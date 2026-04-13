أعلنت الشركة المنظّمة لحفل الفنان عمرو دياب أسعار تذاكر الحفل المقام في الجامعة الأمريكية في القاهرة في مايو القادم تحت شعار «الحكاية».
سعر خيالي
وأعلنت الشركة أن التذاكر ستكون كالتالي: 1000 جنيه، 2150 جنيهاً، 6000 جنيه، 7500 جنيه، إضافة لطرح تذكرة خاصة لعشرة أشخاص سعرها 175 ألف جنيه، وأخرى بسعر خيالي قدره مليون جنيه مخصّصة لـ15 شخصاً، لتكون الأغلى في تاريخ حفلات الغناء في مصر والوطن العربي.
كما يستعد الهضبة لإحياء أحدث حفلاته الغنائية في 16 أبريل الجاري في قطر.
أرقام قياسية
وحقق عمرو دياب إنجازاً جديداً في مسيرته الفنية، بعدما حافظ على صدارة قائمة Billboard Arabia Artist 100 للأسبوع الثاني والخمسين على التوالي، مسجّلاً رقماً قياسياً غير مسبوق في تاريخ القائمة، ليؤكد استمرار حضوره القوي وتأثيره الكبير في المشهد الموسيقي العربي.
وتُعد قائمة «Billboard Arabia Artist 100» من أهم المؤشرات لقياس شعبية الفنانين في المنطقة العربية، إذ تعتمد في ترتيبها على الأداء الرقمي للأغاني عبر منصات الاستماع المختلفة، إضافة إلى نِسب المشاهدة والتفاعل الجماهيري على المنصات الرقمية ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وجاء استمرار عمرو دياب في المركز الأول للأسبوع الـ52 على التوالي ليعكس حجم الانتشار الكبير الذي تحققه أعماله الغنائية، وقدرته الدائمة على الحفاظ على مكانته في صدارة المشهد الموسيقي العربي.
The organizing company for the concert of artist Amr Diab announced the ticket prices for the event taking place at the American University in Cairo next May under the slogan "The Story."
Exorbitant Prices
The company announced that the tickets will be as follows: 1000 EGP, 2150 EGP, 6000 EGP, 7500 EGP, in addition to a special ticket for ten people priced at 175,000 EGP, and another at an exorbitant price of one million EGP designated for 15 people, making it the most expensive in the history of concerts in Egypt and the Arab world.
Additionally, the star is preparing to hold his latest concert on April 16th in Qatar.
Record Numbers
Amr Diab has achieved a new milestone in his artistic career, having maintained his position at the top of the Billboard Arabia Artist 100 for the fifty-second consecutive week, setting an unprecedented record in the history of the chart, confirming his strong presence and significant influence in the Arab music scene.
The "Billboard Arabia Artist 100" chart is one of the most important indicators for measuring the popularity of artists in the Arab region, as it relies on the digital performance of songs across various listening platforms, in addition to viewership rates and audience interaction on digital platforms and social media.
Amr Diab's continued presence at the top for the 52nd week in a row reflects the vast reach his musical works achieve and his constant ability to maintain his status at the forefront of the Arab music scene.