أعاد الإعلان عن مسلسل (تمكين) اسمَي المخرج محمد سامي والفنانة ياسمين صبري إلى واجهة النقاش الفني، بعدما كشف عن تعاونهما مجدداً لأول مرة منذ خلاف استمر نحو 11 عاماً، في عمل مقرر عرضه خلال موسم دراما رمضان 2027، ويشارك في بطولته أيضاً الفنان عمرو سعد.
وجاء الكشف عن المشروع عبر صورة جمعت محمد سامي وياسمين صبري وعمرو سعد والمنتج تامر مرسي، الأمر الذي أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وأعاد التذكير بالخلاف الذي نشب بين سامي وصبري خلال مشاركتهما في مسلسل (الأسطورة) الذي عُرض في رمضان 2016، وقام ببطولته الفنان محمد رمضان.
وبدأت الأزمة -آنذاك- وسط اتهامات من ياسمين صبري للمخرج بحذف عددٍ من مشاهدها لصالح أدوار أخرى داخل العمل، فيما ترددت انتقادات مماثلة من فنانات أخريات شاركن في المسلسل خلال تلك الفترة.
وتفاقمت الخلافات بعدما انسحبت ياسمين صبري قبل استكمال جميع مشاهدها؛ إثر اعتراضها على مسار نهاية الشخصية التي قدمتها في الأحداث، ورغبتها في إجراء تعديلات درامية لم تحظَ بموافقة فريق العمل.
ولم تتوقف الأزمة عند حدود كواليس التصوير، إذ شهدت لاحقاً تصريحات متبادلة، انتقد خلالها محمد سامي أداء الفنانة، مؤكداً -في ذلك الوقت- أنه لا يعتزم التعاون معها مستقبلاً، فيما أوضح أن مشاركتها كانت محددة منذ البداية بعدد معين من المشاهد.
وعلى جانب آخر، أعاد الإعلان عن (تمكين) أيضاً التعاون بين محمد سامي وعمرو سعد بعد تجربتهما في مسلسل (سيد الناس) خلال رمضان 2025؛ وهو العمل الذي صاحبته -آنذاك- انتقادات تتعلق بالأداء الدرامي، إلى جانب أحاديث عن خلافات خلال التصوير، قبل أن تُحتوى ويستكمل العمل بشكل طبيعي.
ويبدو أن مسلسل (تمكين) لا يمثل مجرد مشروع درامي جديد، بل يحمل معه صفحة جديدة في علاقة مهنية أثارت الجدل لسنوات، لتتحول القطيعة الطويلة إلى تعاون ينتظر الجمهور معرفة نتائجه على الشاشة في رمضان 2027.
The announcement of the series (Empowerment) has brought the names of director Mohamed Sami and actress Yasmin Sabri back to the forefront of artistic discussion, as it revealed their collaboration once again for the first time since a dispute that lasted nearly 11 years, in a work set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season of 2027, which also stars actor Amr Saad.
The project was revealed through a photo featuring Mohamed Sami, Yasmin Sabri, Amr Saad, and producer Tamer Morsi, which sparked widespread interaction on social media platforms and reminded everyone of the conflict that arose between Sami and Sabri during their participation in the series (The Legend), which aired in Ramadan 2016 and starred actor Mohamed Ramadan.
The crisis began back then amid accusations from Yasmin Sabri against the director of cutting several of her scenes in favor of other roles within the work, while similar criticisms were echoed by other actresses who participated in the series during that period.
The disagreements escalated after Yasmin Sabri withdrew before completing all her scenes due to her objections to the character's ending that she portrayed in the events, and her desire to make dramatic adjustments that did not receive the approval of the production team.
The crisis did not stop at the filming set; it later witnessed mutual statements, during which Mohamed Sami criticized the actress's performance, affirming at that time that he did not intend to collaborate with her in the future, while clarifying that her participation was limited from the beginning to a specific number of scenes.
On another note, the announcement of (Empowerment) also rekindles the collaboration between Mohamed Sami and Amr Saad after their experience in the series (The Master of People) during Ramadan 2025; a work that was accompanied at that time by criticisms related to the dramatic performance, alongside discussions about conflicts during filming, before they were resolved and the work continued normally.
It seems that the series (Empowerment) represents not just a new dramatic project, but also carries with it a new chapter in a professional relationship that has stirred controversy for years, turning the long estrangement into a collaboration that the audience is eager to see the results of on screen in Ramadan 2027.