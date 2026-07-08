خلاف مروري يتحول إلى أزمة لفادية عبدالغني

دخلت الفنانة المصرية فادية عبد الغني في مشادة كلامية حادة مع أحد المواطنين المصريين عقب احتكاك مروري بين سيارتين بأحد شوارع القاهرة، قبل أن ينتشر مقطع فيديو يوثق الواقعة على نطاق واسع، ما دفع باسمها إلى صدارة منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية.
فيديو يوثق الواقعة
وأظهر مقطع الفيديو المتداول تصاعد الخلاف بين الطرفين بعد وقوع التصادم، حيث احتدم النقاش في موقع الحادث وسط تجمع عدد من المارة، بينما قام بعض الحاضرين بتوثيق المشهد ونشره عبر الإنترنت، الأمر الذي ساهم في انتشاره على نطاق واسع.
اتهامات متبادلة
وأظهر الفيديو المتداول تصاعد حدة الخلاف بين الطرفين، حيث دخلت فادية عبد الغني في نقاش غاضب مع المواطن، ووجهت له عبارات حادة، من بينها تهديدها باتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضده قائلة: «أقسم بالله لأسجنك يا كلب»، وسط محاولات من المارة لتهدئة الموقف وإنهاء المشادة.
من جانبه، أكد المواطن أن الواقعة بدأت عقب تصادم بين السيارتين، متهماً الفنانة برفض تحمل تكلفة إصلاح الأضرار الناتجة عن الحادث، مشيراً إلى أن الخلاف تطور إلى مشادة لفظية بعدما طالبها بحقوقه، قائلاً: «خبطتني بالعربية وشتمتني وعايز حقي».
آخر أعمالها
وعلى الصعيد الفني، عادت فادية عبد الغني إلى موسم دراما رمضان الماضي لعام 2026، بعد غياب دام سنوات، من خلال مشاركتها في مسلسل «أولاد الراعي»، بطولة ماجد المصري، خالد الصاوي، نرمين الفقي، وعدد من الفنانين.
The Egyptian artist Fadia Abdel Ghani got into a heated verbal altercation with an Egyptian citizen following a traffic incident between two cars on one of Cairo's streets, before a video clip documenting the incident went viral, which pushed her name to the forefront of social media platforms in recent hours.
Video Documenting the Incident
The circulated video showed the escalation of the dispute between the two parties after the collision, as the argument intensified at the scene of the accident amidst a gathering of passersby, while some attendees documented the scene and shared it online, contributing to its widespread circulation.
Mutual Accusations
The video revealed the increasing intensity of the disagreement between the two parties, as Fadia Abdel Ghani engaged in an angry discussion with the citizen, directing harsh remarks at him, including her threat to take legal action against him, saying: "I swear to God I will imprison you, you dog," amidst attempts by bystanders to calm the situation and end the altercation.
For his part, the citizen confirmed that the incident began after the collision between the two cars, accusing the artist of refusing to cover the costs of repairing the damages resulting from the accident, noting that the dispute escalated into a verbal altercation after he demanded his rights, saying: "You hit me with your car and insulted me, and I want my rights."
Her Latest Works
On the artistic front, Fadia Abdel Ghani returned to the Ramadan drama season of 2026 after a years-long absence, through her participation in the series "Awlad Al-Ra'i," starring Majed Al-Masri, Khaled El-Sawy, Nermin El-Feki, and several other artists.