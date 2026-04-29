The Egyptian media personality Basma Wahba sustained injuries and bruises all over her body after her car flipped several times on the ring road. Security teams arrived at the scene, and Wahba was transported to the hospital for necessary treatment.

Stable Condition

Informed sources confirmed that media personality Basma Wahba's health condition is stable, and she underwent comprehensive examinations to ensure there were no serious injuries. Initial investigations revealed that the incident was not caused by an error from Wahba's driver, but rather occurred due to another unknown vehicle that was traveling at high speed.

The sources clarified that the driver of the unknown vehicle attempted to overtake Wahba's car in an improper manner, which led to a violent collision that caused the loss of control over the steering wheel and the car flipping over.

Details of the Incident

Investigations revealed that Basma Wahba's car later collided with another vehicle driven by a young man working for a real estate company. According to witness statements and the driver of the affected vehicle, the person responsible for the incident stopped for a short time after the accident before fleeing upon realizing the extent of the resulting damages.

Return and Suspension

Media personality Basma Wahba has finally returned to hosting her program "90 Minutes" on Al-Mehwar Channel after a period of suspension, following a decision by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation to ban her from appearing on screens or any media outlet for three months. However, she returned after half of the specified suspension period had passed due to her violation of professional standards and regulations.