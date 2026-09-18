The Lebanese artist Ragheb Alama appeared at a special celebration alongside the two Egyptian stars Elham Shahin and Laila Eloui, amidst notable musical interaction. The singer appeared via his personal account in a video clip documenting his presence at one of the artistic events, where he was flanked by the artists Elham Shahin and Laila Eloui, who joined him in performing the song and made sure to sing along with him in an atmosphere filled with warmth and joy.

The clip reflects the ongoing harmony between Elham Shahin and Laila Eloui, who have been linked by a historic friendship for many years, as the two friends are accustomed to spending summer holidays together and frequently appearing at festivals, always emphasizing in media interviews that their relationship has transcended mere camaraderie in the artistic community to reach a level of brotherhood.

On another note, the artist Elham Shahin took advantage of a seminar honoring her during the Hurghada Youth Cinema Festival to express her appreciation for the audience and Tunisian cinema, expressing her pride in the cultural awareness that characterizes the Tunisian follower.

Elham Shahin recalled memories of her crowning at the Carthage International Film Festival for her famous role in the film "Ya Dunya Ya Gharami," noting that her relationship with Tunisia extends both humanly and artistically, while expressing a genuine desire to engage in joint production and directing experiences with filmmakers there in the upcoming period.