كشف الفنان المصري أحمد التهامي عن موقف خطير تعرض له خلال تصوير فيلم «أمير الظلام» مع الفنان المصري والزعيم عادل إمام، مؤكدًا أن المشهد كاد يودي بحياته لولا تدخل الزعيم في اللحظة المناسبة، كاشفاً عن الواقعة التي وصفها بأنها من أصعب المواقف التي مر بها خلال مسيرته.
مشهد الشنق كاد ينتهي بكارثة
وأوضح التهامي في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه أصر على تنفيذ مشهد الشنق بنفسه، رغم صعوبة المشهد ووزنه، لافتًا إلى أنه ارتدى الحزام المخصص للتصوير، لكنه فوجئ بضغطه على رقبته بشكل تسبب في اختناقه، لتتحول اللقطة التمثيلية إلى موقف حقيقي يهدد حياته.
وأشار إلى أن عادل إمام تدخل بنفسه لإنقاذه بعدما شعر بخطورة الموقف، مؤكدًا أن الزعيم لم يكن بالنسبة له مجرد نجم شاركه أحد أعماله، وإنما إنسان وقف إلى جواره في لحظة حرجة، واصفًا إياه بقوله: «هو إنسان وفنان عظيم».
حلم لقاء الزعيم يتحول إلى «أمير الظلام»
واستعاد أحمد التهامي بداية علاقته بعادل إمام، موضحًا أن لقاءه بالزعيم كان أحد أحلامه منذ انطلاق مشواره الفني، بعد مشاركته في فيلم «الناظر» مع المخرج شريف عرفة.
وكشف أنه سعى للقاء عادل إمام، قبل أن يعلم بوجود اختبارات لفيلم جديد، فانتظر حتى التقى الزعيم للمرة الأولى، الذي فاجأه بمزحة عند رؤيته، قبل أن يرحب به ويطلب من نجله المخرج رامي إمام ضمه إلى «أمير الظلام».
«بودي جارد».. 10 سنوات في مدرسة عادل إمام
كما تحدث التهامي عن تجربته في مسرحية «بودي جارد»، التي جمعته بعادل إمام على مدار نحو 10 سنوات، مؤكدًا أن هذه الفترة شكلت مدرسة حقيقية بالنسبة له، وتعلم خلالها الالتزام والانضباط والاستعداد الجيد للدور.
وأشار إلى أن الزعيم عرض عليه المشاركة في المسرحية خلال اليوم الأخير من تصوير فيلم «التجربة الدنماركية»، موضحًا أن العرض كان بمثابة مفاجأة كبيرة أسعدته، مؤكدًا فخره بأنه تعلم على يد عادل إمام، الذي وصفه بأنه نموذج متكامل للإنسان والفنان، لافتًا إلى حرصه على الحضور إلى المسرح قبل العرض بساعتين يوميًا.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed El-Tahawy revealed a dangerous situation he faced while filming the movie "Amir El-Zalam" with the Egyptian artist and leader Adel Imam, confirming that the scene nearly cost him his life had it not been for the leader's timely intervention, describing the incident as one of the most difficult moments he has experienced in his career.
The hanging scene almost ended in disaster
El-Tahawy explained in television statements that he insisted on performing the hanging scene himself, despite the difficulty and weight of the scene, noting that he wore the belt designated for filming, but was surprised by its pressure on his neck, which caused him to choke, turning the acting shot into a real-life situation that threatened his life.
He pointed out that Adel Imam personally intervened to save him after sensing the danger of the situation, emphasizing that the leader was not just a star who shared one of his works, but rather a human being who stood by him in a critical moment, describing him as: "He is a great human and artist."
The dream of meeting the leader turns into "Amir El-Zalam"
Ahmed El-Tahawy recalled the beginning of his relationship with Adel Imam, explaining that meeting the leader was one of his dreams since the start of his artistic journey, after participating in the movie "El-Nazer" with director Sherif Arafa.
He revealed that he sought to meet Adel Imam before he learned about auditions for a new film, so he waited until he met the leader for the first time, who surprised him with a joke upon seeing him, before welcoming him and asking his son, director Rami Imam, to include him in "Amir El-Zalam."
"Bodyguard".. 10 years in Adel Imam's school
El-Tahawy also spoke about his experience in the play "Bodyguard," which brought him together with Adel Imam for nearly 10 years, confirming that this period formed a real school for him, during which he learned commitment, discipline, and good preparation for the role.
He noted that the leader offered him the opportunity to participate in the play during the last day of filming the movie "El-Tajroba El-Danmarkiya," explaining that the offer was a huge surprise that made him happy, emphasizing his pride in having learned from Adel Imam, whom he described as a complete model of a human and an artist, noting his commitment to arriving at the theater two hours before the show every day.