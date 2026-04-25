غرَّم المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام، برئاسة المهندس خالد عبد العزيز، قناة «مودرن إم تي آي» 100 ألف جنيه، ومنع ظهور الإعلامي هاني حتحوت، مقدم برنامج «مودرن سبورت»، لمدة ٣ أسابيع لمخالفة الأكواد والمعايير الصادرة عن المجلس.

شكوى الأهلي

يأتي ذلك بناءً على ما انتهت إليه تحقيقات لجنة الشكاوى بالمجلس بحضور الممثل القانوني لقناة «مودرن إم تي آي» في الشكوى المقدمة من النادي الأهلي، التي أسفرت عن ثبوت مخالفة مقدم البرنامج للأكواد والمعايير الصادرة عن المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام.

وتقدم النادي الأهلي المصري بشكوى رسمية ضد هاني حتحوت، بسبب ما وصفته الإدارة بنشر أخبار غير دقيقة تتعلق بالنادي ورئيسه محمود الخطيب في برنامجه «مودرن سبورت»، بعدما قال خلال برنامجه الرياضي إن الخطيب يشعر بالغضب بسبب تهميشه في القرارات التي اتخذها المجلس في الفترة الماضية، خصوصاً مع نقل صلاحيات ومهام الإشراف على كرة القدم إلى الثنائي نائب الرئيس ياسين منصور، وعضو المجلس سيد عبد الحفيظ.