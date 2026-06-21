The shock of Yemenis had barely subsided after the tragic incident that claimed the life of the famous adventurer Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar, known by the title "Spider-Man of Yemen," when a new young man appeared who decided to follow the same path, even surpassing the limits of adventure to more dangerous levels that terrified onlookers.

In recent days, social media platforms have been flooded with footage of a young man who calls himself "The Scorpion," performing breathtaking stunts on the edges of the volcanic crater "Haridah Damt" in the Al-Dhale'e governorate, the very site that witnessed the tragic end of Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar just a few days ago.

The emergence of "The Scorpion" sparked a wide wave of controversy and fear, as the clips showed the young man climbing the steep volcanic slopes at a remarkable speed, before slipping into the deep crater and then jumping between the rocks in scenes that thousands of followers described as "a blatant game with death."

The title "Successor of Al-Qa'qa'" began to resonate strongly among Yemeni activists, who saw the emergence of the new adventurer as an attempt to fill the void left by "Spider-Man of Yemen," while others considered that what is happening is a re-enactment of the same tragedy, but in a more reckless and dangerous manner.

Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar had become a sweeping popular phenomenon over the past years thanks to his bold adventures in the mountainous highlands, before his journey ended tragically when he fell into the crater of the "Haridah Damt" volcano while performing one of his dangerous stunts, in an incident that shook Yemeni public opinion.

However, the shocking surprise is that the appearance of "The Scorpion" and his boldness came just a very short time after that tragedy, prompting many to question the reasons behind the insistence on undertaking deadly adventures in the same place that has become a symbol of danger and sad endings.

As new clips continue to spread and achieve millions of views, opinions among followers have divided between those who consider "The Scorpion" to possess exceptional and rare courage, and those who see him risking his life in a way that could lead to the same tragic fate faced by his predecessor, especially since the margin for error in that volcanic area is almost nonexistent.