في تصريحات «نارية» أثارت الجدل في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خرجت الفنانة شمس الكويتية عن صمتها لتواجه أخطر اتهام يطاردها منذ سنوات. فبين «الوعي» و«الاتهامات بالماسونية»، فتحت شمس قلبها لتكشف ما يحدث خلف الكواليس، ولماذا يصر البعض على ربط اسمها بمنظمات سرية كلما طرحت فكراً تراه تنويرياً.

ضريبة الوعي

أكدت شمس، في أحدث ظهور لها، أن هجوم البعض عليها واتهامها بالانتماء لـ«الماسونية» ليس إلا محاولة لتفسير أفكارها خارج سياقها. وقالت بوضوح: «كلما تحدثت عن الوعي والتنوير.. بدأت الاتهامات»، مشددة على أن ما تقدمه هو محتوى إنساني بحت لا يتعارض مع قيم الدين أو المجتمع، بل يستهدف الارتقاء بالعقل البشري.

وتطرقت الفنانة المثيرة للجدل إلى شائعات «القوائم السرية» المنتشرة على الإنترنت، التي تزعم وجود أسماء فنانين ومؤثرين عرب مرتبطين بجهات مشبوهة. ووصفت شمس هذه الادعاءات بأنها «غير منطقية» وتفتقر لأي إثبات رسمي، معتبرة إياها مجرد أدوات لإثارة الجدل حول الشخصيات العامة المؤثرة في العالم العربي.

ولم يخلُ اللقاء من العودة إلى قضية أغنيتها الشهيرة «طز»، إذ دافعت عن الكلمة معتبرة أن استخدامها تم فهمه بشكل خاطئ. وأوضحت أن «طز» في السياق الدارج قد تحمل معانٍ تعبيرية مختلفة بعيدة عن الإساءة، مؤكدة أنها لا تندم على ما قدمته لأنها تؤمن بحرية التعبير الكاملة.

وبين النفي القاطع والصمود أمام العواصف الرقمية، تظل شمس الكويتية رقماً صعباً في معادلة «الفن والجدل»، مؤكدة أن معركتها الحقيقية ليست مع الاتهامات، بل مع «الجهل» الذي يحاول قمع الأفكار المختلفة.