قررت المحكمة الاقتصادية في مصر حجز القضية التي تتهم فيها الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي، مدير أعمالها السابق محمد وزيري بغسل الاموال، للحكم في جلسة 17 يونيو القادم.
الدفع بالبراءة
وعقدت اليوم (الثلاثاء) أولى جلسات محاكمةوزيري أمام الدائرة الخامسة جنايات اقتصادية، في القضية المتهم فيها بغسل الأموال، وحضر المتهم بشخصه برفقة هيئة دفاعه.
وخلال الجلسة، دفع فريق الدفاع ببراءة موكله، مؤكدًا انتفاء الركن المادي للجريمة، وعدم توافر الأفعال التي تُشكّل جريمة غسل الأموال، بحسب ما ورد في المرافعة.
تأجيل النظر
كما تقدم الدفاع بطلب احتياطي لتأجيل نظر الدعوى، لحين الفصل في الطعن بالنقض المقدم على الحكم الصادر ضد المتهم في واقعة التبديد، موضحًا أن موكله سبق أن نُسبت إليه تلك الواقعة وقضى العقوبة الخاصة بها.
وأشار الدفاع إلى أن انتهاء تنفيذ العقوبة في القضية السابقة ينفي وجود جريمة أصلية قائمة يمكن الاستناد إليها لتوجيه اتهام بغسل الأموال، مطالبًا بوقف السير في الدعوى لحين حسم الطعن أمام محكمة النقض.
The Economic Court in Egypt has decided to reserve the case in which Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe is accused of money laundering by her former manager Mohamed Waziri, for a ruling in the session on June 17th.
Defense of Innocence
Today (Tuesday), the first session of Waziri's trial was held before the Fifth Economic Crimes Circuit, in the case he is accused of money laundering. The defendant appeared in person accompanied by his defense team.
During the session, the defense team pleaded for their client's innocence, asserting the absence of the material element of the crime and the lack of actions that constitute money laundering, according to what was stated in the plea.
Postponement of Consideration
The defense also submitted a preliminary request to postpone the consideration of the case until the appeal against the verdict issued against the defendant in the embezzlement incident is resolved, clarifying that his client had previously been accused of that incident and served the corresponding penalty.
The defense indicated that the completion of the penalty in the previous case negates the existence of an original crime that can be relied upon to direct a charge of money laundering, requesting a halt to the proceedings in the case until the appeal is resolved before the Court of Cassation.