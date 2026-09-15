بعد مرور تسعة أشهر على خضوعها لعملية شدّ الوجه، خرجت الفنانة داليا البحيري لتكشف لجمهورها النتيجة النهائية للتجربة التي وصفتها بالناجحة، مؤكدة أن ملامحها باتت أكثر شبابًا مع احتفاظها بشكل طبيعي بعيد عن المبالغة.

وظهرت البحيري في مقطعٍ بدت فيه بكامل حيويتها، متحدثةً عن رضاها الكبير عن التغيير الذي طرأ على وجهها ورقبتها، بينما استعرضت صورًا تُظهر الفارق بين ما قبل العملية وما بعدها.

وكانت البحيري قد أعلنت، في يناير الماضي، أنها لجأت إلى شدّ الوجه والرقبة والجفون بعد ملاحظتها علامات الإرهاق والتقدّم في العمر، خصوصًا في منطقة العين والرقبة، مشيرة إلى أن تعليقات المحيطين بها، خلال السنوات الأخيرة، دفعتها لاتخاذ القرار.

وفي ظهورها الجديد، أكدت أن النتيجة جاءت كما تمنّت تمامًا، وأن ردود الفعل كانت إيجابية، لافتة إلى أن البعض رأى أن ملامحها استعادت شبابها، بل شبّهها آخرون بإطلالتها في فيلم (سنة أولى نصب). وأوضحت أن هدفها منذ البداية كان الحفاظ على شكلها الطبيعي والظهور بصورة أكثر حيوية دون تغيير جذري في ملامحها.

تصريحات البحيري جاءت لتؤكد نجاح العملية بعد أشهر من التعافي، ولتعكس ثقتها في خوض تجربة تجميلية أرادت من خلالها استعادة إشراقة وجهها مع الحفاظ على هويته الفنية المعروفة.