أثارت الفنانة المصرية آيتن عامر تفاعلًا واسعًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما كشفت عن تعرُّض منزلها لزيارات متكررة من ثعلب بري يتسلل ليلًا إلى حديقة الفيلا التي تقيم فيها، مؤكدة أن جميع المحاولات للسيطرة عليه باءت بالفشل حتى الآن.

ونشرت آيتن عامر، عبر حسابها على (فيسبوك)، مقطع فيديو يوثق ظهور الثعلب وهو يتحرك بين الأشجار داخل الحديقة، معربة عن قلقها من تكرار الواقعة، خاصة في ظل وجوده داخل المجمع السكني الذي تقطنه.

وأوضحت الفنانة أنها استعانت بفرق مختصة في مكافحة الحيوانات، إلا أن العاملين أكدوا لها صعوبة الإمساك بالثعلب أو إخراجه في الوقت الحالي؛ ما دفعها إلى طلب المساعدة من متابعيها، والاستفسار عن أفضل الحلول العملية والقانونية للتعامل مع الموقف.

الثعلب بين الأشجار خلال إحدى زياراته.

الثعلب بين الأشجار خلال إحدى زياراته.

وأعادت الواقعة إلى أذهان الجمهور أزمة سابقة عاشتها آيتن عامر، بعدما تعرَّض كلبها الخاص للسرقة من أمام باب منزلها؛ وهي الحادثة التي لاقت حينها اهتمامًا واسعًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

الثعلب متجولًا داخل الحديقة.

الثعلب متجولًا داخل الحديقة.

وعلى الصعيد الفني، تواصل آيتن عامر نشاطها، وكانت قد حرصت، أخيرًا، على دعم المنتخب المصري المشارك في كأس العالم، من خلال صورة صُممت بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي جمعتها بلاعبي المنتخب، أرفقتها برسالة تشجيعية لاقت تفاعلًا كبيرًا من جمهورها.

كما شاركت في موسم دراما رمضان الماضي بمسلسل (كلهم بيحبوا مودي)، إلى جانب ياسر جلال، وهدى الإتربي؛ وهو العمل الذي حظي بمتابعة جماهيرية خلال الموسم.