تخوض الفنانة اللبنانية سيرين عبدالنور، تجربة درامية مختلفة في «TIC TAC»، إلى جانب الفنان السوري أنس طيارة، في عمل يراهن على الحلقات شديدة القِصر والإيقاع المتسارع، مستفيداً من تحولات المشاهدة الرقمية التي دفعت الدراما إلى البحث عن قوالب أكثر اختصاراً وكثافة.

وتتحرك الحكاية من جريمة قتل غامضة، تفتح باب التحقيق على روايات متقاطعة وأسرار تتكشف تدريجياً، فيما تؤدي سيرين شخصية محورية مرتبطة بخيوط القضية، ويظهر أنس بدور ضابط في الإنتربول يقود التحقيق، بمشاركة نهلا داوود ومحمد عقيل.

وكشفت المخرجة رندا علم، أن تصوير العمل أُنجز خلال نحو ثمانية أيام، في مؤشر على طبيعة إنتاجية مختلفة تتناسب مع قالب الـ«Short-Form Drama»، الذي يقوم على تكثيف الحدث ودفع كل حلقة نحو تطور جديد، بدلاً من البناء التلفزيوني الممتد.

ويحمل المسلسل توقيع الكاتبة سارة عطاالله، وإخراج رندا علم، فيما يبدأ عرضه في الأول من أكتوبر، ليضع سيرين أمام اختبار جديد في مساحة درامية، تراهن على السرعة والغموض وجمهور الهاتف.