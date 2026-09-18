أطل الفنان اللبناني راغب علامة في احتفالية خاصة إلى جوار النجمتين المصريتين إلهام شاهين وليلى علوي وسط تفاعل غنائي لافت. وظهر المطرب عبر حسابه الشخصي في مقطع فيديو يوثق وجوده في إحدى المناسبات الفنية، وهو يتوسط الفنانتين إلهام شاهين وليلى علوي، اللتين شاركتاه أداء الأغنية وحرصتا على الترديد معه في أجواء سادها الود والبهجة.
ويعكس المقطع التناغم المستمر بين إلهام شاهين وليلى علوي، اللتين ارتبطتا بصداقة تاريخية تعود لسنوات طويلة، إذ تعتاد الصديقتان على قضاء العطلات الصيفية معاً والظهور المتكرر في المهرجانات، مع تأكيدهما الدائم في المقابلات الإعلامية على أن علاقتهما تجاوزت حدود الزمالة في الوسط الفني لتصل إلى درجة الأخوة.
وعلى صعيد آخر، استغلت الفنانة إلهام شاهين ندوة تكريمها ضمن فعاليات مهرجان الغردقة لسينما الشباب للتعبير عن تقديرها للجمهور والسينما التونسية، معربة عن اعتزازها بالوعي الثقافي الذي يتسم به المتابع التونسي.
واسترجعت إلهام شاهين ذكريات تتويجها في مهرجان قرطاج السينمائي الدولي عن دورها الشهير في فيلم «يا دنيا يا غرامي»، مشيرة إلى أن علاقتها بتونس ممتدة إنسانياً وفنياً، مع إبدائها رغبة حقيقية في خوض تجارب إنتاجية وإخراجية مشتركة مع صناع السينما هناك في الفترة القادمة.
The Lebanese artist Ragheb Alama appeared at a special celebration alongside the two Egyptian stars Elham Shahin and Laila Eloui, amidst notable musical interaction. The singer appeared via his personal account in a video clip documenting his presence at one of the artistic events, where he was flanked by the artists Elham Shahin and Laila Eloui, who joined him in performing the song and made sure to sing along with him in an atmosphere filled with warmth and joy.
The clip reflects the ongoing harmony between Elham Shahin and Laila Eloui, who have been linked by a historic friendship for many years, as the two friends are accustomed to spending summer holidays together and frequently appearing at festivals, always emphasizing in media interviews that their relationship has transcended mere camaraderie in the artistic community to reach a level of brotherhood.
On another note, the artist Elham Shahin took advantage of a seminar honoring her during the Hurghada Youth Cinema Festival to express her appreciation for the audience and Tunisian cinema, expressing her pride in the cultural awareness that characterizes the Tunisian follower.
Elham Shahin recalled memories of her crowning at the Carthage International Film Festival for her famous role in the film "Ya Dunya Ya Gharami," noting that her relationship with Tunisia extends both humanly and artistically, while expressing a genuine desire to engage in joint production and directing experiences with filmmakers there in the upcoming period.