تعرضت الإعلامية المصرية بسمة وهبة لإصابات وكدمات متفرقة في أنحاء جسدها إثر انقلاب السيارة التي تقلها عدة مرات على الطريق الدائري، وباشرت الفرق الأمنية الموقع، ونقلت وهبة إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج اللازم.

حالة مستقرة

وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أن حالة الإعلامية بسمة وهبة الصحية مستقرة، وخضعت لفحوصات شاملة للاطمئنان وعدم وجود إصابات خطيرة، فيما كشفت المعاينات الأولية أن الحادثة لم تكن نتيجة خطأ من سائق سيارة الإعلامية، بل وقع بسبب سيارة أخرى مجهولة كانت تسير بسرعة عالية.

وأوضحت المصادر أن قائد السيارة المجهولة حاول تخطي سيارة وهبة بطريقة غير صحيحة، ما أدى إلى احتكاك عنيف تسبب في فقدان السيطرة على عجلة القيادة وانقلاب السيارة.

تفاصيل الحادثة

وكشفت التحقيقات أن سيارة بسمة وهبة اصطدمت لاحقاً بأخرى يقودها شاب يعمل في إحدى شركات العقارات، ووفقاً لشهادات الشهود وسائق السيارة المتضررة، فإن المتسبب في الحادثة توقف لفترة قصيرة عقب الواقعة، قبل أن يلوذ بالفرار بعد إدراكه حجم الأضرار الناتجة.

عودة وإيقاف

وعادت الإعلامية بسمة وهبة، أخيراً، إلى تقديم برنامجها «90 دقيقة» على قناة المحور بعد فترة من الإيقاف، وذلك بعد صدور قرار المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام بمنعها من الظهور على الشاشات أو أي وسيلة إعلامية لمدة 3 أشهر، ولكنها عادت بعد انقضاء نصف مدة الإيقاف المحددة بسبب مخالفتها الضوابط والمعايير المهنية.