أثارت الفنانة المصرية آيتن عامر تفاعلًا واسعًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما كشفت عن تعرُّض منزلها لزيارات متكررة من ثعلب بري يتسلل ليلًا إلى حديقة الفيلا التي تقيم فيها، مؤكدة أن جميع المحاولات للسيطرة عليه باءت بالفشل حتى الآن.
ونشرت آيتن عامر، عبر حسابها على (فيسبوك)، مقطع فيديو يوثق ظهور الثعلب وهو يتحرك بين الأشجار داخل الحديقة، معربة عن قلقها من تكرار الواقعة، خاصة في ظل وجوده داخل المجمع السكني الذي تقطنه.
وأوضحت الفنانة أنها استعانت بفرق مختصة في مكافحة الحيوانات، إلا أن العاملين أكدوا لها صعوبة الإمساك بالثعلب أو إخراجه في الوقت الحالي؛ ما دفعها إلى طلب المساعدة من متابعيها، والاستفسار عن أفضل الحلول العملية والقانونية للتعامل مع الموقف.
الثعلب بين الأشجار خلال إحدى زياراته.
وأعادت الواقعة إلى أذهان الجمهور أزمة سابقة عاشتها آيتن عامر، بعدما تعرَّض كلبها الخاص للسرقة من أمام باب منزلها؛ وهي الحادثة التي لاقت حينها اهتمامًا واسعًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
الثعلب متجولًا داخل الحديقة.
وعلى الصعيد الفني، تواصل آيتن عامر نشاطها، وكانت قد حرصت، أخيرًا، على دعم المنتخب المصري المشارك في كأس العالم، من خلال صورة صُممت بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي جمعتها بلاعبي المنتخب، أرفقتها برسالة تشجيعية لاقت تفاعلًا كبيرًا من جمهورها.
كما شاركت في موسم دراما رمضان الماضي بمسلسل (كلهم بيحبوا مودي)، إلى جانب ياسر جلال، وهدى الإتربي؛ وهو العمل الذي حظي بمتابعة جماهيرية خلال الموسم.
The Egyptian artist Aiten Amer sparked widespread interaction on social media after revealing that her home has been visited repeatedly by a wild fox that sneaks into the garden of the villa where she resides at night, confirming that all attempts to control it have failed so far.
Aiten Amer published a video on her (Facebook) account documenting the fox's appearance as it moves among the trees in the garden, expressing her concern about the recurrence of the incident, especially given its presence within the residential complex she lives in.
The artist explained that she sought help from specialized animal control teams, but the workers confirmed to her the difficulty of catching the fox or removing it at this time; which led her to ask for assistance from her followers and inquire about the best practical and legal solutions to deal with the situation.
الثعلب بين الأشجار خلال إحدى زياراته.
The incident reminded the audience of a previous crisis that Aiten Amer experienced when her pet dog was stolen from in front of her house; an incident that garnered significant attention on social media at the time.
الثعلب متجولًا داخل الحديقة.
On the artistic front, Aiten Amer continues her activities and recently made sure to support the Egyptian national team participating in the World Cup, through an image designed with artificial intelligence techniques that included the players of the team, accompanied by an encouraging message that received a great response from her audience.
She also participated in last Ramadan's drama season with the series (Everyone Loves Mody), alongside Yasser Galal and Huda El Etriby; a work that enjoyed significant viewership during the season.