مع أسرته نتيجة تعذر السكن في منزله المطل على المحيط، مؤكداً حرصه على قضاء الأوقات العائلية، مشيراً إلى احتفاله بعيد «الهالوين» مع طفلته في شوارع سانتا مونيكا قبل أن يعود ليتابع جهود تأمين قصره المهدد بالانهيار
تآكل ساحلي
وبحسب تقرير نشرته صحيفة «الإندبندنت» البريطانية، يعود سبب الانهيار الأرضي إلى التآكل الساحلي الشديد والأمواج العاتية الناجمة عن إعصار «ماري» الذي ضرب المنطقة أواخر الصيف الماضي.
وبدأت الفجوة بابتلاع الممر الخاص بالسيارات ثم اتسعت سريعاً باتجاه المدخل الرئيسي للقصر المؤلف من أربعة طوابق، لتبتلع في طريقها أسواراً خشبية ومعدات بناء.
كما أدى الحادث إلى كسر خطوط المياه والغاز، ما دفع سلطات مدينة ماليبو إلى إعلان حالة الطوارئ المحلية، وإصدار أوامر إخلاء إلزامية للمنازل المجاورة تحسباً لحدوث انهيارات إضافية.
طلبات تصاريح
ويسابق بطل أفلام Ghost Rider الزمن لإنقاذ عقاره الفاخر الذي اشتراه في 2024؛ إذ سارع لتقديم ثلاثة طلبات تصاريح طارئة اعتمدتها بلدية المدينة.
وشملت هذه الإجراءات وضع حواجز من أكياس الرمل على الشاطئ والواجهة لحماية القواعد من الأمواج العاتية والحد من تآكل التربة، فضلاً عن رفع ركام الإسفلت المنهار وإجراء حفريات لأخذ عينات تربة تمهيداً لتركيب دعامات هيكلية ثابتة.
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Hollywood star Nicolas Cage revealed his transformation into somewhat of a homeless person, after a landslide caused severe damage to his beachfront mansion located in Malibu, California, valued at around $10.5 million.
Temporary Residence
Cage explained during his recent participation in the Comic-Con festival in Los Angeles that he is currently forced to stay temporarily in hotels with his family due to the inability to live in his oceanfront home, emphasizing his commitment to spending family time, mentioning his celebration of Halloween with his daughter in the streets of Santa Monica before returning to continue efforts to secure his threatened mansion.
Coastal Erosion
According to a report published by the British newspaper "The Independent," the cause of the landslide is attributed to severe coastal erosion and the raging waves resulting from Hurricane "Marie," which struck the area late last summer.
The gap began by swallowing the driveway and quickly expanded towards the main entrance of the four-story mansion, consuming wooden fences and construction equipment in its path.
The incident also caused breaks in water and gas lines, prompting the Malibu city authorities to declare a local state of emergency and issue mandatory evacuation orders for neighboring homes in anticipation of further collapses.
Permit Requests
The Ghost Rider movie star is racing against time to save his luxury property, which he purchased in 2024; he hurried to submit three emergency permit requests that were approved by the city council.
These measures included placing sandbag barriers on the beach and the facade to protect the foundations from the raging waves and reduce soil erosion, as well as removing the collapsed asphalt debris and conducting excavations to take soil samples in preparation for installing permanent structural supports.
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