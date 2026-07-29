فيما أثارت أغنية «متلخبطة أحوالي» الجدل بين جمهور الفنان المصري تامر عاشور لظهور صوت كلب في أحد مقاطعها، نشر عاشور عبر حسابه على إنستغرام مكالمة مصورة جمعته بالملحن حسن الشافعي لمناقشة أزمة الأغنية التي صدرت ضمن ألبوم «مراية الحب».

صوت فوكال

وأشار عاشور إلى تفاجئه من تعليقات الجمهور التي تشير إلى وجود صوت كلب في خلفية الأغنية، وقال ضاحكاً: «رغم أنني عارف إنه مش صوت كلب، إلا إنه بسبب كثرة التعليقات حول الموضوع لقيت نفسي سامع نفس اللي بيقولوا عليه».

ورداً على التعليقات المتداولة، أوضح الملحن حسن الشافعي أن الصوت المقصود ليس سوى «فوكال» لأحد الأشخاص، وليس صوت كلب، كما أعاد تشغيل الجزء المثير للجدل من الأغنية بعد كتم صوت تامر عاشور، ليؤكد للجمهور عدم وجود أي صوت كلب في التسجيل.

وقال الشافعي: «مهما عملت هما سمعوه صوت كلب، وهيفضلوا سامعينه كلب»، ليرد عليه عاشور مازحاً: «هما سمعوه كلب.. يا نشيله يا نخليه يا نربيه».

تصويت لحل الأزمة

وفي محاولة مبتكرة لحل الجدل، عرض الثنائي على الجمهور إجراء تصويت لتحديد ما إذا كانوا قد اقتنعوا بأن الصوت يعود لشخص، أو إعادة تسجيل الأغنية بعد حذف المقطع المشار إليه.

وتفاعل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مع الفيديو على نطاق واسع، حيث رأى البعض أن طريقة تناول عاشور والشافعي للأزمة اتسمت بالطرافة وخفة الظل، فيما أشاد آخرون باهتمامهما بإرضاء الجمهور واستعدادهما لإعادة تسجيل الأغنية إذا لزم الأمر، رغم ما قد يترتب على ذلك من تكاليف وجهد.