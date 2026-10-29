برّأت الفنانة المصرية شيماء سيف الفنانتين بدرية طلبة وانتصار من واقعة التصريح المثير للجدل بشأن الإنجاب والوزن، كاشفةً أن الفنانة المصرية أيتن عامر هي من قالت لها: «مش هتخلفي غير لما تخسي»، لتنهي بذلك التكهنات التي أحاطت بهوية صاحبة العبارة خلال الفترة الماضية.
كشف الحقيقة
وأوضحت شيماء في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن بدرية طلبة وانتصار لا علاقة لهما بالواقعة، مشيرة إلى أن الزج باسميهما في هذا السياق أساء إليهما دون وجه حق، فيما أصبحت علاقتها بأيتن عامر حاليًا طبيعية، وتلتقيان وتتبادلان السلام دون وجود خلاف قائم بينهما.
موقفها من أيتن عامر
وأشارت شيماء إلى أن أيتن عامر تميل إلى مساعدة الآخرين وتقديم النصائح لهم حتى في مواقع التصوير، لافتة إلى أن شقيقتها وفاء عامر تتسم بالصفة نفسها، لكنها شددت على أن حسن النية لا يجعل التدخل في الشؤون الشخصية أمرًا مقبولًا في جميع الأحوال.
وأضافت أن اعتراضها لا يستهدف أيتن عامر على المستوى الشخصي، وإنما يتعلق بطبيعة التعليق نفسه، معتبرة أن الإنجاب والوزن من المسائل الخاصة التي لا ينبغي إخضاعها للأحكام أو النصائح غير المطلوبة.
رفض التدخل في الخصوصيات
ولفتت إلى أن بعض الأسئلة، مثل أسباب عدم الزواج أو الإنجاب أو عدم العمل، قد تبدو عادية للبعض، لكنها ربما تمس ظروفًا إنسانية لا يعرف الآخرون تفاصيلها، ما يستدعي مراعاة مشاعر أصحابها وتجنب إحراجهم.
وشددت شيماء سيف على أن لكل إنسان ظروفه الخاصة ونصيبه في الحياة، وأنه ليس مطالبًا بتفسير تفاصيله الشخصية أو تبرير اختياراته أمام الآخرين.
آخر أعمالها
وعلى صعيد أعمالها الفنية، شاركت شيماء سيف في مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2027، إلى جانب نخبة من الفنانين، من بينهم مي عمر، وأحمد مجدي، وإنجي المقدم، وسوسن بدر، ووفاء عامر، وحازم إيهاب، ومحمود عزب، وجوري بكر، وهدير عبد الناصر، وآخرون.
The Egyptian artist Shaimaa Seif cleared the names of artists Badriya Talab and Intisar from the controversial statement regarding childbirth and weight, revealing that the Egyptian artist Aiten Amer was the one who told her: “You won’t have children until you lose weight,” thus ending the speculation surrounding the identity of the person who made the statement in recent times.
Revealing the Truth
Shaimaa explained in television statements that Badriya Talab and Intisar have nothing to do with the incident, indicating that dragging their names into this context has wronged them unjustly, while her relationship with Aiten Amer is currently normal, and they meet and exchange greetings without any existing conflict between them.
Her Stance on Aiten Amer
Shaimaa pointed out that Aiten Amer tends to help others and give them advice even on set, noting that her sister Wafa Amer shares the same trait, but she emphasized that good intentions do not make interference in personal matters acceptable in all cases.
She added that her objection is not aimed at Aiten Amer on a personal level, but rather concerns the nature of the comment itself, considering that childbirth and weight are private matters that should not be subjected to judgments or unsolicited advice.
Refusal to Interfere in Privacy
She noted that some questions, such as the reasons for not marrying or having children or not working, may seem ordinary to some, but they might touch on human circumstances that others do not know the details of, which necessitates consideration of the feelings of those involved and avoiding embarrassing them.
Shaimaa Seif emphasized that every person has their own circumstances and their share in life, and they are not required to explain their personal details or justify their choices to others.
Her Latest Works
Regarding her artistic works, Shaimaa Seif participated in the series “Al-Sitt Mona Lisa” during the Ramadan 2027 drama season, alongside a group of artists, including Mai Omar, Ahmed Magdy, Engy El-Muqaddim, Sawsan Badr, Wafa Amer, Hazem Ihab, Mahmoud Azab, Jouri Bakar, Hadeer Abdel Nasser, and others.