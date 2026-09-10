تُوجت الفنانة درة زروق بجائزة «دير جيست للتميز 2026»، تقديراً لأدائها في مسلسل «علي كلاي»، الذي شاركت في بطولته خلال موسم دراما رمضان، وقدمت فيه شخصية «ميادة الديناري».

ومن المقرر إقامة حفل توزيع جوائز «DG Awards 2026» في 18 سبتمبر الجاري، بحضور نخبة من نجوم الفن والإعلام والشخصيات العامة.

ولفتت درة الأنظار خلال أحداث المسلسل بشخصية جمعت بين القوة والأبعاد الإنسانية، مع تصاعد مسارها الدرامي، لتحصد إشادات وتفاعلاً جماهيرياً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وشارك في بطولة «علي كلاي» أحمد العوضي، ومحمود البزاوي، وإنتصار، وعصام السقا، ويارا السكري، ومحمد ثروت، وريم سامي، وعدد من الفنانين، فيما كتب العمل محمود حمدان، وأخرجه محمد عبدالسلام، وتولت إنتاجه شركة «سينرجي». ويأتي التكريم بعد موسم شهد حضوراً متنوعاً لدرة، إذ شاركت أيضاً في مسلسل «إثبات نسب»، فيما تواصل نشاطها السينمائي بفيلم «الست لما»، الذي انطلق عرضه في 19 أغسطس، وتقدم خلاله شخصية «فاطمة» في تجربة إنسانية تتناول قضية اجتماعية مرتبطة بالمرأة والعلاقات الزوجية.