The Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab topped search engines and social media platforms after a video was circulated, said to be a "leak" of one of the songs from her new album, through which she is returning to her artistic activities once again.

Artificial Intelligence

While opinions varied among followers regarding Sherine's anticipated return, music experts and followers confirmed that the video was generated using artificial intelligence, while others speculated that the voice belongs to the young artist Nourhan El-Morshedy, and that the clip has no connection to Sherine Abdel Wahab.

Hamaqi Duet

Artist Mohamed Hamaqi announced earlier his collaboration for the first time with Sherine in a duet for his new album, which he is currently preparing to release soon. The song is written by poet Tamer Hussein and arranged by Toma.

Hamaqi stated in a press release that Sherine showed great enthusiasm for this collaboration, and that they chose the lyrics of the song together, with plans to record it in the coming days.

Latest Appearance

Sherine made an appearance during Eid al-Fitr, after a year of absence due to consecutive health crises.

She posted a video clip with her daughter Hena on her personal "TikTok" account, where they performed her song "The Most Beautiful Feeling," noting a change in her features and an increase in her weight.