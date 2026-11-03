Merchant performance data, delivery fee reduction tools, and targeted promotions contribute to increasing orders to 2,800 confirmed monthly and reducing cancellations by 23.53%

The partnership of "FLP Burger," the Saudi fast-food brand, with Kita has contributed to a 163% increase in its monthly profits and the opening of a second branch in Dammam, during the first nine months of its joining the platform, from July 2025 to April 2026.

"FLP Burger," known for offering burgers that allow customers to choose their ingredients according to their preferences, with prices ranging from 35 to 88 riyals, joined Kita in July 2025, when it had one branch serving customers in Jubail. By the end of 2025, the restaurant expanded by opening a second drive-thru branch in Dammam. The restaurant has a rating of 4.5 out of five stars, based on over 1,000 reviews from Kita users, while plans are currently underway to expand to the Al-Baha and Al-Qassim regions.

Like many independent restaurants turning to delivery services, "FLP Burger" initially hesitated to bear the cost of free delivery before reaching an order volume that justified this cost, especially since it was newly joined to Kita and had no previous sales record on the platform to base this decision on.

To address this challenge, the Kita team in Jubail held several meetings with the restaurant owner, during which they reviewed performance data from similar restaurants, helping him form a realistic perception of the expected order volume. The "Delivery Fee Reduction" (RDF) tool was the first tool activated when the restaurant launched on the platform, and within a few weeks, the order volume alleviated the owner's concerns about the cost of free delivery.

At a later stage, Kita added a 25% discount on selected items, along with a "free delivery" badge, which enhanced the brand's visibility to platform users and helped maintain a steady flow of orders and encourage repeat purchases.

These steps reflected positively on the restaurant's performance, as its monthly profits increased by 163%, and monthly item sales rose by 164% between July 2025 and April 2026. The number of completed orders increased by 24.33% to reach 2,800 monthly orders, while the number of canceled orders decreased by 23.53%.

Commenting on this experience, Mohammed Al-Burqan, owner of "FLP Burger," said: "Our customers loved what we offered from the beginning, but what we weren't sure about was whether the delivery service would cover its costs, especially with free delivery. Before we joined Kita, the team shared with us the results achieved by similar restaurants, and after launching our services on the platform, orders started pouring in within a few weeks, which convinced us to open our drive-thru branch in Dammam."

For his part, Jason Shen, General Manager of Kita in Saudi Arabia, said: "Small restaurants handle cost-related decisions cautiously, which is their right. Before FLP Burger joined Kita, we shared performance data from similar restaurants with its owner so he could evaluate the opportunity himself, then we provided the brand with the necessary tools to boost demand after the launch. The transition of a local brand from Jubail to opening a second branch in Dammam within a few months is a model of the growth we strive to support in the small and medium enterprises sector, and we aim to enhance it across the Kingdom."

The experience of "FLP Burger" highlights how providing data and digital tools can help mitigate the risks faced by local restaurants when entering the delivery market and assist them in seizing growth and expansion opportunities beyond their original cities.

As Kita, the international subsidiary of Meituan, a giant in on-demand delivery services in China, continues to expand its network of merchant partners in Saudi Arabia, the company remains focused on providing small and medium enterprises with the tools, data, and support necessary to grow their businesses. This approach aligns with the broader goals of the Kingdom to develop the small and medium enterprises sector and enhance digital transformation within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.