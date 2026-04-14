The Economic Court in Egypt has decided to reserve the case in which Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe is accused of money laundering by her former manager Mohamed Waziri, for a ruling in the session on June 17th.

Defense of Innocence

Today (Tuesday), the first session of Waziri's trial was held before the Fifth Economic Crimes Circuit, in the case he is accused of money laundering. The defendant appeared in person accompanied by his defense team.

During the session, the defense team pleaded for their client's innocence, asserting the absence of the material element of the crime and the lack of actions that constitute money laundering, according to what was stated in the plea.

Postponement of Consideration

The defense also submitted a preliminary request to postpone the consideration of the case until the appeal against the verdict issued against the defendant in the embezzlement incident is resolved, clarifying that his client had previously been accused of that incident and served the corresponding penalty.

The defense indicated that the completion of the penalty in the previous case negates the existence of an original crime that can be relied upon to direct a charge of money laundering, requesting a halt to the proceedings in the case until the appeal is resolved before the Court of Cassation.