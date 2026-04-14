تصدرت الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب، محركات البحث ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد تداول فيديو قيل إنه «تسريب» لإحدى أغنيات ألبومها الجديد، الذي تعود من خلاله إلى ممارسة نشاطها الفني مجدداً.

ذكاء اصطناعي

وفيما تباينت أراء المتابعين حول العودة المرتقبة لشيرين، أكد خبراء موسيقيين ومتابعين أن الفيديو مولّد باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، بينما رجح آخرون أن الصوت يعود إلى الفنانة الشابة نورهان المرشدي، ولا علاقة للمقطع بشيرين عبدالوهاب.

ديو حماقي

وأعلن الفنان محمد حماقي في وقت سابق تعاونه لأول مرة مع شيرين في ديو غنائي ضمن ألبومه الجديد، الذي يحضّر له حالياً لطرحه في وقت قريب، والأغنية من كلمات الشاعر تامر حسين وتوزيع توما.

وأعلن حماقي في بيان أن شيرين أبدت حماسة كبيرة لهذه المشاركة، وأنهما اختارا معاً كلمات الأغنية، على أن يتم تسجيلها خلال الأيام القليلة المقبلة.

آخر ظهور

وظهرت شيرين في عيد الفطر، وذلك بعد عام من الغياب، إثر تعرضها لأزمات صحية متتالية.

ونشرت مقطع فيديو مع ابنتها هنا، عبر حسابها الشخصي على «تيك توك»، وهما تؤديان أغنيتها «أجمل إحساس»، مع ملاحظة تغير في ملامحها وزيادة في وزنها.