أثارت إطلالات الفنانات في المهرجانات السينمائية جدلًا جديدًا في الوسط الفني المصري، بعدما انتقدت الإعلامية نجوى إبراهيم ملابس بعض النجمات، لتواجه ملاحظاتها ردًا من نقيب المهن التمثيلية المصرية أشرف زكي، الذي دافع عن الفنانات، معتبرًا أن انتقاد اختياراتهن يجب أن يلتزم بالموضوعية والاحترام، بعيدًا عن التعميم أو التدخل في حياتهن الخاصة.

أشرف زكي يدافع عن الفنانات

وأكد أشرف زكي في بيان رسمي تقديره لنجوى إبراهيم وتاريخها الإعلامي، لكنه رأى أن طريقتها في التعبير عن رأيها بشأن إطلالات الفنانات لم تكن موفقة، لافتًا أن الاختلاف حول الملابس والمظهر حق مشروع، ما دام لا يتحول إلى إساءة أو تجريح.

وشدد على أن الفنانات المصريات يمثلن جزءًا من القوة الناعمة للمجتمع، وأن لكل فنانة شخصيتها وقناعاتها واختياراتها التي تستحق الاحترام، رافضًا ربط إطلالاتهن بمواقف أزواجهن أو اتخاذها مبررًا للتشكيك في احترامهن لأسرهن ومجتمعهن.

وأضاف نقيب المهن التمثيلية أن تقييم الفنانات ينبغي أن يستند إلى أعمالهن ومواهبهن، لا إلى إطلالاتهن على السجادة الحمراء، مشددًا على أهمية احترام حق الإعلاميين في النقد، مع الالتزام بالموضوعية في طرح الآراء.

نجوى إبراهيم تنتقد إطلالات النجمات

في المقابل، أثارت نجوى إبراهيم تفاعلًا واسعًا خلال حديثها في برنامجها الإذاعي عبر «نجوم إف إم»، بعدما أعربت عن استيائها من إطلالات بعض الفنانات في المهرجانات السينمائية والأعمال الدرامية، محذرة من تأثير هذه المظاهر في الشباب والأجيال الجديدة.

وتساءلت عن أسباب ظهور بعض الفنانات بهذه الملابس، قائلة: «إحنا ليه بقى منظر الستات المصريات في الدراما والمهرجانات بالشكل ده»، داعية إلى مراعاة طبيعة المناسبة عند اختيار الإطلالةكما حثتهن على التمسك بقناعاتهن الشخصية ورفض أي شروط مهنية تتعارض معها.

انتقادات تطول مواقف الأزواج

وامتدت انتقادات نجوى إبراهيم إلى مواقف بعض الأزواج من إطلالات زوجاتهم، متسائلة عن أسباب تقبلهم لهذه الاختيارات، لكنها أكدت في الوقت نفسه تقديرها للمرأة ومكانتها في المجتمع، قائلة: «الست هي أقيم شيء في الدنيا لأنها بتدينا الحياة».

وأوضحت أن مخاوفها ترتبط بتأثير النماذج التي تقدمها الشخصيات العامة على الأجيال الأصغر سنًا، داعية إلى تعزيز الوعي بتأثير الأعمال الفنية والإطلالات في المناسبات العامة على المجتمع.