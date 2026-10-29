The appearances of female artists at film festivals have sparked new controversy in the Egyptian artistic community, after media personality Nagwa Ibrahim criticized the outfits of some stars, prompting a response from the head of the Egyptian Actors' Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, who defended the artists, stating that criticism of their choices should adhere to objectivity and respect, away from generalizations or interference in their private lives.

Ashraf Zaki Defends the Artists

Ashraf Zaki confirmed in an official statement his appreciation for Nagwa Ibrahim and her media history, but he felt that her way of expressing her opinion regarding the artists' appearances was not appropriate, noting that differing opinions about clothing and appearance are legitimate as long as they do not turn into insults or slander.

He emphasized that Egyptian female artists represent a part of the soft power of society, and that each artist has her own personality, convictions, and choices that deserve respect, rejecting any connection between their appearances and their husbands' positions or using it as a justification to question their respect for their families and community.

The head of the Actors' Syndicate added that the evaluation of artists should be based on their work and talents, not on their appearances on the red carpet, stressing the importance of respecting journalists' right to critique while adhering to objectivity in expressing opinions.

Nagwa Ibrahim Criticizes the Stars' Appearances

In contrast, Nagwa Ibrahim sparked widespread interaction during her talk on her radio program on "Nogoum FM," after she expressed her dissatisfaction with the appearances of some artists at film festivals and in dramatic works, warning of the impact of these appearances on youth and new generations.

She questioned the reasons behind some artists appearing in such outfits, saying: "Why do we see Egyptian women in drama and festivals looking like this?" She called for consideration of the nature of the occasion when choosing an appearance and urged them to hold on to their personal convictions and reject any professional conditions that contradict them.

Criticism Extends to Husbands' Positions

Nagwa Ibrahim's criticisms extended to the positions of some husbands regarding their wives' appearances, questioning why they accept these choices, but she also affirmed her appreciation for women and their status in society, saying: "Women are the most valuable thing in the world because they give us life."

She clarified that her concerns are related to the impact of the models presented by public figures on younger generations, calling for increased awareness of the influence of artistic works and appearances at public events on society.