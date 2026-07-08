دخلت الفنانة المصرية فادية عبد الغني في مشادة كلامية حادة مع أحد المواطنين المصريين عقب احتكاك مروري بين سيارتين بأحد شوارع القاهرة، قبل أن ينتشر مقطع فيديو يوثق الواقعة على نطاق واسع، ما دفع باسمها إلى صدارة منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية.

خلاف مروري يتحول إلى أزمة لفادية عبدالغني

فيديو يوثق الواقعة

وأظهر مقطع الفيديو المتداول تصاعد الخلاف بين الطرفين بعد وقوع التصادم، حيث احتدم النقاش في موقع الحادث وسط تجمع عدد من المارة، بينما قام بعض الحاضرين بتوثيق المشهد ونشره عبر الإنترنت، الأمر الذي ساهم في انتشاره على نطاق واسع.

اتهامات متبادلة

وأظهر الفيديو المتداول تصاعد حدة الخلاف بين الطرفين، حيث دخلت فادية عبد الغني في نقاش غاضب مع المواطن، ووجهت له عبارات حادة، من بينها تهديدها باتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضده قائلة: «أقسم بالله لأسجنك يا كلب»، وسط محاولات من المارة لتهدئة الموقف وإنهاء المشادة.

من جانبه، أكد المواطن أن الواقعة بدأت عقب تصادم بين السيارتين، متهماً الفنانة برفض تحمل تكلفة إصلاح الأضرار الناتجة عن الحادث، مشيراً إلى أن الخلاف تطور إلى مشادة لفظية بعدما طالبها بحقوقه، قائلاً: «خبطتني بالعربية وشتمتني وعايز حقي».

آخر أعمالها

وعلى الصعيد الفني، عادت فادية عبد الغني إلى موسم دراما رمضان الماضي لعام 2026، بعد غياب دام سنوات، من خلال مشاركتها في مسلسل «أولاد الراعي»، بطولة ماجد المصري، خالد الصاوي، نرمين الفقي، وعدد من الفنانين.