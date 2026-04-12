Musician Ahmed Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra revealed the developments in his father's health condition after he was placed on ventilators recently.

Natural Breathing

Abu Zahra said: "My father's health condition has improved recently," noting that the ventilator has been removed and he is currently breathing normally through the mask only.

Lung Problem

Earlier, Ahmed Abu Zahra stated during a phone call with journalist Nahal Tayel on the program "Details": "My father is still the same, his condition is stable; there has been neither deterioration nor improvement, and he has been suffering from the same oxygen and breathing problems for several days," indicating that there has been no real change in his condition since the onset of the oxygen crisis and the possibility of a lung problem.

He added: "The family does not have many medical options to deal with the condition, especially with the suspicion of a tumor in the lung," explaining that taking a sample to determine the nature of the condition poses a risk to his health due to his old age, saying: "Even if they take a sample, he won't be able to withstand the treatments, so we are waiting for his condition to improve, and that's why I asked people to pray for him."

Oxygen Levels

He pointed out that the main problem currently is the low oxygen levels when the mask is removed, which sometimes necessitates the use of additional support measures.

He clarified that he was receiving treatment in a hospital that did not have a specialized intensive care unit before being transferred several days ago to another equipped hospital, following a request from the family and a quick response from the Minister of Health to provide better care and isolate the case.

He continued: "The scans that were done indicate that there is something on the lung, but it is not known whether it is fluid on the lung or a tumor, unless a sample is taken, and this is a risky step at his age. The doctors said we could do it if we agreed, but we refused due to its dangers."

He noted that his father's awareness is currently limited, as he only responds with simple reactions like opening his eyes or showing emotional responses, without being able to interact more significantly.