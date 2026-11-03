بيانات أداء التجار وأداة خفض رسوم التوصيل والعروض الموجهة تسهم في رفع الطلبات إلى 2800 طلب مؤكداً شهرياً وخفض الإلغاءات بنسبة 23.53%

أسهمت شراكة مطعم «FLP برجر»، العلامة السعودية المتخصصة في الوجبات السريعة، مع كيتا في زيادة أرباحه الشهرية بنسبة 163% وافتتاح فرعاً ثانياً في الدمام، وذلك خلال الأشهر التسعة الأولى من انضمامه إلى المنصة، في الفترة من يوليو 2025 إلى أبريل 2026.

وانضم «FLP برجر»، المعروف بتقديم البرجر الذي يتيح للعملاء اختيار مكوناته حسب تفضيلاتهم، بأسعار تتراوح بين 35 و88 ريالاً، إلى كيتا في يوليو 2025، حين كان يمتلك فرعاً واحداً لاستقبال العملاء في الجبيل. وفي أواخر عام 2025، توسّع المطعم بافتتاح فرعاً ثانياً لخدمة السيارات (درايف ثرو) في الدمام. ويحظى المطعم بتقييم يبلغ 4.5 من أصل خمسة نجوم، استناداً إلى أكثر من 1000 مراجعة من مستخدمي كيتا، فيما يجري حالياً التخطيط للتوسع إلى منطقتي الباحة والقصيم.

وعلى غرار العديد من المطاعم المستقلة التي تتجه إلى خدمات التوصيل، أبدى «FLP برجر» في البداية تحفظاً بشأن تحمّل تكلفة التوصيل المجاني قبل الوصول إلى حجم طلبات يبرر هذه التكلفة، لا سيما أنه كان حديثَ الانضمام إلى كيتا، ولم يكن لديه سجل مبيعات سابق على المنصة يستند إليه في اتخاذ هذا القرار.

ولمعالجة هذا التحدي، عقد فريق كيتا في الجبيل عدة اجتماعات مع مالك المطعم، استعرض خلالها بيانات أداء مطاعم مماثلة، ما ساعده على تكوين تصوراً واقعياً بشأن حجم الطلب المتوقع. وكانت أداة «خفض رسوم التوصيل» (RDF) أولى الأدوات التي جرى تفعيلها عند انطلاق المطعم على المنصة، وخلال أسابيعَ قليلةٍ، ساهم حجم الطلبات في تبديد مخاوف المالك بشأن تكلفة التوصيل المجاني.

وفي مرحلة لاحقة، أضافت كيتا خصماً بنسبة 25% على أصناف مختارة، إلى جانب شارة «التوصيل المجاني»، ما عزز ظهور العلامة التجارية أمام مستخدمي المنصة، وساعد على استمرارية تدفق الطلبات وتشجيع تكرار الشراء.

وانعكست هذه الخطوات على أداء المطعم، إذ ارتفعت أرباحه الشهرية بنسبة 163%، ومبيعات الأصناف الشهرية بنسبة 164% بين يوليو 2025 وأبريل 2026. كما زاد عدد الطلبات المكتملة بنسبة 24.33% ليصل إلى 2800 طلب شهرياً، فيما انخفض عدد الطلبات الملغاة بنسبة 23.53%.

وفي تعليقه على هذه التجربة، قال محمد البرقان، مالك مطعم «FLP برجر»: «كان عملاؤنا يحبون ما نقدمه من البداية، لكن ما لم نكن متأكدين منه هو ما إذا كانت خدمة التوصيل ستغطي تكاليفها، خصوصاً مع تقديم التوصيل المجاني. وقبل انضمامنا إلى كيتا، استعرض معنا فريق العمل النتائج التي تحققها مطاعم مشابهة، وبعد إطلاق خدماتنا على المنصة، بدأت الطلبات تتوالى خلال أسابيعَ قليلةٍ، وهو ما أقنعنا بافتتاح فرعنا لخدمة السيارات في الدمام».

من جانبه، قال جيسون شين، المدير العام لكيتا في المملكة العربية السعودية: «تتعامل المطاعم الصغيرة بحذر مع القرارات المتعلقة بالتكاليف، وهذا أمر من حقها. وقبل انضمام FLP برجر إلى كيتا، شاركنا مع مالكه بيانات أداء مطاعم مماثلة حتى يتمكن من تقييم الفرصة بنفسه، ثم وفرنا للعلامة الأدوات اللازمة لتعزيز الطلب بعد الإطلاق. ويمثل انتقال علامة تجارية محلية من الجبيل إلى افتتاح فرعاً ثانياً في الدمام خلال أشهر قليلة نموذجاً للنمو الذي نحرص على دعمه في قطاع المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، ونسعى إلى تعزيزه في مختلف أنحاء المملكة».

وتُبرز تجربة «FLP برجر» كيف يمكن لإتاحة البيانات والأدوات الرقمية أن تسهم في الحد من المخاطر التي تواجه المطاعم المحلية عند دخول سوق التوصيل، وأن تساعدها على اغتنام فرص النمو والتوسع خارج مدنها الأصلية.

ومع مواصلة كيتا، الشركة الدولية التابعة لميتوان، عملاق خدمات التوصيل عند الطلب في الصين، توسيع شبكة شركائها من التجار في المملكة العربية السعودية، تواصل الشركة تركيزها على تزويد المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة بالأدوات والبيانات والدعم اللازم لتنمية أعمالها. وينسجم هذا التوجه مع مستهدفات المملكة الأوسع لتنمية قطاع المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة وتعزيز التحول الرقمي في إطار رؤية السعودية 2030.