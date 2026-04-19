The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab has returned to her artistic activities after two years of ongoing crises. The composer Aziz El Shafie shared a video clip on his "Facebook" account from inside the studio while recording Sherine's new song "I Want to Complain and Cry."

Surely You Missed Me

El Shafie commented on the video saying: "Surely you missed me just as I missed you," which sparked widespread interaction across social media platforms with thousands of comments reflecting the audience's excitement to hear the song and see their beloved "star."

A close source to Sherine revealed in media statements the details of her difficult return journey after an absence of over two years, confirming that she suffered from health crises and complex personal issues, but she has recovered and regained her artistic vitality.

Guidance Version

The source indicated that Sherine had communications with music producers, with El Shafie being among them, who offered her a new melody. As soon as she heard the guidance version via "WhatsApp," she expressed immediate admiration and decided to record the song.

The song was recorded at the studio of music distributor Toma in New Cairo, with El Shafie present.

Despite completing the recording, the song is still in the final stages of musical processing, to be ready for official release soon on Sherine's official channel on "YouTube."