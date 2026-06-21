الصدفة تجمع ميادة الحناوي ومروة ناجي في المغرب.. ما القصة؟

كشفت الفنانة المصرية مروة ناجي عن تفاصيل اللقاء الذي جمعها بالفنانة السورية ميادة الحناوي على هامش مشاركتهما في مهرجان موازين بالمغرب، معبرة عن سعادتها الكبيرة بهذه اللحظات التي وصفتها بالاستثنائية في مشوارها الفني.
تفاصيل اللقاء
وأوضحت مروة ناجي أن اللقاء شهد أجواء ودية وحديثاً مطولاً مع ميادة الحناوي، التي حرصت على الإشادة بموهبتها ومتابعة أعمالها الفنية، الأمر الذي ترك أثراً كبيراً في نفسها وجعلها تشعر بالفخر والامتنان.
إشادة خاصة من ميادة الحناوي
وشاركت الفنانة المصرية جمهورها صوراً ومقاطع فيديو من اللقاء عبر حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة أن كلمات التقدير التي تلقتها من إحدى أبرز نجمات الغناء العربي ميادة الحناوي تمثل بالنسبة لها وساماً معنوياً وتكريماً خاصاً لمسيرتها.
وأكدت مروة أن ميادة الحناوي تعد من أبرز رموز الطرب العربي، لافتة إلى أن اللقاء بها كان حلماً تحقق، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الذكرى ستظل راسخة في وجدانها خاصة لما لمسته من تواضع ومحبة ودعم من الفنانة السورية الكبيرة.
حفلات جديدة لميادة الحناوي
يشار إلى أن ميادة الحناوي ستلتقي جمهورها في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت خلال حفل غنائي مقرر إقامته يوم 31 يوليو القادم ضمن الفعاليات الفنية المصاحبة لموسم الصيف.
ومن المنتظر أن تقدم خلال الأمسية مجموعة من أبرز أعمالها الغنائية التي حققت نجاحاً واسعاً على مدار مشوارها الفني، في ظهور فني جديد ينتظره محبو الطرب الأصيل في لبنان.
The Egyptian artist Marwa Nagy revealed the details of her meeting with the Syrian artist Mayada El Hennawy on the sidelines of their participation in the Mawazine Festival in Morocco, expressing her great happiness with these moments that she described as exceptional in her artistic journey.
Details of the Meeting
Marwa Nagy explained that the meeting was characterized by a friendly atmosphere and an extensive conversation with Mayada El Hennawy, who took the time to praise her talent and follow her artistic works, which left a significant impact on her and made her feel proud and grateful.
Special Praise from Mayada El Hennawy
The Egyptian artist shared with her audience photos and videos from the meeting through her social media accounts, confirming that the words of appreciation she received from one of the most prominent stars of Arab singing, Mayada El Hennawy, represent for her a moral badge and a special honor for her career.
Marwa affirmed that Mayada El Hennawy is one of the most prominent symbols of Arabic music, noting that meeting her was a dream come true, and pointing out that this memory will remain etched in her heart, especially due to the humility, love, and support she felt from the great Syrian artist.
New Concerts for Mayada El Hennawy
It is noteworthy that Mayada El Hennawy will meet her audience in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, during a concert scheduled for July 31, as part of the artistic events accompanying the summer season.
She is expected to present during the evening a selection of her most prominent songs that have achieved wide success throughout her artistic career, in a new artistic appearance that fans of authentic Arabic music in Lebanon are eagerly awaiting.