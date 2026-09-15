The Egyptian artist Ahmed El-Tahawy revealed a dangerous situation he faced while filming the movie "Amir El-Zalam" with the Egyptian artist and leader Adel Imam, confirming that the scene nearly cost him his life had it not been for the leader's timely intervention, describing the incident as one of the most difficult moments he has experienced in his career.

The hanging scene almost ended in disaster

El-Tahawy explained in television statements that he insisted on performing the hanging scene himself, despite the difficulty and weight of the scene, noting that he wore the belt designated for filming, but was surprised by its pressure on his neck, which caused him to choke, turning the acting shot into a real-life situation that threatened his life.

He pointed out that Adel Imam personally intervened to save him after sensing the danger of the situation, emphasizing that the leader was not just a star who shared one of his works, but rather a human being who stood by him in a critical moment, describing him as: "He is a great human and artist."

The dream of meeting the leader turns into "Amir El-Zalam"

Ahmed El-Tahawy recalled the beginning of his relationship with Adel Imam, explaining that meeting the leader was one of his dreams since the start of his artistic journey, after participating in the movie "El-Nazer" with director Sherif Arafa.

He revealed that he sought to meet Adel Imam before he learned about auditions for a new film, so he waited until he met the leader for the first time, who surprised him with a joke upon seeing him, before welcoming him and asking his son, director Rami Imam, to include him in "Amir El-Zalam."

"Bodyguard".. 10 years in Adel Imam's school

El-Tahawy also spoke about his experience in the play "Bodyguard," which brought him together with Adel Imam for nearly 10 years, confirming that this period formed a real school for him, during which he learned commitment, discipline, and good preparation for the role.

He noted that the leader offered him the opportunity to participate in the play during the last day of filming the movie "El-Tajroba El-Danmarkiya," explaining that the offer was a huge surprise that made him happy, emphasizing his pride in having learned from Adel Imam, whom he described as a complete model of a human and an artist, noting his commitment to arriving at the theater two hours before the show every day.