في تصريحات «نارية» أثارت الجدل في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خرجت الفنانة شمس الكويتية عن صمتها لتواجه أخطر اتهام يطاردها منذ سنوات. فبين «الوعي» و«الاتهامات بالماسونية»، فتحت شمس قلبها لتكشف ما يحدث خلف الكواليس، ولماذا يصر البعض على ربط اسمها بمنظمات سرية كلما طرحت فكراً تراه تنويرياً.
ضريبة الوعي
أكدت شمس، في أحدث ظهور لها، أن هجوم البعض عليها واتهامها بالانتماء لـ«الماسونية» ليس إلا محاولة لتفسير أفكارها خارج سياقها. وقالت بوضوح: «كلما تحدثت عن الوعي والتنوير.. بدأت الاتهامات»، مشددة على أن ما تقدمه هو محتوى إنساني بحت لا يتعارض مع قيم الدين أو المجتمع، بل يستهدف الارتقاء بالعقل البشري.
وتطرقت الفنانة المثيرة للجدل إلى شائعات «القوائم السرية» المنتشرة على الإنترنت، التي تزعم وجود أسماء فنانين ومؤثرين عرب مرتبطين بجهات مشبوهة. ووصفت شمس هذه الادعاءات بأنها «غير منطقية» وتفتقر لأي إثبات رسمي، معتبرة إياها مجرد أدوات لإثارة الجدل حول الشخصيات العامة المؤثرة في العالم العربي.
ولم يخلُ اللقاء من العودة إلى قضية أغنيتها الشهيرة «طز»، إذ دافعت عن الكلمة معتبرة أن استخدامها تم فهمه بشكل خاطئ. وأوضحت أن «طز» في السياق الدارج قد تحمل معانٍ تعبيرية مختلفة بعيدة عن الإساءة، مؤكدة أنها لا تندم على ما قدمته لأنها تؤمن بحرية التعبير الكاملة.
وبين النفي القاطع والصمود أمام العواصف الرقمية، تظل شمس الكويتية رقماً صعباً في معادلة «الفن والجدل»، مؤكدة أن معركتها الحقيقية ليست مع الاتهامات، بل مع «الجهل» الذي يحاول قمع الأفكار المختلفة.
In "fiery" statements that stirred controversy on social media platforms, the Kuwaiti artist Shams broke her silence to confront the most serious accusation that has haunted her for years. Between "awareness" and "accusations of Freemasonry," Shams opened her heart to reveal what happens behind the scenes and why some insist on linking her name to secret organizations whenever she presents an idea she sees as enlightening.
The Price of Awareness
In her latest appearance, Shams confirmed that the attacks against her and the accusations of her belonging to "Freemasonry" are nothing but an attempt to interpret her ideas out of context. She stated clearly: "Whenever I talk about awareness and enlightenment... the accusations begin," emphasizing that what she offers is purely human content that does not contradict the values of religion or society, but rather aims to elevate the human mind.
The controversial artist also addressed the rumors of "secret lists" circulating on the internet, which claim the existence of names of Arab artists and influencers linked to suspicious entities. Shams described these allegations as "illogical" and lacking any official proof, considering them merely tools to provoke controversy around public figures influential in the Arab world.
The interview did not shy away from revisiting the issue of her famous song "Toz," as she defended the word, asserting that its use has been misunderstood. She explained that "Toz" in the common context can carry different expressive meanings far from being offensive, affirming that she does not regret what she has presented because she believes in complete freedom of expression.
Amidst the firm denial and resilience against digital storms, Shams remains a formidable figure in the equation of "art and controversy," asserting that her real battle is not with the accusations, but with "ignorance" that seeks to suppress different ideas.