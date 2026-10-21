The announcement of the series (Empowerment) has brought the names of director Mohamed Sami and actress Yasmin Sabri back to the forefront of artistic discussion, as it revealed their collaboration once again for the first time since a dispute that lasted nearly 11 years, in a work set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season of 2027, which also stars actor Amr Saad.

The project was revealed through a photo featuring Mohamed Sami, Yasmin Sabri, Amr Saad, and producer Tamer Morsi, which sparked widespread interaction on social media platforms and reminded everyone of the conflict that arose between Sami and Sabri during their participation in the series (The Legend), which aired in Ramadan 2016 and starred actor Mohamed Ramadan.

The crisis began back then amid accusations from Yasmin Sabri against the director of cutting several of her scenes in favor of other roles within the work, while similar criticisms were echoed by other actresses who participated in the series during that period.

The disagreements escalated after Yasmin Sabri withdrew before completing all her scenes due to her objections to the character's ending that she portrayed in the events, and her desire to make dramatic adjustments that did not receive the approval of the production team.

The crisis did not stop at the filming set; it later witnessed mutual statements, during which Mohamed Sami criticized the actress's performance, affirming at that time that he did not intend to collaborate with her in the future, while clarifying that her participation was limited from the beginning to a specific number of scenes.

On another note, the announcement of (Empowerment) also rekindles the collaboration between Mohamed Sami and Amr Saad after their experience in the series (The Master of People) during Ramadan 2025; a work that was accompanied at that time by criticisms related to the dramatic performance, alongside discussions about conflicts during filming, before they were resolved and the work continued normally.

It seems that the series (Empowerment) represents not just a new dramatic project, but also carries with it a new chapter in a professional relationship that has stirred controversy for years, turning the long estrangement into a collaboration that the audience is eager to see the results of on screen in Ramadan 2027.