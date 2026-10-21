أعاد الإعلان عن مسلسل (تمكين) اسمَي المخرج محمد سامي والفنانة ياسمين صبري إلى واجهة النقاش الفني، بعدما كشف عن تعاونهما مجدداً لأول مرة منذ خلاف استمر نحو 11 عاماً، في عمل مقرر عرضه خلال موسم دراما رمضان 2027، ويشارك في بطولته أيضاً الفنان عمرو سعد.

وجاء الكشف عن المشروع عبر صورة جمعت محمد سامي وياسمين صبري وعمرو سعد والمنتج تامر مرسي، الأمر الذي أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وأعاد التذكير بالخلاف الذي نشب بين سامي وصبري خلال مشاركتهما في مسلسل (الأسطورة) الذي عُرض في رمضان 2016، وقام ببطولته الفنان محمد رمضان.

وبدأت الأزمة -آنذاك- وسط اتهامات من ياسمين صبري للمخرج بحذف عددٍ من مشاهدها لصالح أدوار أخرى داخل العمل، فيما ترددت انتقادات مماثلة من فنانات أخريات شاركن في المسلسل خلال تلك الفترة.

وتفاقمت الخلافات بعدما انسحبت ياسمين صبري قبل استكمال جميع مشاهدها؛ إثر اعتراضها على مسار نهاية الشخصية التي قدمتها في الأحداث، ورغبتها في إجراء تعديلات درامية لم تحظَ بموافقة فريق العمل.

ولم تتوقف الأزمة عند حدود كواليس التصوير، إذ شهدت لاحقاً تصريحات متبادلة، انتقد خلالها محمد سامي أداء الفنانة، مؤكداً -في ذلك الوقت- أنه لا يعتزم التعاون معها مستقبلاً، فيما أوضح أن مشاركتها كانت محددة منذ البداية بعدد معين من المشاهد.

وعلى جانب آخر، أعاد الإعلان عن (تمكين) أيضاً التعاون بين محمد سامي وعمرو سعد بعد تجربتهما في مسلسل (سيد الناس) خلال رمضان 2025؛ وهو العمل الذي صاحبته -آنذاك- انتقادات تتعلق بالأداء الدرامي، إلى جانب أحاديث عن خلافات خلال التصوير، قبل أن تُحتوى ويستكمل العمل بشكل طبيعي.

ويبدو أن مسلسل (تمكين) لا يمثل مجرد مشروع درامي جديد، بل يحمل معه صفحة جديدة في علاقة مهنية أثارت الجدل لسنوات، لتتحول القطيعة الطويلة إلى تعاون ينتظر الجمهور معرفة نتائجه على الشاشة في رمضان 2027.