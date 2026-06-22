أقام الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة روتانا للصوتيات والمرئيات سالم الهندي حفل غداء في منزله في الكويت على شرف الفنان راشد الماجد، بحضور نخبة من النجوم، في مقدمتهم الفنان عبدالله الرويشد، وزوج ابنته الفنان محمد صفر، وعدد من الفنانين والملحنين والإعلاميين.

مأدبة غداء

وشارك حساب الماجد على «إنستغرام» فيديو الحفل، وعلق عليه: «أقام‫ سالم الهندي مأدبة غداء في منزله بالكويت على شرف الفنان ‫راشد الماجد، بحضور سفير مملكة البحرين لدى الكويت صلاح المالكي، والفنان ‫عبدالله الرويشد، والمايسترو وليد فايد، وعدد من الأصدقاء».

كما شارك الفنان محمد صفر صورة له جمعته مع عبدالله الرويشد وسالم الهندي وراشد الماجد، وعلق: «غداء بيت بوفواز سالم الهندي عساه بيت عامر بوجود الأهل والإخوان والأصدقاء».

3 حفلات غنائية

ويتواجد الفنان راشد الماجد في الكويت لإحياء ثلاث حفلات غنائية؛ إذ أحيا حفلاً في 18 يونيو وآخر في 20 يونيو وحفلاً ثالثاً سيحييه اليوم، وتأتي هذه الحفلات بعد غيابه نحو 6 أعوام عن إحياء حفلات في الكويت.

وكعادة راشد الماجد في جميع حفلاته التي أحياها أخيراً بعد عودته، ما إن يُعلَن عن وقت حجز تذاكر حفله، يُفاجأ جمهوره بنفاد جميع التذاكر، وأن الحفل أصبح SOLD OUT، وبرغم أن منظمي الحفل والمشرفين عليه يعلنون فوراً بعد نفاد التذاكر، عن ليلة إضافية، إلا أن الليلة الإضافية أيضاً تصبح تذاكرها SOLD OUT.