برّأت الفنانة المصرية شيماء سيف الفنانتين بدرية طلبة وانتصار من واقعة التصريح المثير للجدل بشأن الإنجاب والوزن، كاشفةً أن الفنانة المصرية أيتن عامر هي من قالت لها: «مش هتخلفي غير لما تخسي»، لتنهي بذلك التكهنات التي أحاطت بهوية صاحبة العبارة خلال الفترة الماضية.

كشف الحقيقة

وأوضحت شيماء في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن بدرية طلبة وانتصار لا علاقة لهما بالواقعة، مشيرة إلى أن الزج باسميهما في هذا السياق أساء إليهما دون وجه حق، فيما أصبحت علاقتها بأيتن عامر حاليًا طبيعية، وتلتقيان وتتبادلان السلام دون وجود خلاف قائم بينهما.

موقفها من أيتن عامر

وأشارت شيماء إلى أن أيتن عامر تميل إلى مساعدة الآخرين وتقديم النصائح لهم حتى في مواقع التصوير، لافتة إلى أن شقيقتها وفاء عامر تتسم بالصفة نفسها، لكنها شددت على أن حسن النية لا يجعل التدخل في الشؤون الشخصية أمرًا مقبولًا في جميع الأحوال.

وأضافت أن اعتراضها لا يستهدف أيتن عامر على المستوى الشخصي، وإنما يتعلق بطبيعة التعليق نفسه، معتبرة أن الإنجاب والوزن من المسائل الخاصة التي لا ينبغي إخضاعها للأحكام أو النصائح غير المطلوبة.

رفض التدخل في الخصوصيات

ولفتت إلى أن بعض الأسئلة، مثل أسباب عدم الزواج أو الإنجاب أو عدم العمل، قد تبدو عادية للبعض، لكنها ربما تمس ظروفًا إنسانية لا يعرف الآخرون تفاصيلها، ما يستدعي مراعاة مشاعر أصحابها وتجنب إحراجهم.

وشددت شيماء سيف على أن لكل إنسان ظروفه الخاصة ونصيبه في الحياة، وأنه ليس مطالبًا بتفسير تفاصيله الشخصية أو تبرير اختياراته أمام الآخرين.

آخر أعمالها

وعلى صعيد أعمالها الفنية، شاركت شيماء سيف في مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2027، إلى جانب نخبة من الفنانين، من بينهم مي عمر، وأحمد مجدي، وإنجي المقدم، وسوسن بدر، ووفاء عامر، وحازم إيهاب، ومحمود عزب، وجوري بكر، وهدير عبد الناصر، وآخرون.