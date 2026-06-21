لم تكد صدمة اليمنيين تهدأ بعد الحادثة المأساوية التي أودت بحياة المغامر الشهير القعقاع بن عنتر، المعروف بلقب «سبايدر مان اليمن»، حتى ظهر شاب جديد قرر السير على الطريق ذاته، بل وتجاوز حدود المغامرة إلى مستويات أكثر خطورة أرعبت المتابعين.

وخلال الأيام الماضية، اجتاحت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لقطات لشاب يلقب نفسه بـ«العقرب»، وهو يؤدي حركات استعراضية تحبس الأنفاس على حواف فوهة «حرضة دمت» البركانية بمحافظة الضالع، وهو الموقع ذاته الذي شهد النهاية المأساوية للقعقاع بن عنتر قبل أيام قليلة.

وأثار ظهور «العقرب» موجة واسعة من الجدل والخوف، بعدما أظهرت المقاطع الشاب وهو يتسلق المنحدرات البركانية الحادة بسرعة لافتة، قبل أن ينزلق نحو قاع الفوهة السحيق ثم يقفز بين الصخور في مشاهد وصفها آلاف المتابعين بأنها «لعبة صريحة مع الموت».

وبدأ لقب «خليفة القعقاع» يتردد بقوة بين النشطاء اليمنيين، الذين رأوا في ظهور المغامر الجديد محاولة لملء الفراغ الذي تركه «سبايدر مان اليمن»، فيما اعتبر آخرون أن ما يحدث يعيد إنتاج المأساة نفسها، لكن بصورة أكثر تهوراً وخطورة.

وكان القعقاع بن عنتر قد تحوّل خلال السنوات الماضية إلى ظاهرة شعبية جارفة بفضل مغامراته الجريئة في المرتفعات الجبلية، قبل أن تنتهي رحلته بشكل مأساوي إثر سقوطه داخل فوهة بركان «حرضة دمت» أثناء تنفيذ أحد عروضه الخطرة، في حادثة اهتز لها الرأي العام اليمني.

لكن المفاجأة الصادمة أن ظهور «العقرب» وجرأته جاءت بعد فترة قصيرة جداً من تلك الفاجعة، ما دفع الكثيرين إلى التساؤل حول أسباب الإصرار على خوض مغامرات قاتلة في المكان نفسه الذي تحوّل إلى رمز للخطر والنهايات الحزينة.

ومع استمرار انتشار المقاطع الجديدة وتحقيقها ملايين المشاهدات، انقسمت آراء المتابعين بين من اعتبر «العقرب» صاحب شجاعة استثنائية ونادرة، ومن رأى أنه يغامر بحياته بطريقة قد تنتهي بالمصير المأساوي ذاته الذي واجهه سلفه، خصوصاً أن هامش الخطأ في تلك المنطقة البركانية يكاد يكون معدوماً.