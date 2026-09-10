The artist Dora Zarrouk was awarded the "Dare Guest Excellence Award 2026," in recognition of her performance in the series "Ali Clay," in which she starred during the Ramadan drama season, portraying the character "Mayada Al-Dinari."

The "DG Awards 2026" ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 18, with the attendance of a select group of stars from the arts, media, and public figures.

Dora caught attention during the events of the series with a character that combined strength and human dimensions, as her dramatic arc intensified, earning her praise and audience interaction across social media platforms.

Co-starring in "Ali Clay" were Ahmed El Awady, Mahmoud El Bazawy, Entsar, Essam El Sakka, Yara El Sokary, Mohamed Tharwat, Rym Sami, and several other artists. The work was written by Mahmoud Hamdan and directed by Mohamed Abdel Salam, with production by "Synergy." This recognition comes after a season that saw a diverse presence from Dora, as she also participated in the series "Estebat Nasab," while continuing her cinematic activity with the film "El Set Lama," which premiered on August 19, where she plays the character "Fatma" in a human experience addressing a social issue related to women and marital relationships.