أثارت إطلالات الفنانات في المهرجانات السينمائية جدلًا جديدًا في الوسط الفني المصري، بعدما انتقدت الإعلامية نجوى إبراهيم ملابس بعض النجمات، لتواجه ملاحظاتها ردًا من نقيب المهن التمثيلية المصرية أشرف زكي، الذي دافع عن الفنانات، معتبرًا أن انتقاد اختياراتهن يجب أن يلتزم بالموضوعية والاحترام، بعيدًا عن التعميم أو التدخل في حياتهن الخاصة.
أشرف زكي يدافع عن الفنانات
وأكد أشرف زكي في بيان رسمي تقديره لنجوى إبراهيم وتاريخها الإعلامي، لكنه رأى أن طريقتها في التعبير عن رأيها بشأن إطلالات الفنانات لم تكن موفقة، لافتًا أن الاختلاف حول الملابس والمظهر حق مشروع، ما دام لا يتحول إلى إساءة أو تجريح.
وشدد على أن الفنانات المصريات يمثلن جزءًا من القوة الناعمة للمجتمع، وأن لكل فنانة شخصيتها وقناعاتها واختياراتها التي تستحق الاحترام، رافضًا ربط إطلالاتهن بمواقف أزواجهن أو اتخاذها مبررًا للتشكيك في احترامهن لأسرهن ومجتمعهن.
وأضاف نقيب المهن التمثيلية أن تقييم الفنانات ينبغي أن يستند إلى أعمالهن ومواهبهن، لا إلى إطلالاتهن على السجادة الحمراء، مشددًا على أهمية احترام حق الإعلاميين في النقد، مع الالتزام بالموضوعية في طرح الآراء.
نجوى إبراهيم تنتقد إطلالات النجمات
في المقابل، أثارت نجوى إبراهيم تفاعلًا واسعًا خلال حديثها في برنامجها الإذاعي عبر «نجوم إف إم»، بعدما أعربت عن استيائها من إطلالات بعض الفنانات في المهرجانات السينمائية والأعمال الدرامية، محذرة من تأثير هذه المظاهر في الشباب والأجيال الجديدة.
وتساءلت عن أسباب ظهور بعض الفنانات بهذه الملابس، قائلة: «إحنا ليه بقى منظر الستات المصريات في الدراما والمهرجانات بالشكل ده»، داعية إلى مراعاة طبيعة المناسبة عند اختيار الإطلالةكما حثتهن على التمسك بقناعاتهن الشخصية ورفض أي شروط مهنية تتعارض معها.
انتقادات تطول مواقف الأزواج
وامتدت انتقادات نجوى إبراهيم إلى مواقف بعض الأزواج من إطلالات زوجاتهم، متسائلة عن أسباب تقبلهم لهذه الاختيارات، لكنها أكدت في الوقت نفسه تقديرها للمرأة ومكانتها في المجتمع، قائلة: «الست هي أقيم شيء في الدنيا لأنها بتدينا الحياة».
وأوضحت أن مخاوفها ترتبط بتأثير النماذج التي تقدمها الشخصيات العامة على الأجيال الأصغر سنًا، داعية إلى تعزيز الوعي بتأثير الأعمال الفنية والإطلالات في المناسبات العامة على المجتمع.
The appearances of female artists at film festivals have sparked new controversy in the Egyptian artistic community, after media personality Nagwa Ibrahim criticized the outfits of some stars, prompting a response from the head of the Egyptian Actors' Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, who defended the artists, stating that criticism of their choices should adhere to objectivity and respect, away from generalizations or interference in their private lives.
Ashraf Zaki Defends the Artists
Ashraf Zaki confirmed in an official statement his appreciation for Nagwa Ibrahim and her media history, but he felt that her way of expressing her opinion regarding the artists' appearances was not appropriate, noting that differing opinions about clothing and appearance are legitimate as long as they do not turn into insults or slander.
He emphasized that Egyptian female artists represent a part of the soft power of society, and that each artist has her own personality, convictions, and choices that deserve respect, rejecting any connection between their appearances and their husbands' positions or using it as a justification to question their respect for their families and community.
The head of the Actors' Syndicate added that the evaluation of artists should be based on their work and talents, not on their appearances on the red carpet, stressing the importance of respecting journalists' right to critique while adhering to objectivity in expressing opinions.
Nagwa Ibrahim Criticizes the Stars' Appearances
In contrast, Nagwa Ibrahim sparked widespread interaction during her talk on her radio program on "Nogoum FM," after she expressed her dissatisfaction with the appearances of some artists at film festivals and in dramatic works, warning of the impact of these appearances on youth and new generations.
She questioned the reasons behind some artists appearing in such outfits, saying: "Why do we see Egyptian women in drama and festivals looking like this?" She called for consideration of the nature of the occasion when choosing an appearance and urged them to hold on to their personal convictions and reject any professional conditions that contradict them.
Criticism Extends to Husbands' Positions
Nagwa Ibrahim's criticisms extended to the positions of some husbands regarding their wives' appearances, questioning why they accept these choices, but she also affirmed her appreciation for women and their status in society, saying: "Women are the most valuable thing in the world because they give us life."
She clarified that her concerns are related to the impact of the models presented by public figures on younger generations, calling for increased awareness of the influence of artistic works and appearances at public events on society.