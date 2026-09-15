كشف الفنان المصري أحمد التهامي عن موقف خطير تعرض له خلال تصوير فيلم «أمير الظلام» مع الفنان المصري والزعيم عادل إمام، مؤكدًا أن المشهد كاد يودي بحياته لولا تدخل الزعيم في اللحظة المناسبة، كاشفاً عن الواقعة التي وصفها بأنها من أصعب المواقف التي مر بها خلال مسيرته.

مشهد الشنق كاد ينتهي بكارثة

وأوضح التهامي في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه أصر على تنفيذ مشهد الشنق بنفسه، رغم صعوبة المشهد ووزنه، لافتًا إلى أنه ارتدى الحزام المخصص للتصوير، لكنه فوجئ بضغطه على رقبته بشكل تسبب في اختناقه، لتتحول اللقطة التمثيلية إلى موقف حقيقي يهدد حياته.

وأشار إلى أن عادل إمام تدخل بنفسه لإنقاذه بعدما شعر بخطورة الموقف، مؤكدًا أن الزعيم لم يكن بالنسبة له مجرد نجم شاركه أحد أعماله، وإنما إنسان وقف إلى جواره في لحظة حرجة، واصفًا إياه بقوله: «هو إنسان وفنان عظيم».

حلم لقاء الزعيم يتحول إلى «أمير الظلام»

واستعاد أحمد التهامي بداية علاقته بعادل إمام، موضحًا أن لقاءه بالزعيم كان أحد أحلامه منذ انطلاق مشواره الفني، بعد مشاركته في فيلم «الناظر» مع المخرج شريف عرفة.

وكشف أنه سعى للقاء عادل إمام، قبل أن يعلم بوجود اختبارات لفيلم جديد، فانتظر حتى التقى الزعيم للمرة الأولى، الذي فاجأه بمزحة عند رؤيته، قبل أن يرحب به ويطلب من نجله المخرج رامي إمام ضمه إلى «أمير الظلام».

«بودي جارد».. 10 سنوات في مدرسة عادل إمام

كما تحدث التهامي عن تجربته في مسرحية «بودي جارد»، التي جمعته بعادل إمام على مدار نحو 10 سنوات، مؤكدًا أن هذه الفترة شكلت مدرسة حقيقية بالنسبة له، وتعلم خلالها الالتزام والانضباط والاستعداد الجيد للدور.

وأشار إلى أن الزعيم عرض عليه المشاركة في المسرحية خلال اليوم الأخير من تصوير فيلم «التجربة الدنماركية»، موضحًا أن العرض كان بمثابة مفاجأة كبيرة أسعدته، مؤكدًا فخره بأنه تعلم على يد عادل إمام، الذي وصفه بأنه نموذج متكامل للإنسان والفنان، لافتًا إلى حرصه على الحضور إلى المسرح قبل العرض بساعتين يوميًا.