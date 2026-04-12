كشف الموسيقار أحمد عبد الرحمن أبو زهرة تطورات الحالة الصحية لوالده، بعد وضعه على أجهزة التنفس الصناعي أخيراً.
تنفس طبيعي
وقال أبو زهرة: «تحسنت الحالة الصحية لوالدي أخيراً»، مشيراً إلى إزالة جهاز التنفس الصناعي عنه ويتنفس حالياً بشكل طبيعي من خلال الماسك فقط.
مشكلة في الرئة
وفي وقت سابق، قال أحمد أبو زهرة خلال مداخلة هاتفية مع الإعلامية نهال طايل في برنامج «تفاصيل»: «والدي لسه زي ما هو، الحالة ثابتة، لا هو تدهور ولا تحسن، ولسه بيعاني من نفس مشاكل الأكسجين والتنفس بقاله كذا يوم»، مشيراً إلى عدم حصول أي تغيير حقيقي في حالته منذ ظهور أزمة الأكسجين واحتمال وجود مشكلة في الرئة.
وأضاف: «الأسرة لا تملك خيارات طبية كثيرة في التعامل مع الحالة، خاصة مع وجود اشتباه في وجود ورم بالرئة»، موضحاً أن إجراء عينة لتحديد طبيعة الحالة يُعد خطراً على صحته نظراً إلى كبر سنه، قائلاً: «حتى لو خدوا عينة، هو مش هيستحمل العلاجات، فبنستنى تحسن حالته، وعشان كده طلبت من الناس تدعيله».
انخفاض الأكسجين
وأشار إلى أن المشكلة الأساسية حالياً تتمثل في انخفاض مستوى الأكسجين عند إزالة الماسك، ما يستدعي أحياناً استخدام وسائل دعم إضافية.
وأوضح أنه كان يتلقى العلاج في مستشفى لا تحتوي على عناية مركزة خاصة، قبل أن يتم نقله منذ أيام عدة إلى مستشفى آخر مجهز، وذلك بعد طلب من الأسرة واستجابة سريعة من وزير الصحة، لتوفير رعاية أفضل وعزل الحالة.
وتابع: «الأشعات اللي اتعملت بتقول إن في حاجه على الرئة، لكن مش معروف إذا كانت ميه على الرئة ولا ورم، إلا لو اتاخدت عينة، ودي خطوة خطرة في سنه، الدكاترة قالوا ممكن نعملها لو إحنا موافقين، لكن إحنا رفضنا عشان خطورتها».
ولفت إلى أن الوعي لدى والده محدود حالياً، حيث يكتفي بردود فعل بسيطة مثل فتح العينين أو التأثر، دون القدرة على التفاعل بشكل أكبر.
Musician Ahmed Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra revealed the developments in his father's health condition after he was placed on ventilators recently.
Natural Breathing
Abu Zahra said: "My father's health condition has improved recently," noting that the ventilator has been removed and he is currently breathing normally through the mask only.
Lung Problem
Earlier, Ahmed Abu Zahra stated during a phone call with journalist Nahal Tayel on the program "Details": "My father is still the same, his condition is stable; there has been neither deterioration nor improvement, and he has been suffering from the same oxygen and breathing problems for several days," indicating that there has been no real change in his condition since the onset of the oxygen crisis and the possibility of a lung problem.
He added: "The family does not have many medical options to deal with the condition, especially with the suspicion of a tumor in the lung," explaining that taking a sample to determine the nature of the condition poses a risk to his health due to his old age, saying: "Even if they take a sample, he won't be able to withstand the treatments, so we are waiting for his condition to improve, and that's why I asked people to pray for him."
Oxygen Levels
He pointed out that the main problem currently is the low oxygen levels when the mask is removed, which sometimes necessitates the use of additional support measures.
He clarified that he was receiving treatment in a hospital that did not have a specialized intensive care unit before being transferred several days ago to another equipped hospital, following a request from the family and a quick response from the Minister of Health to provide better care and isolate the case.
He continued: "The scans that were done indicate that there is something on the lung, but it is not known whether it is fluid on the lung or a tumor, unless a sample is taken, and this is a risky step at his age. The doctors said we could do it if we agreed, but we refused due to its dangers."
He noted that his father's awareness is currently limited, as he only responds with simple reactions like opening his eyes or showing emotional responses, without being able to interact more significantly.