أعلن والد الفنان الأردني الشاب حسام السيلاوي، براءته الكاملة من تصرفات ابنه وقطع كافة وسائل التواصل معه، إثر التصريحات المثيرة للجدل، التي أدلى بها بشأن بعض المواضيع الدينية.

حظر الرويبضة

أكد والد حسام السيلاوي عبر منشور تفاعلي على حسابه الشخصي على «إنستغرام» بأنه يبرأ إلى الله من تصرفات نجله، واصفاً إياه بـ «الرويبضة»، وهو التعبير الذي يُطلق على الرجل التافه الذي يتحدث في أمور العامة بغير علم.

ولم يكتفِ الأب بهذا المنشور، بل كشف في تصريحات صحفية لاحقة قيامه بحظر ابنه بشكل نهائي من جميع منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مشيراً إلى أن الخلافات بينهما ليست عابرة، بل تعود لجذور سابقة تعمقت مع مرور الوقت.

طيش شباب

وكشف موقفه من دخول ابنه حسام إلى عالم الغناء والموسيقى في بداياته كان يتسم بنوع من التسامح، معتبراً تلك المرحلة مجرد «طيش شباب» يمر بها الكثير من اليافعين.

إلا أنه أشار بمرارة إلى أن الأمور اتخذت منحى مغايراً مع تقدم حسام في العمر، إذ بدأت خياراته المهنية وسلوكياته الشخصية تبتعد كلياً عن المبادئ التي نشأ عليها، مما أدى إلى اتساع الفجوة وتفاقم حدة الصراع العائلي.

وأبدى الأب استياءه الشديد من الطريقة التي يدير بها نجله حياته الخاصة، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بكشف الأسرار الشخصية على الملأ وتداول تفاصيل الانفصال والخلافات الأسرية عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي. وشدّد على أن هذه الأمور يجب أن تُدار بخصوصية واحترام بعيداً عن أضواء الشهرة.

رسالة مقتضبة

اختتم والد السيلاوي حديثه بتوجيه رسالة مقتضبة وحاسمة لنجله، دعاه فيها إلى مراجعة حساباته والعدول عن المسار الحالي الذي يسلكه، مستشهداً بآية قرآنية تؤكد ضرورة الالتزام بحدود الله وعدم تجاوزها.

ويمثل هذا الموقف العلني ضغطاً اجتماعياً وعائلياً كبيراً على الفنان الشاب الذي يتصدر قائمة اهتمامات الجمهور (الترند) في الوقت الراهن، وسط تباين كبير في ردود فعل المتابعين بين مؤيد لموقف الأب الصارم، ومتعاطف مع الظروف النفسية والاجتماعية المعقدة التي يمر بها الفنان.