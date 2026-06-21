كشفت الفنانة المصرية مروة ناجي عن تفاصيل اللقاء الذي جمعها بالفنانة السورية ميادة الحناوي على هامش مشاركتهما في مهرجان موازين بالمغرب، معبرة عن سعادتها الكبيرة بهذه اللحظات التي وصفتها بالاستثنائية في مشوارها الفني.

تفاصيل اللقاء

وأوضحت مروة ناجي أن اللقاء شهد أجواء ودية وحديثاً مطولاً مع ميادة الحناوي، التي حرصت على الإشادة بموهبتها ومتابعة أعمالها الفنية، الأمر الذي ترك أثراً كبيراً في نفسها وجعلها تشعر بالفخر والامتنان.

الصدفة تجمع ميادة الحناوي ومروة ناجي في المغرب.. ما القصة؟

إشادة خاصة من ميادة الحناوي

وشاركت الفنانة المصرية جمهورها صوراً ومقاطع فيديو من اللقاء عبر حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة أن كلمات التقدير التي تلقتها من إحدى أبرز نجمات الغناء العربي ميادة الحناوي تمثل بالنسبة لها وساماً معنوياً وتكريماً خاصاً لمسيرتها.

وأكدت مروة أن ميادة الحناوي تعد من أبرز رموز الطرب العربي، لافتة إلى أن اللقاء بها كان حلماً تحقق، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الذكرى ستظل راسخة في وجدانها خاصة لما لمسته من تواضع ومحبة ودعم من الفنانة السورية الكبيرة.

حفلات جديدة لميادة الحناوي

يشار إلى أن ميادة الحناوي ستلتقي جمهورها في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت خلال حفل غنائي مقرر إقامته يوم 31 يوليو القادم ضمن الفعاليات الفنية المصاحبة لموسم الصيف.

ومن المنتظر أن تقدم خلال الأمسية مجموعة من أبرز أعمالها الغنائية التي حققت نجاحاً واسعاً على مدار مشوارها الفني، في ظهور فني جديد ينتظره محبو الطرب الأصيل في لبنان.