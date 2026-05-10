في خطوة وصفت بـ«المفاجئة»، أثارت الإعلامية المصرية مها الصغير عاصفة من التساؤلات على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما قامت بحذف معظم صورها ومنشوراتها من حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام». هذا الصمت الرقمي جاء في توقيت «حساس» للغاية، وبعد سلسلة من الأزمات الشخصية والقانونية التي تصدرت عناوين الصحف أخيراً.
رسائل مشفرة: والدي وآية قرآنية
بعد «مجزرة الحذف» التي طالت مئات الصور، لم تترك مها الصغير لمتابعيها سوى منشورين فقط، حملا دلالات عميقة، الأول فيديو لوالدها الراحل خبير التجميل محمد الصغير في لحظة وفاء لذكراه، والثاني كان آية قرآنية: «وَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ فَإِنَّكَ بِأَعْيُنِنَا». هذه الرسائل فسرها الجمهور على أنها محاولة للبحث عن السكينة وسط عواصف الأزمات المتلاحقة.
ويأتي هذا التحرك بعد أشهر من «الضجيج» الإعلامي حول قضية اللوحات الفنية التي انتهت قضائياً بإلغاء حكم حبسها، وبعد أنباء انفصالها عن النجم أحمد السقا. ويبدو أن مها قررت «إعادة ضبط» حياتها الرقمية، ومحو ذكريات مرحلة مليئة بالضغوط والاتهامات، لتبدأ فصلاً جديداً بعيداً عن صخب الماضي.
بينما يرى البعض أن الحذف هو تمهيد لـ«اعتزال مؤقت»، يعتقد خبراء الإعلام الرقمي أنها استراتيجية لـ«تطهير الهوية الرقمية» وبناء صورة ذهنية جديدة للجمهور. وحتى الآن، تلتزم مها الصغير الصمت، تاركة «زر الحذف» يتحدث نيابة عنها ويفتح أبواباً لا تنتهي من التكهنات.
أحياناً يكون الحذف أبلغ من الكلام، فهل تمهد مها الصغير لمفاجأة قادمة، أم أنها مجرد لحظة حاجة للهدوء بعيداً عن «مجهر» السوشيال ميديا؟
In a move described as "surprising," the Egyptian media personality Maha El Saghir stirred a storm of questions on social media platforms after she deleted most of her photos and posts from her official account on Instagram. This digital silence came at a very "sensitive" time, following a series of personal and legal crises that have recently made headlines.
Encrypted Messages: My Father and a Quranic Verse
After the "mass deletion" that affected hundreds of photos, Maha El Saghir left her followers with only two posts, which carried deep meanings. The first was a video of her late father, the makeup expert Mohamed El Saghir, in a moment of tribute to his memory, and the second was a Quranic verse: "And be patient for the judgment of your Lord, for indeed, you are in Our eyes." The audience interpreted these messages as an attempt to seek tranquility amid the storms of ongoing crises.
This move comes after months of "media noise" surrounding the case of the artwork, which legally concluded with the cancellation of her prison sentence, and following news of her separation from the star Ahmed El Sakka. It seems that Maha has decided to "reset" her digital life and erase the memories of a phase filled with pressures and accusations, to begin a new chapter away from the noise of the past.
While some see the deletion as a prelude to a "temporary retirement," digital media experts believe it is a strategy for "purifying her digital identity" and building a new mental image for the audience. So far, Maha El Saghir remains silent, letting the "delete button" speak for her and open endless doors of speculation.
Sometimes deletion speaks louder than words, so is Maha El Saghir paving the way for an upcoming surprise, or is it just a moment of needing calm away from the "microscope" of social media?