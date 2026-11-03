كشف نجم هوليود الفنان الأمريكي نيكولاس كيج عن تحوله إلى شخص مشرد إلى حد ما، بعد أن تسبب انهياراً أرضياً في أضرار بالغة في قصره الشاطئي الواقع بمدينة ماليبو بولاية كاليفورنيا، والبالغة قيمته نحو 10.5 مليون دولار.

إقامة مؤقتة

وأوضح كيج خلال مشاركته الأخيرة في مهرجان كوميك كون بلوس أنجلوس، بأنه يضطر حالياً للإقامة المؤقتة في الفنادق مع أسرته نتيجة تعذر السكن في منزله المطل على المحيط، مؤكداً حرصه على قضاء الأوقات العائلية، مشيراً إلى احتفاله بعيد «الهالوين» مع طفلته في شوارع سانتا مونيكا قبل أن يعود ليتابع جهود تأمين قصره المهدد بالانهيار

تآكل ساحلي

وبحسب تقرير نشرته صحيفة «الإندبندنت» البريطانية، يعود سبب الانهيار الأرضي إلى التآكل الساحلي الشديد والأمواج العاتية الناجمة عن إعصار «ماري» الذي ضرب المنطقة أواخر الصيف الماضي.

وبدأت الفجوة بابتلاع الممر الخاص بالسيارات ثم اتسعت سريعاً باتجاه المدخل الرئيسي للقصر المؤلف من أربعة طوابق، لتبتلع في طريقها أسواراً خشبية ومعدات بناء.

كما أدى الحادث إلى كسر خطوط المياه والغاز، ما دفع سلطات مدينة ماليبو إلى إعلان حالة الطوارئ المحلية، وإصدار أوامر إخلاء إلزامية للمنازل المجاورة تحسباً لحدوث انهيارات إضافية.

طلبات تصاريح

ويسابق بطل أفلام Ghost Rider الزمن لإنقاذ عقاره الفاخر الذي اشتراه في 2024؛ إذ سارع لتقديم ثلاثة طلبات تصاريح طارئة اعتمدتها بلدية المدينة.

وشملت هذه الإجراءات وضع حواجز من أكياس الرمل على الشاطئ والواجهة لحماية القواعد من الأمواج العاتية والحد من تآكل التربة، فضلاً عن رفع ركام الإسفلت المنهار وإجراء حفريات لأخذ عينات تربة تمهيداً لتركيب دعامات هيكلية ثابتة.

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