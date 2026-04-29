The father of the young Jordanian artist Hussam Al-Silawi announced his complete disavowal of his son's actions and cut off all means of communication with him, following the controversial statements he made regarding certain religious topics.

The Ban of the Rwaibida

Hussam Al-Silawi's father confirmed through an interactive post on his personal Instagram account that he disassociates himself from his son's actions, describing him as a "rwaibida," a term used for a foolish man who speaks on public matters without knowledge.

The father did not stop at this post; he revealed in subsequent press statements that he has permanently banned his son from all social media platforms, indicating that the disagreements between them are not trivial but stem from deeper roots that have intensified over time.

Youthful Recklessness

He revealed that his initial stance on his son Hussam entering the world of singing and music was somewhat tolerant, considering that phase merely "youthful recklessness" that many young people go through.

However, he bitterly noted that things took a different turn as Hussam grew older, as his professional choices and personal behaviors began to drift completely away from the principles he was raised on, leading to an expanding gap and escalating family conflict.

The father expressed his deep discontent with the way his son manages his private life, especially regarding the public disclosure of personal secrets and the sharing of details about separation and family disputes on social media platforms. He emphasized that these matters should be handled with privacy and respect, away from the limelight of fame.

A Brief Message

The father of Al-Silawi concluded his remarks by sending a brief and decisive message to his son, urging him to reconsider his choices and to abandon the current path he is on, citing a Quranic verse that emphasizes the necessity of adhering to God's limits and not exceeding them.

This public stance represents significant social and familial pressure on the young artist, who is currently at the forefront of public interest (trending), amidst a wide range of reactions from followers, with some supporting the father's strict position and others sympathizing with the complex psychological and social circumstances the artist is experiencing.