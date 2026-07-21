ردّ رئيس المهرجان القومي للمسرح المصري الفنان محمد رياض على الاتهامات التي طالته بالانحياز إلى حماته الفنانة شهيرة، والدة زوجته الفنانة رانيا محمود ياسين، بعد إدراج اسمها ضمن قائمة المكرمين في الدورة التاسعة عشرة من المهرجان القومي للمسرح، المقرر انطلاقها (السبت) القادم.
اختيار مستقل
ونفى رياض، في تصريحات صحفية، أي تدخل منه لاختيار الفنانة شهيرة للتكريم ضمن نسخة 2026 من المهرجان، مؤكداً أن قرار تكريمها صدر باختيار مباشر ومستقل من اللجنة العليا للمهرجان، باعتبارها إحدى القامات الفنية التي قدمت إسهامات بارزة أثرت الحركة المسرحية والفنية على مدار عقود، مشيراً إلى تفهمه طبيعة الانتقادات التي تتكرر مع كل دورة عند إعلان قائمة المكرمين، موضحاً أنه لا يكترث لمثل هذه الاتهامات، ويحرص على تركيز جهوده في إنجاح فعاليات المهرجان، دون الالتفات إلى الشائعات أو محاولات التشكيك في نزاهة قرارات اللجنة العليا.
تكريم الراحلين
وتنطلق فعاليات الدورة التاسعة عشرة من المهرجان القومي للمسرح في 25 يوليو الجاري، وتستمر حتى 11 أغسطس القادم، وسط برنامج يتضمن عروضاً وندوات وأنشطة متنوعة، إلى جانب تكريم نخبة من الفنانين الذين تركوا بصمة مؤثرة في المسرح المصري، في إطار سعي المهرجان إلى الاحتفاء برموزه وتعزيز حضوره بوصفه أبرز تظاهرة مسرحية رسمية في البلاد.
وستشهد الدورة تكريم عدد من أسماء الفنانين الراحلين من بينهم عبدالرحمن أبوزهرة وياسر صادق، سواء عبر إقامة ندوات لهم أو بتكريم أسمائهم خلال حفل الافتتاح المقرر إقامته (السبت) القادم.
The head of the Egyptian National Theater Festival, artist Mohamed Riyad, responded to the accusations directed at him for allegedly favoring his mother-in-law, artist Shahira, the mother of his wife, artist Rania Mahmoud Yassin, after her name was included in the list of honorees for the nineteenth edition of the National Theater Festival, set to kick off next (Saturday).
Independent Selection
Riyad denied, in press statements, any intervention on his part in selecting artist Shahira for the honor in the 2026 edition of the festival, affirming that the decision to honor her was made through a direct and independent choice by the festival's higher committee, considering her one of the artistic figures who have made significant contributions that have influenced the theatrical and artistic movement over decades. He pointed out that he understands the nature of the criticisms that recur with each edition when the list of honorees is announced, explaining that he does not care about such accusations and is keen to focus his efforts on the success of the festival's activities, without paying attention to rumors or attempts to question the integrity of the higher committee's decisions.
Honoring the Departed
The activities of the nineteenth edition of the National Theater Festival will kick off on July 25 and continue until August 11, featuring a program that includes performances, seminars, and various activities, in addition to honoring a select group of artists who have left a significant mark on Egyptian theater, as part of the festival's efforts to celebrate its icons and enhance its presence as the most prominent official theatrical event in the country.
This edition will witness the honoring of several names of deceased artists, including Abdelrahman Abouzehra and Yasser Sadek, either through holding seminars for them or by honoring their names during the opening ceremony scheduled for next (Saturday).