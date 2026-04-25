The Supreme Council for Media Regulation, chaired by Engineer Khaled Abdel Aziz, fined the "Modern MTI" channel 100,000 Egyptian pounds and banned the media figure Hani Hathout, host of the "Modern Sport" program, from appearing for 3 weeks for violating the codes and standards issued by the council.

Al Ahly Complaint

This comes based on the findings of the Complaints Committee of the council, with the legal representative of the "Modern MTI" channel present, regarding the complaint submitted by Al Ahly Club, which resulted in confirming the program host's violation of the codes and standards issued by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation.

The Egyptian Al Ahly Club submitted an official complaint against Hani Hathout, due to what the administration described as the dissemination of inaccurate news related to the club and its president Mahmoud El Khatib in his program "Modern Sport," after he stated during his sports program that El Khatib feels angry due to being sidelined in the decisions made by the council in the past period, especially with the transfer of supervisory powers and responsibilities over football to the duo, Vice President Yassin Mansour and council member Sayed Abdel Hafiz.