The organizing company for the concert of artist Amr Diab announced the ticket prices for the event taking place at the American University in Cairo next May under the slogan "The Story."

Exorbitant Prices

The company announced that the tickets will be as follows: 1000 EGP, 2150 EGP, 6000 EGP, 7500 EGP, in addition to a special ticket for ten people priced at 175,000 EGP, and another at an exorbitant price of one million EGP designated for 15 people, making it the most expensive in the history of concerts in Egypt and the Arab world.

Additionally, the star is preparing to hold his latest concert on April 16th in Qatar.

Record Numbers

Amr Diab has achieved a new milestone in his artistic career, having maintained his position at the top of the Billboard Arabia Artist 100 for the fifty-second consecutive week, setting an unprecedented record in the history of the chart, confirming his strong presence and significant influence in the Arab music scene.

The "Billboard Arabia Artist 100" chart is one of the most important indicators for measuring the popularity of artists in the Arab region, as it relies on the digital performance of songs across various listening platforms, in addition to viewership rates and audience interaction on digital platforms and social media.

Amr Diab's continued presence at the top for the 52nd week in a row reflects the vast reach his musical works achieve and his constant ability to maintain his status at the forefront of the Arab music scene.