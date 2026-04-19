عادت الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبد الوهاب لممارسة نشاطها الفني بعد عامين من الأزمات المتلاحقة. ونشر الملحن عزيز الشافعي مقطع فيديو عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» من داخل الأستوديو أثناء تسجيل شيرين أغنيتها الجديدة «عايزه أشتكي وأشكي».

أكيد وحشتكم

وعلق الشافعي على الفيديو قائلاً: «أكيد وحشتكم مثل ما وحشتني»،ما أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بآلاف التعليقات التي عكست حماس الجمهور لسماع الأغنية ورؤية «نجمته» المحببة.

فيما كشف مصدر مقرب من شيرين في تصريحات إعلامية تفاصيل رحلة العودة الصعبة بعد غياب تجاوز العامين، مؤكداً أنها عانت من أزمات صحية ومشكلات خاصة معقدة، لكنها تعافت واستعادت عافيتها الفنية.

نسخة استرشادية

وأشار المصدر إلى أن اتصالات جمعت شيرين بصناع الموسيقى، وكان الشافعي في مقدمتهم، وعرض عليها لحناً جديداً. وفور سماعها النسخة الاسترشادية عبر «واتساب»، أبدت إعجاباً فورياً وقررت تسجيل الأغنية.

وتم تسجيل الأغنية في أستوديو الموزع الموسيقي توما في مصر الجديدة، بحضور الشافعي.

ورغم الانتهاء من التسجيل، لا تزال الأغنية في مراحل المعالجة الموسيقية الأخيرة، لتكون جاهزة للطرح الرسمي قريباً عبر قناة شيرين الرسمية على «يوتيوب».