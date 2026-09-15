After nine months of undergoing a facelift, artist Dalia El Behairy has come forward to reveal to her audience the final result of what she described as a successful experience, confirming that her features have become more youthful while maintaining a natural look without exaggeration.

El Behairy appeared in a clip where she looked full of vitality, expressing her great satisfaction with the changes that occurred in her face and neck, while showcasing photos that illustrate the difference between before and after the procedure.

El Behairy had announced last January that she resorted to facelift, neck lift, and eyelid surgery after noticing signs of fatigue and aging, especially in the eye and neck areas, indicating that comments from those around her in recent years prompted her to make the decision.

In her new appearance, she confirmed that the result was exactly as she wished, and that the reactions were positive, noting that some people felt her features had regained their youth, while others compared her to her look in the film (Sana Awla Nasb). She explained that her goal from the beginning was to maintain her natural appearance and present a more vibrant image without a radical change in her features.

El Behairy's statements came to affirm the success of the procedure after months of recovery, reflecting her confidence in undergoing a cosmetic experience through which she wanted to regain the radiance of her face while preserving her well-known artistic identity.