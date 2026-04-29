The global website (OneFootball) highlighted the pivotal role played by the fans of Al-Ahli Saudi Club in leading the team to win the AFC Champions League title for the second consecutive time, in a historic achievement realized on the grounds of Jeddah.



In an extensive report published by the site titled "Player Number 12: How Al-Ahli's Fans Led the Club to Repeat Asian Glory," it was stated that the massive attendance at the Al-Inma Stadium was a decisive factor in the championship journey, affirming that the team "would not have reached this achievement without its fans."



The report conveyed statements from Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle, who confirmed that playing in Jeddah in front of the fans was one of the keys to success, saying that the fan support provided the players with extra energy that contributed to securing the second consecutive title, which he described as "historic."



The report did not overlook showcasing the pivotal moments in the team's journey, starting from the match against Qatari team Al-Duhail in the Round of 16, which Riyad Mahrez decided with a goal from a set piece before heading to penalties, through turning the tables on Malaysian team Johor Darul Ta'zim in the quarter-finals, and reaching the semi-finals against Japan's Vissel Kobe, where Jhalino and Ivan Toney shone in securing the passage.



The report confirmed that the fans were strongly present at every stage, with attendance exceeding 40,000 in the quarter-finals, approaching 45,000 in the semi-finals, and reaching nearly 60,000 in the final, in a scene described by the report as "a stadium energy that drives the team to what resembles soaring."



It also pointed out the large fan displays raised by the supporters, led by the "Elite Orbit" tifo that embodied the club's identity and its ambition to reach a "different orbit" of achievement.



The report also conveyed statements from the team's top scorer in the final, Firas Al-Buraikan, who confirmed that fan support was crucial even in the face of numerical disadvantage after one player was sent off, while Zakaria Hawsawi apologized to the fans after the red card, considering that the fan support remained steadfast despite the difficult circumstances.



The site clarified that the celebrations extended into the early hours of the morning in the streets of Jeddah, as fans continued to celebrate the title, reaffirming the deep connection between the club and its supporters.



The report concluded with statements from the sporting director, Rui Pedro Braz, who emphasized that "this achievement would not have been possible without the fans," while Jaissle confirmed at the end of his remarks that playing in Jeddah in front of this attendance was one of the main reasons for the victory, saying: "I have nothing to say... I am very happy."