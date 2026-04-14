قررت المحكمة الاقتصادية في مصر حجز القضية التي تتهم فيها الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي، مدير أعمالها السابق محمد وزيري بغسل الاموال، للحكم في جلسة 17 يونيو القادم.

الدفع بالبراءة

وعقدت اليوم (الثلاثاء) أولى جلسات محاكمةوزيري أمام الدائرة الخامسة جنايات اقتصادية، في القضية المتهم فيها بغسل الأموال، وحضر المتهم بشخصه برفقة هيئة دفاعه.

وخلال الجلسة، دفع فريق الدفاع ببراءة موكله، مؤكدًا انتفاء الركن المادي للجريمة، وعدم توافر الأفعال التي تُشكّل جريمة غسل الأموال، بحسب ما ورد في المرافعة.

تأجيل النظر

كما تقدم الدفاع بطلب احتياطي لتأجيل نظر الدعوى، لحين الفصل في الطعن بالنقض المقدم على الحكم الصادر ضد المتهم في واقعة التبديد، موضحًا أن موكله سبق أن نُسبت إليه تلك الواقعة وقضى العقوبة الخاصة بها.

وأشار الدفاع إلى أن انتهاء تنفيذ العقوبة في القضية السابقة ينفي وجود جريمة أصلية قائمة يمكن الاستناد إليها لتوجيه اتهام بغسل الأموال، مطالبًا بوقف السير في الدعوى لحين حسم الطعن أمام محكمة النقض.