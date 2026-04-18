The Lebanese artist Ali Younes and his daughter Selin were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their home in the town of Al-Loubieh in southern Lebanon, just about an hour and a half before the ceasefire agreement came into effect at midnight on Thursday.

List of Victims

Ali Younes and his daughter joined the list of victims of the Israeli bombardment, at a time when Lebanese citizens were eagerly awaiting the moment of the truce with a sense of hope, only for the final hours of escalation to turn into a new tragedy that added their names to the record of victims.

In a painful irony, the late artist expressed just hours before his death the state of anxiety prevailing in the southern regions, through a post on his official Facebook account, where he spoke about the anticipation mixed with fear due to the ongoing bombardment.

Holding Breath

In his post, he wrote: “In southern Lebanon, there is a state of holding breath and intense anticipation, where the situation swings between hope for an expected truce and violent field escalation aimed at imposing new realities before the ceasefire.”

He added: “Any agreement should not grant Israel freedom of movement within Lebanese territory, so that it does not become as if you, Abu Zaid, did not invade,” according to his expression.

The killing of Ali Younes and his daughter comes about 40 days after the death of Lebanese battle designer Mohammed Ali on March 8 in a similar airstrike in southern Lebanon, followed by the killing of photographer Mohammed Shehab and his daughter on March 12, after a residential building was targeted in the Aramoun area south of the capital Beirut.