The Egyptian artist Aiten Amer sparked widespread interaction on social media after revealing that her home has been visited repeatedly by a wild fox that sneaks into the garden of the villa where she resides at night, confirming that all attempts to control it have failed so far.

Aiten Amer published a video on her (Facebook) account documenting the fox's appearance as it moves among the trees in the garden, expressing her concern about the recurrence of the incident, especially given its presence within the residential complex she lives in.

The artist explained that she sought help from specialized animal control teams, but the workers confirmed to her the difficulty of catching the fox or removing it at this time; which led her to ask for assistance from her followers and inquire about the best practical and legal solutions to deal with the situation.

الثعلب بين الأشجار خلال إحدى زياراته.

The incident reminded the audience of a previous crisis that Aiten Amer experienced when her pet dog was stolen from in front of her house; an incident that garnered significant attention on social media at the time.

الثعلب متجولًا داخل الحديقة.

On the artistic front, Aiten Amer continues her activities and recently made sure to support the Egyptian national team participating in the World Cup, through an image designed with artificial intelligence techniques that included the players of the team, accompanied by an encouraging message that received a great response from her audience.

She also participated in last Ramadan's drama season with the series (Everyone Loves Mody), alongside Yasser Galal and Huda El Etriby; a work that enjoyed significant viewership during the season.