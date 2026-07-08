خلاف مروري يتحول إلى أزمة لفادية عبدالغني

The Egyptian artist Fadia Abdel Ghani got into a heated verbal altercation with an Egyptian citizen following a traffic incident between two cars on one of Cairo's streets, before a video clip documenting the incident went viral, which pushed her name to the forefront of social media platforms in recent hours.

Video Documenting the Incident

The circulated video showed the escalation of the dispute between the two parties after the collision, as the argument intensified at the scene of the accident amidst a gathering of passersby, while some attendees documented the scene and shared it online, contributing to its widespread circulation.

Mutual Accusations

The video revealed the increasing intensity of the disagreement between the two parties, as Fadia Abdel Ghani engaged in an angry discussion with the citizen, directing harsh remarks at him, including her threat to take legal action against him, saying: "I swear to God I will imprison you, you dog," amidst attempts by bystanders to calm the situation and end the altercation.

For his part, the citizen confirmed that the incident began after the collision between the two cars, accusing the artist of refusing to cover the costs of repairing the damages resulting from the accident, noting that the dispute escalated into a verbal altercation after he demanded his rights, saying: "You hit me with your car and insulted me, and I want my rights."

Her Latest Works

On the artistic front, Fadia Abdel Ghani returned to the Ramadan drama season of 2026 after a years-long absence, through her participation in the series "Awlad Al-Ra'i," starring Majed Al-Masri, Khaled El-Sawy, Nermin El-Feki, and several other artists.