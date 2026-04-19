عادت الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبد الوهاب لممارسة نشاطها الفني بعد عامين من الأزمات المتلاحقة. ونشر الملحن عزيز الشافعي مقطع فيديو عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» من داخل الأستوديو أثناء تسجيل شيرين أغنيتها الجديدة «عايزه أشتكي وأشكي».
أكيد وحشتكم
وعلق الشافعي على الفيديو قائلاً: «أكيد وحشتكم مثل ما وحشتني»،ما أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بآلاف التعليقات التي عكست حماس الجمهور لسماع الأغنية ورؤية «نجمته» المحببة.
فيما كشف مصدر مقرب من شيرين في تصريحات إعلامية تفاصيل رحلة العودة الصعبة بعد غياب تجاوز العامين، مؤكداً أنها عانت من أزمات صحية ومشكلات خاصة معقدة، لكنها تعافت واستعادت عافيتها الفنية.
نسخة استرشادية
وأشار المصدر إلى أن اتصالات جمعت شيرين بصناع الموسيقى، وكان الشافعي في مقدمتهم، وعرض عليها لحناً جديداً. وفور سماعها النسخة الاسترشادية عبر «واتساب»، أبدت إعجاباً فورياً وقررت تسجيل الأغنية.
وتم تسجيل الأغنية في أستوديو الموزع الموسيقي توما في مصر الجديدة، بحضور الشافعي.
ورغم الانتهاء من التسجيل، لا تزال الأغنية في مراحل المعالجة الموسيقية الأخيرة، لتكون جاهزة للطرح الرسمي قريباً عبر قناة شيرين الرسمية على «يوتيوب».
The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab has returned to her artistic activities after two years of ongoing crises. The composer Aziz El Shafie shared a video clip on his "Facebook" account from inside the studio while recording Sherine's new song "I Want to Complain and Cry."
Surely You Missed Me
El Shafie commented on the video saying: "Surely you missed me just as I missed you," which sparked widespread interaction across social media platforms with thousands of comments reflecting the audience's excitement to hear the song and see their beloved "star."
A close source to Sherine revealed in media statements the details of her difficult return journey after an absence of over two years, confirming that she suffered from health crises and complex personal issues, but she has recovered and regained her artistic vitality.
Guidance Version
The source indicated that Sherine had communications with music producers, with El Shafie being among them, who offered her a new melody. As soon as she heard the guidance version via "WhatsApp," she expressed immediate admiration and decided to record the song.
The song was recorded at the studio of music distributor Toma in New Cairo, with El Shafie present.
Despite completing the recording, the song is still in the final stages of musical processing, to be ready for official release soon on Sherine's official channel on "YouTube."