كشف الموسيقار أحمد عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة تطورات الحالة الصحية لوالده، بعد وضعه على أجهزة التنفس الصناعي أخيراً.

تنفس طبيعي

وقال أبو زهرة: «تحسنت الحالة الصحية لوالدي أخيراً»، مشيراً إلى إزالة جهاز التنفس الصناعي عنه ويتنفس حالياً بشكل طبيعي من خلال الماسك فقط.

مشكلة في الرئة

وفي وقت سابق، قال أحمد أبو زهرة خلال مداخلة هاتفية مع الإعلامية نهال طايل في برنامج «تفاصيل»: «والدي لسه زي ما هو، الحالة ثابتة، لا هو تدهور ولا تحسن، ولسه بيعاني من نفس مشاكل الأكسجين والتنفس بقاله كذا يوم»، مشيراً إلى عدم حصول أي تغيير حقيقي في حالته منذ ظهور أزمة الأكسجين واحتمال وجود مشكلة في الرئة.

وأضاف: «الأسرة لا تملك خيارات طبية كثيرة في التعامل مع الحالة، خاصة مع وجود اشتباه في وجود ورم بالرئة»، موضحاً أن إجراء عينة لتحديد طبيعة الحالة يُعد خطراً على صحته نظراً إلى كبر سنه، قائلاً: «حتى لو خدوا عينة، هو مش هيستحمل العلاجات، فبنستنى تحسن حالته، وعشان كده طلبت من الناس تدعيله».

انخفاض الأكسجين

وأشار إلى أن المشكلة الأساسية حالياً تتمثل في انخفاض مستوى الأكسجين عند إزالة الماسك، ما يستدعي أحياناً استخدام وسائل دعم إضافية.

وأوضح أنه كان يتلقى العلاج في مستشفى لا تحتوي على عناية مركزة خاصة، قبل أن يتم نقله منذ أيام عدة إلى مستشفى آخر مجهز، وذلك بعد طلب من الأسرة واستجابة سريعة من وزير الصحة، لتوفير رعاية أفضل وعزل الحالة.

وتابع: «الأشعات اللي اتعملت بتقول إن في حاجه على الرئة، لكن مش معروف إذا كانت ميه على الرئة ولا ورم، إلا لو اتاخدت عينة، ودي خطوة خطرة في سنه، الدكاترة قالوا ممكن نعملها لو إحنا موافقين، لكن إحنا رفضنا عشان خطورتها».

ولفت إلى أن الوعي لدى والده محدود حالياً، حيث يكتفي بردود فعل بسيطة مثل فتح العينين أو التأثر، دون القدرة على التفاعل بشكل أكبر.