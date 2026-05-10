في خطوة وصفت بـ«المفاجئة»، أثارت الإعلامية المصرية مها الصغير عاصفة من التساؤلات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما قامت بحذف معظم صورها ومنشوراتها من حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام». هذا الصمت الرقمي جاء في توقيت «حساس» للغاية، وبعد سلسلة من الأزمات الشخصية والقانونية التي تصدرت عناوين الصحف أخيراً.

رسائل مشفرة: والدي وآية قرآنية

بعد «مجزرة الحذف» التي طالت مئات الصور، لم تترك مها الصغير لمتابعيها سوى منشورين فقط، حملا دلالات عميقة، الأول فيديو لوالدها الراحل خبير التجميل محمد الصغير في لحظة وفاء لذكراه، والثاني كان آية قرآنية: «وَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ فَإِنَّكَ بِأَعْيُنِنَا». هذه الرسائل فسرها الجمهور على أنها محاولة للبحث عن السكينة وسط عواصف الأزمات المتلاحقة.

ويأتي هذا التحرك بعد أشهر من «الضجيج» الإعلامي حول قضية اللوحات الفنية التي انتهت قضائياً بإلغاء حكم حبسها، وبعد أنباء انفصالها عن النجم أحمد السقا. ويبدو أن مها قررت «إعادة ضبط» حياتها الرقمية، ومحو ذكريات مرحلة مليئة بالضغوط والاتهامات، لتبدأ فصلاً جديداً بعيداً عن صخب الماضي.

بينما يرى البعض أن الحذف هو تمهيد لـ«اعتزال مؤقت»، يعتقد خبراء الإعلام الرقمي أنها استراتيجية لـ«تطهير الهوية الرقمية» وبناء صورة ذهنية جديدة للجمهور. وحتى الآن، تلتزم مها الصغير الصمت، تاركة «زر الحذف» يتحدث نيابة عنها ويفتح أبواباً لا تنتهي من التكهنات.

أحياناً يكون الحذف أبلغ من الكلام، فهل تمهد مها الصغير لمفاجأة قادمة، أم أنها مجرد لحظة حاجة للهدوء بعيداً عن «مجهر» السوشيال ميديا؟