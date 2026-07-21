ردّ رئيس المهرجان القومي للمسرح المصري الفنان محمد رياض على الاتهامات التي طالته بالانحياز إلى حماته الفنانة شهيرة، والدة زوجته الفنانة رانيا محمود ياسين، بعد إدراج اسمها ضمن قائمة المكرمين في الدورة التاسعة عشرة من المهرجان القومي للمسرح، المقرر انطلاقها (السبت) القادم.

اختيار مستقل

ونفى رياض، في تصريحات صحفية، أي تدخل منه لاختيار الفنانة شهيرة للتكريم ضمن نسخة 2026 من المهرجان، مؤكداً أن قرار تكريمها صدر باختيار مباشر ومستقل من اللجنة العليا للمهرجان، باعتبارها إحدى القامات الفنية التي قدمت إسهامات بارزة أثرت الحركة المسرحية والفنية على مدار عقود، مشيراً إلى تفهمه طبيعة الانتقادات التي تتكرر مع كل دورة عند إعلان قائمة المكرمين، موضحاً أنه لا يكترث لمثل هذه الاتهامات، ويحرص على تركيز جهوده في إنجاح فعاليات المهرجان، دون الالتفات إلى الشائعات أو محاولات التشكيك في نزاهة قرارات اللجنة العليا.

تكريم الراحلين

وتنطلق فعاليات الدورة التاسعة عشرة من المهرجان القومي للمسرح في 25 يوليو الجاري، وتستمر حتى 11 أغسطس القادم، وسط برنامج يتضمن عروضاً وندوات وأنشطة متنوعة، إلى جانب تكريم نخبة من الفنانين الذين تركوا بصمة مؤثرة في المسرح المصري، في إطار سعي المهرجان إلى الاحتفاء برموزه وتعزيز حضوره بوصفه أبرز تظاهرة مسرحية رسمية في البلاد.

وستشهد الدورة تكريم عدد من أسماء الفنانين الراحلين من بينهم عبدالرحمن أبوزهرة وياسر صادق، سواء عبر إقامة ندوات لهم أو بتكريم أسمائهم خلال حفل الافتتاح المقرر إقامته (السبت) القادم.