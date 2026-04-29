تعرضت الإعلامية المصرية بسمة وهبة لإصابات وكدمات متفرقة في أنحاء جسدها إثر انقلاب السيارة التي تقلها عدة مرات على الطريق الدائري، وباشرت الفرق الأمنية الموقع، ونقلت وهبة إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم.
حالة مستقرة
وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أن حالة الإعلامية بسمة وهبة الصحية مستقرة، وخضعت لفحوصات شاملة للاطمئنان وعدم وجود إصابات خطيرة، فيما كشفت المعاينات الأولية أن الحادثة لم تكن نتيجة خطأ من سائق سيارة الإعلامية، بل وقع بسبب سيارة أخرى مجهولة كانت تسير بسرعة عالية.
وأوضحت المصادر أن قائد السيارة المجهولة حاول تخطي سيارة وهبة بطريقة غير صحيحة، ما أدى إلى احتكاك عنيف تسبب في فقدان السيطرة على عجلة القيادة وانقلاب السيارة.
تفاصيل الحادثة
وكشفت التحقيقات أن سيارة بسمة وهبة اصطدمت لاحقاً بأخرى يقودها شاب يعمل في إحدى شركات العقارات، ووفقاً لشهادات الشهود وسائق السيارة المتضررة، فإن المتسبب في الحادثة توقف لفترة قصيرة عقب الواقعة، قبل أن يلوذ بالفرار بعد إدراكه حجم الأضرار الناتجة.
عودة وإيقاف
وعادت الإعلامية بسمة وهبة، أخيراً، إلى تقديم برنامجها «90 دقيقة» على قناة المحور بعد فترة من الإيقاف، وذلك بعد صدور قرار المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام بمنعها من الظهور على الشاشات أو أي وسيلة إعلامية لمدة 3 أشهر، ولكنها عادت بعد انقضاء نصف مدة الإيقاف المحددة بسبب مخالفتها الضوابط والمعايير المهنية.
The Egyptian media personality Basma Wahba sustained injuries and bruises all over her body after her car flipped several times on the ring road. Security teams arrived at the scene, and Wahba was transported to the hospital for necessary treatment.
Stable Condition
Informed sources confirmed that media personality Basma Wahba's health condition is stable, and she underwent comprehensive examinations to ensure there were no serious injuries. Initial investigations revealed that the incident was not caused by an error from Wahba's driver, but rather occurred due to another unknown vehicle that was traveling at high speed.
The sources clarified that the driver of the unknown vehicle attempted to overtake Wahba's car in an improper manner, which led to a violent collision that caused the loss of control over the steering wheel and the car flipping over.
Details of the Incident
Investigations revealed that Basma Wahba's car later collided with another vehicle driven by a young man working for a real estate company. According to witness statements and the driver of the affected vehicle, the person responsible for the incident stopped for a short time after the accident before fleeing upon realizing the extent of the resulting damages.
Return and Suspension
Media personality Basma Wahba has finally returned to hosting her program "90 Minutes" on Al-Mehwar Channel after a period of suspension, following a decision by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation to ban her from appearing on screens or any media outlet for three months. However, she returned after half of the specified suspension period had passed due to her violation of professional standards and regulations.