الصدفة تجمع ميادة الحناوي ومروة ناجي في المغرب.. ما القصة؟

The Egyptian artist Marwa Nagy revealed the details of her meeting with the Syrian artist Mayada El Hennawy on the sidelines of their participation in the Mawazine Festival in Morocco, expressing her great happiness with these moments that she described as exceptional in her artistic journey.

Details of the Meeting

Marwa Nagy explained that the meeting was characterized by a friendly atmosphere and an extensive conversation with Mayada El Hennawy, who took the time to praise her talent and follow her artistic works, which left a significant impact on her and made her feel proud and grateful.

Special Praise from Mayada El Hennawy

The Egyptian artist shared with her audience photos and videos from the meeting through her social media accounts, confirming that the words of appreciation she received from one of the most prominent stars of Arab singing, Mayada El Hennawy, represent for her a moral badge and a special honor for her career.

Marwa affirmed that Mayada El Hennawy is one of the most prominent symbols of Arabic music, noting that meeting her was a dream come true, and pointing out that this memory will remain etched in her heart, especially due to the humility, love, and support she felt from the great Syrian artist.

New Concerts for Mayada El Hennawy

It is noteworthy that Mayada El Hennawy will meet her audience in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, during a concert scheduled for July 31, as part of the artistic events accompanying the summer season.

She is expected to present during the evening a selection of her most prominent songs that have achieved wide success throughout her artistic career, in a new artistic appearance that fans of authentic Arabic music in Lebanon are eagerly awaiting.