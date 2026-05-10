In "fiery" statements that stirred controversy on social media platforms, the Kuwaiti artist Shams broke her silence to confront the most serious accusation that has haunted her for years. Between "awareness" and "accusations of Freemasonry," Shams opened her heart to reveal what happens behind the scenes and why some insist on linking her name to secret organizations whenever she presents an idea she sees as enlightening.

The Price of Awareness

In her latest appearance, Shams confirmed that the attacks against her and the accusations of her belonging to "Freemasonry" are nothing but an attempt to interpret her ideas out of context. She stated clearly: "Whenever I talk about awareness and enlightenment... the accusations begin," emphasizing that what she offers is purely human content that does not contradict the values of religion or society, but rather aims to elevate the human mind.

The controversial artist also addressed the rumors of "secret lists" circulating on the internet, which claim the existence of names of Arab artists and influencers linked to suspicious entities. Shams described these allegations as "illogical" and lacking any official proof, considering them merely tools to provoke controversy around public figures influential in the Arab world.

The interview did not shy away from revisiting the issue of her famous song "Toz," as she defended the word, asserting that its use has been misunderstood. She explained that "Toz" in the common context can carry different expressive meanings far from being offensive, affirming that she does not regret what she has presented because she believes in complete freedom of expression.

Amidst the firm denial and resilience against digital storms, Shams remains a formidable figure in the equation of "art and controversy," asserting that her real battle is not with the accusations, but with "ignorance" that seeks to suppress different ideas.