لقي الفنان اللبناني علي يونس وابنته سيلين مصرعهما في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت منزله في بلدة اللوبية جنوب لبنان، وذلك قبل نحو ساعة ونصف فقط من دخول اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ عند منتصف ليل الخميس.

قائمة الضحايا

وانضم علي يونس وابنته إلى قائمة ضحايا القصف الإسرائيلي، في وقت كان فيه المواطنون اللبنانيون يترقبون لحظة الهدنة بقدر من الأمل، قبل أن تتحول الساعات الأخيرة من التصعيد إلى مأساة جديدة أضافت اسميهما إلى سجل الضحايا.

وفي مفارقة مؤلمة، عبر الفنان الراحلقبل ساعات من مقتله عن حالة القلق، التي تسود مناطق الجنوب، عبر منشور على حسابه الرسمي في فيسبوك، تحدث فيه عن الترقب المشوب بالخوف نتيجة القصف المستمر.

حبس الأنفاس

وكتب في منشوره: «في جنوب لبنان، حالة من حبس الأنفاس والترقب الشديد، حيث يتأرجح الوضع بين أمل في هدنة مرتقبة وبين تصعيد ميداني عنيف يهدف إلى فرض وقائع جديدة قبل وقف إطلاق النار».

وأضاف: «أي اتفاق يجب ألا يمنح إسرائيل حرية الحركة داخل الأراضي اللبنانية، حتى لا يكون الأمر كأنك يا أبوزيد ما غزيت» وفق تعبيره.

ويأتي مقتل علي يونس وابنته بعد نحو 40 يوماً من مقتل مصمم المعارك اللبناني محمد علي في الـ8 من مارس الماضي في غارة مماثلة جنوب لبنان، وتبعه في 12 مارس الماضي مقتل المصور محمد شهاب وابنته، إثر استهداف مبنى سكني في منطقة عرمون جنوب العاصمة بيروت.