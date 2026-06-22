The CEO of Rotana Audio and Visual Company, Salem Al-Hindi, hosted a lunch at his home in Kuwait in honor of the artist Rashid Al-Majed, with the attendance of a select group of stars, including the artist Abdullah Al-Ruwaished, the husband of his daughter, the artist Mohammed Safar, and several other artists, composers, and media figures.

Lunch Banquet

The Al-Majed account shared a video of the event on "Instagram," commenting: "Salem Al-Hindi hosted a lunch at his home in Kuwait in honor of the artist Rashid Al-Majed, with the presence of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Kuwait, Salah Al-Maliki, the artist Abdullah Al-Ruwaished, maestro Walid Fayed, and several friends."

The artist Mohammed Safar also shared a photo of himself with Abdullah Al-Ruwaished, Salem Al-Hindi, and Rashid Al-Majed, commenting: "Lunch at Abu Fawaz Salem Al-Hindi's house, may it be a prosperous home with the presence of family, brothers, and friends."

3 Concerts

Artist Rashid Al-Majed is in Kuwait to perform three concerts; he held one on June 18, another on June 20, and a third one that he will perform today. These concerts come after his absence of about 6 years from performing in Kuwait.

As is customary for Rashid Al-Majed in all his recent concerts since his return, once the ticket booking time is announced, his audience is surprised by the tickets selling out, and the concert becomes SOLD OUT. Although the organizers and supervisors of the concert immediately announce an additional night after the tickets sell out, that additional night also becomes SOLD OUT.