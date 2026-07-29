While the song "Metlakhabta Ahlawi" sparked controversy among the fans of Egyptian artist Tamer Ashour due to the sound of a dog appearing in one of its clips, Ashour shared a video call with composer Hassan El Shafie on his Instagram account to discuss the crisis surrounding the song, which was released as part of the album "Mirayat Al Hob".

Vocal Sound

Ashour expressed his surprise at the audience's comments suggesting that there was a dog's sound in the background of the song, and he said with a laugh: "Even though I know it's not a dog's sound, because of the numerous comments on the subject, I found myself hearing what they are talking about."

In response to the circulating comments, composer Hassan El Shafie clarified that the sound in question is merely a "vocal" from one of the individuals, and not a dog's sound. He replayed the controversial part of the song after muting Tamer Ashour's voice to assure the audience that there is no dog's sound in the recording.

El Shafie said: "No matter what I do, they heard a dog's sound, and they will keep hearing it as a dog," to which Ashour jokingly replied: "They heard it as a dog... either we remove it, keep it, or raise it."

Voting to Resolve the Crisis

In an innovative attempt to resolve the controversy, the duo offered the audience a vote to determine whether they were convinced that the sound belonged to a person or to re-record the song after removing the mentioned segment.

Social media users interacted widely with the video, as some saw that Ashour and El Shafie's approach to the crisis was characterized by humor and lightheartedness, while others praised their concern for pleasing the audience and their willingness to re-record the song if necessary, despite the potential costs and efforts involved.