أعلن والد الفنان الأردني الشاب حسام السيلاوي، براءته الكاملة من تصرفات ابنه وقطع كافة وسائل التواصل معه، إثر التصريحات المثيرة للجدل، التي أدلى بها بشأن بعض المواضيع الدينية.
حظر الرويبضة
أكد والد حسام السيلاوي عبر منشور تفاعلي على حسابه الشخصي على «إنستغرام» بأنه يبرأ إلى الله من تصرفات نجله، واصفاً إياه بـ «الرويبضة»، وهو التعبير الذي يُطلق على الرجل التافه الذي يتحدث في أمور العامة بغير علم.
ولم يكتفِ الأب بهذا المنشور، بل كشف في تصريحات صحفية لاحقة قيامه بحظر ابنه بشكل نهائي من جميع منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مشيراً إلى أن الخلافات بينهما ليست عابرة، بل تعود لجذور سابقة تعمقت مع مرور الوقت.
طيش شباب
وكشف موقفه من دخول ابنه حسام إلى عالم الغناء والموسيقى في بداياته كان يتسم بنوع من التسامح، معتبراً تلك المرحلة مجرد «طيش شباب» يمر بها الكثير من اليافعين.
إلا أنه أشار بمرارة إلى أن الأمور اتخذت منحى مغايراً مع تقدم حسام في العمر، إذ بدأت خياراته المهنية وسلوكياته الشخصية تبتعد كلياً عن المبادئ التي نشأ عليها، مما أدى إلى اتساع الفجوة وتفاقم حدة الصراع العائلي.
وأبدى الأب استياءه الشديد من الطريقة التي يدير بها نجله حياته الخاصة، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بكشف الأسرار الشخصية على الملأ وتداول تفاصيل الانفصال والخلافات الأسرية عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي. وشدّد على أن هذه الأمور يجب أن تُدار بخصوصية واحترام بعيداً عن أضواء الشهرة.
رسالة مقتضبة
اختتم والد السيلاوي حديثه بتوجيه رسالة مقتضبة وحاسمة لنجله، دعاه فيها إلى مراجعة حساباته والعدول عن المسار الحالي الذي يسلكه، مستشهداً بآية قرآنية تؤكد ضرورة الالتزام بحدود الله وعدم تجاوزها.
ويمثل هذا الموقف العلني ضغطاً اجتماعياً وعائلياً كبيراً على الفنان الشاب الذي يتصدر قائمة اهتمامات الجمهور (الترند) في الوقت الراهن، وسط تباين كبير في ردود فعل المتابعين بين مؤيد لموقف الأب الصارم، ومتعاطف مع الظروف النفسية والاجتماعية المعقدة التي يمر بها الفنان.
The father of the young Jordanian artist Hussam Al-Silawi announced his complete disavowal of his son's actions and cut off all means of communication with him, following the controversial statements he made regarding certain religious topics.
The Ban of the Rwaibida
Hussam Al-Silawi's father confirmed through an interactive post on his personal Instagram account that he disassociates himself from his son's actions, describing him as a "rwaibida," a term used for a foolish man who speaks on public matters without knowledge.
The father did not stop at this post; he revealed in subsequent press statements that he has permanently banned his son from all social media platforms, indicating that the disagreements between them are not trivial but stem from deeper roots that have intensified over time.
Youthful Recklessness
He revealed that his initial stance on his son Hussam entering the world of singing and music was somewhat tolerant, considering that phase merely "youthful recklessness" that many young people go through.
However, he bitterly noted that things took a different turn as Hussam grew older, as his professional choices and personal behaviors began to drift completely away from the principles he was raised on, leading to an expanding gap and escalating family conflict.
The father expressed his deep discontent with the way his son manages his private life, especially regarding the public disclosure of personal secrets and the sharing of details about separation and family disputes on social media platforms. He emphasized that these matters should be handled with privacy and respect, away from the limelight of fame.
A Brief Message
The father of Al-Silawi concluded his remarks by sending a brief and decisive message to his son, urging him to reconsider his choices and to abandon the current path he is on, citing a Quranic verse that emphasizes the necessity of adhering to God's limits and not exceeding them.
This public stance represents significant social and familial pressure on the young artist, who is currently at the forefront of public interest (trending), amidst a wide range of reactions from followers, with some supporting the father's strict position and others sympathizing with the complex psychological and social circumstances the artist is experiencing.