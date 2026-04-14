تصدرت الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب، محركات البحث ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد تداول فيديو قيل إنه «تسريب» لإحدى أغنيات ألبومها الجديد، الذي تعود من خلاله إلى ممارسة نشاطها الفني مجدداً.
ذكاء اصطناعي
وفيما تباينت أراء المتابعين حول العودة المرتقبة لشيرين، أكد خبراء موسيقيين ومتابعين أن الفيديو مولّد باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، بينما رجح آخرون أن الصوت يعود إلى الفنانة الشابة نورهان المرشدي، ولا علاقة للمقطع بشيرين عبدالوهاب.
ديو حماقي
وأعلن الفنان محمد حماقي في وقت سابق تعاونه لأول مرة مع شيرين في ديو غنائي ضمن ألبومه الجديد، الذي يحضّر له حالياً لطرحه في وقت قريب، والأغنية من كلمات الشاعر تامر حسين وتوزيع توما.
وأعلن حماقي في بيان أن شيرين أبدت حماسة كبيرة لهذه المشاركة، وأنهما اختارا معاً كلمات الأغنية، على أن يتم تسجيلها خلال الأيام القليلة المقبلة.
آخر ظهور
وظهرت شيرين في عيد الفطر، وذلك بعد عام من الغياب، إثر تعرضها لأزمات صحية متتالية.
ونشرت مقطع فيديو مع ابنتها هنا، عبر حسابها الشخصي على «تيك توك»، وهما تؤديان أغنيتها «أجمل إحساس»، مع ملاحظة تغير في ملامحها وزيادة في وزنها.
The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab topped search engines and social media platforms after a video was circulated, said to be a "leak" of one of the songs from her new album, through which she is returning to her artistic activities once again.
Artificial Intelligence
While opinions varied among followers regarding Sherine's anticipated return, music experts and followers confirmed that the video was generated using artificial intelligence, while others speculated that the voice belongs to the young artist Nourhan El-Morshedy, and that the clip has no connection to Sherine Abdel Wahab.
Hamaqi Duet
Artist Mohamed Hamaqi announced earlier his collaboration for the first time with Sherine in a duet for his new album, which he is currently preparing to release soon. The song is written by poet Tamer Hussein and arranged by Toma.
Hamaqi stated in a press release that Sherine showed great enthusiasm for this collaboration, and that they chose the lyrics of the song together, with plans to record it in the coming days.
Latest Appearance
Sherine made an appearance during Eid al-Fitr, after a year of absence due to consecutive health crises.
She posted a video clip with her daughter Hena on her personal "TikTok" account, where they performed her song "The Most Beautiful Feeling," noting a change in her features and an increase in her weight.