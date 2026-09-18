أطل الفنان اللبناني راغب علامة في احتفالية خاصة إلى جوار النجمتين المصريتين إلهام شاهين وليلى علوي وسط تفاعل غنائي لافت. وظهر المطرب عبر حسابه الشخصي في مقطع فيديو يوثق وجوده في إحدى المناسبات الفنية، وهو يتوسط الفنانتين إلهام شاهين وليلى علوي، اللتين شاركتاه أداء الأغنية وحرصتا على الترديد معه في أجواء سادها الود والبهجة.

ويعكس المقطع التناغم المستمر بين إلهام شاهين وليلى علوي، اللتين ارتبطتا بصداقة تاريخية تعود لسنوات طويلة، إذ تعتاد الصديقتان على قضاء العطلات الصيفية معاً والظهور المتكرر في المهرجانات، مع تأكيدهما الدائم في المقابلات الإعلامية على أن علاقتهما تجاوزت حدود الزمالة في الوسط الفني لتصل إلى درجة الأخوة.

وعلى صعيد آخر، استغلت الفنانة إلهام شاهين ندوة تكريمها ضمن فعاليات مهرجان الغردقة لسينما الشباب للتعبير عن تقديرها للجمهور والسينما التونسية، معربة عن اعتزازها بالوعي الثقافي الذي يتسم به المتابع التونسي.

واسترجعت إلهام شاهين ذكريات تتويجها في مهرجان قرطاج السينمائي الدولي عن دورها الشهير في فيلم «يا دنيا يا غرامي»، مشيرة إلى أن علاقتها بتونس ممتدة إنسانياً وفنياً، مع إبدائها رغبة حقيقية في خوض تجارب إنتاجية وإخراجية مشتركة مع صناع السينما هناك في الفترة القادمة.