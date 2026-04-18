لقي الفنان اللبناني علي يونس وابنته سيلين مصرعهما في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت منزله في بلدة اللوبية جنوب لبنان، وذلك قبل نحو ساعة ونصف فقط من دخول اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ عند منتصف ليل الخميس.
قائمة الضحايا
وانضم علي يونس وابنته إلى قائمة ضحايا القصف الإسرائيلي، في وقت كان فيه المواطنون اللبنانيون يترقبون لحظة الهدنة بقدر من الأمل، قبل أن تتحول الساعات الأخيرة من التصعيد إلى مأساة جديدة أضافت اسميهما إلى سجل الضحايا.
وفي مفارقة مؤلمة، عبر الفنان الراحلقبل ساعات من مقتله عن حالة القلق، التي تسود مناطق الجنوب، عبر منشور على حسابه الرسمي في فيسبوك، تحدث فيه عن الترقب المشوب بالخوف نتيجة القصف المستمر.
حبس الأنفاس
وكتب في منشوره: «في جنوب لبنان، حالة من حبس الأنفاس والترقب الشديد، حيث يتأرجح الوضع بين أمل في هدنة مرتقبة وبين تصعيد ميداني عنيف يهدف إلى فرض وقائع جديدة قبل وقف إطلاق النار».
وأضاف: «أي اتفاق يجب ألا يمنح إسرائيل حرية الحركة داخل الأراضي اللبنانية، حتى لا يكون الأمر كأنك يا أبوزيد ما غزيت» وفق تعبيره.
ويأتي مقتل علي يونس وابنته بعد نحو 40 يوماً من مقتل مصمم المعارك اللبناني محمد علي في الـ8 من مارس الماضي في غارة مماثلة جنوب لبنان، وتبعه في 12 مارس الماضي مقتل المصور محمد شهاب وابنته، إثر استهداف مبنى سكني في منطقة عرمون جنوب العاصمة بيروت.
The Lebanese artist Ali Younes and his daughter Selin were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their home in the town of Al-Loubieh in southern Lebanon, just about an hour and a half before the ceasefire agreement came into effect at midnight on Thursday.
List of Victims
Ali Younes and his daughter joined the list of victims of the Israeli bombardment, at a time when Lebanese citizens were eagerly awaiting the moment of the truce with a sense of hope, only for the final hours of escalation to turn into a new tragedy that added their names to the record of victims.
In a painful irony, the late artist expressed just hours before his death the state of anxiety prevailing in the southern regions, through a post on his official Facebook account, where he spoke about the anticipation mixed with fear due to the ongoing bombardment.
Holding Breath
In his post, he wrote: “In southern Lebanon, there is a state of holding breath and intense anticipation, where the situation swings between hope for an expected truce and violent field escalation aimed at imposing new realities before the ceasefire.”
He added: “Any agreement should not grant Israel freedom of movement within Lebanese territory, so that it does not become as if you, Abu Zaid, did not invade,” according to his expression.
The killing of Ali Younes and his daughter comes about 40 days after the death of Lebanese battle designer Mohammed Ali on March 8 in a similar airstrike in southern Lebanon, followed by the killing of photographer Mohammed Shehab and his daughter on March 12, after a residential building was targeted in the Aramoun area south of the capital Beirut.