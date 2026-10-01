The Lebanese artist Cyrine Abdelnour is embarking on a different dramatic experience in "TIC TAC," alongside the Syrian artist Anas Tayara, in a work that bets on very short episodes and a fast-paced rhythm, benefiting from the transformations in digital viewing that have pushed drama to seek more concise and dense formats.

The story begins with a mysterious murder, opening the door to an investigation filled with intersecting narratives and secrets that gradually unfold, while Cyrine plays a pivotal character connected to the threads of the case, and Anas appears as an Interpol officer leading the investigation, joined by Nahla Dawood and Mohamed Aqeel.

Director Randa Alam revealed that the filming of the work was completed in about eight days, indicating a different production nature that aligns with the "Short-Form Drama" format, which focuses on intensifying the event and pushing each episode towards a new development, rather than the extended television narrative.

The series is penned by writer Sara Attallah and directed by Randa Alam, and it will premiere on October 1, placing Cyrine in front of a new test in a dramatic space that bets on speed, mystery, and a mobile audience.