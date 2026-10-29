The Egyptian artist Shaimaa Seif cleared the names of artists Badriya Talab and Intisar from the controversial statement regarding childbirth and weight, revealing that the Egyptian artist Aiten Amer was the one who told her: “You won’t have children until you lose weight,” thus ending the speculation surrounding the identity of the person who made the statement in recent times.

Revealing the Truth

Shaimaa explained in television statements that Badriya Talab and Intisar have nothing to do with the incident, indicating that dragging their names into this context has wronged them unjustly, while her relationship with Aiten Amer is currently normal, and they meet and exchange greetings without any existing conflict between them.

Her Stance on Aiten Amer

Shaimaa pointed out that Aiten Amer tends to help others and give them advice even on set, noting that her sister Wafa Amer shares the same trait, but she emphasized that good intentions do not make interference in personal matters acceptable in all cases.

She added that her objection is not aimed at Aiten Amer on a personal level, but rather concerns the nature of the comment itself, considering that childbirth and weight are private matters that should not be subjected to judgments or unsolicited advice.

Refusal to Interfere in Privacy

She noted that some questions, such as the reasons for not marrying or having children or not working, may seem ordinary to some, but they might touch on human circumstances that others do not know the details of, which necessitates consideration of the feelings of those involved and avoiding embarrassing them.

Shaimaa Seif emphasized that every person has their own circumstances and their share in life, and they are not required to explain their personal details or justify their choices to others.

Her Latest Works

Regarding her artistic works, Shaimaa Seif participated in the series “Al-Sitt Mona Lisa” during the Ramadan 2027 drama season, alongside a group of artists, including Mai Omar, Ahmed Magdy, Engy El-Muqaddim, Sawsan Badr, Wafa Amer, Hazem Ihab, Mahmoud Azab, Jouri Bakar, Hadeer Abdel Nasser, and others.