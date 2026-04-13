أعلنت الشركة المنظّمة لحفل الفنان عمرو دياب أسعار تذاكر الحفل المقام في الجامعة الأمريكية في القاهرة في مايو القادم تحت شعار «الحكاية».

سعر خيالي

وأعلنت الشركة أن التذاكر ستكون كالتالي: 1000 جنيه، 2150 جنيهاً، 6000 جنيه، 7500 جنيه، إضافة لطرح تذكرة خاصة لعشرة أشخاص سعرها 175 ألف جنيه، وأخرى بسعر خيالي قدره مليون جنيه مخصّصة لـ15 شخصاً، لتكون الأغلى في تاريخ حفلات الغناء في مصر والوطن العربي.

كما يستعد الهضبة لإحياء أحدث حفلاته الغنائية في 16 أبريل الجاري في قطر.

أرقام قياسية

وحقق عمرو دياب إنجازاً جديداً في مسيرته الفنية، بعدما حافظ على صدارة قائمة Billboard Arabia Artist 100 للأسبوع الثاني والخمسين على التوالي، مسجّلاً رقماً قياسياً غير مسبوق في تاريخ القائمة، ليؤكد استمرار حضوره القوي وتأثيره الكبير في المشهد الموسيقي العربي.

وتُعد قائمة «Billboard Arabia Artist 100» من أهم المؤشرات لقياس شعبية الفنانين في المنطقة العربية، إذ تعتمد في ترتيبها على الأداء الرقمي للأغاني عبر منصات الاستماع المختلفة، إضافة إلى نِسب المشاهدة والتفاعل الجماهيري على المنصات الرقمية ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وجاء استمرار عمرو دياب في المركز الأول للأسبوع الـ52 على التوالي ليعكس حجم الانتشار الكبير الذي تحققه أعماله الغنائية، وقدرته الدائمة على الحفاظ على مكانته في صدارة المشهد الموسيقي العربي.