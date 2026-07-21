The head of the Egyptian National Theater Festival, artist Mohamed Riyad, responded to the accusations directed at him for allegedly favoring his mother-in-law, artist Shahira, the mother of his wife, artist Rania Mahmoud Yassin, after her name was included in the list of honorees for the nineteenth edition of the National Theater Festival, set to kick off next (Saturday).

Independent Selection

Riyad denied, in press statements, any intervention on his part in selecting artist Shahira for the honor in the 2026 edition of the festival, affirming that the decision to honor her was made through a direct and independent choice by the festival's higher committee, considering her one of the artistic figures who have made significant contributions that have influenced the theatrical and artistic movement over decades. He pointed out that he understands the nature of the criticisms that recur with each edition when the list of honorees is announced, explaining that he does not care about such accusations and is keen to focus his efforts on the success of the festival's activities, without paying attention to rumors or attempts to question the integrity of the higher committee's decisions.

Honoring the Departed

The activities of the nineteenth edition of the National Theater Festival will kick off on July 25 and continue until August 11, featuring a program that includes performances, seminars, and various activities, in addition to honoring a select group of artists who have left a significant mark on Egyptian theater, as part of the festival's efforts to celebrate its icons and enhance its presence as the most prominent official theatrical event in the country.

This edition will witness the honoring of several names of deceased artists, including Abdelrahman Abouzehra and Yasser Sadek, either through holding seminars for them or by honoring their names during the opening ceremony scheduled for next (Saturday).