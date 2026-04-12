طرح سفير الأغنية الخليجية الفنان عبدالله الرويشد أغنية جديدة بعنوان «الكويت ماي العين»، لتنضم إلى رصيده الفني، وتُعبر عن مشاعره الوطنية الفياضة. العمل الجديد جاء كرسالة حب ووفاء للكويت وشعبها.
طابع وجداني عميق
ومنذ طرحها، لاقت الأغنية تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الجمهور، الذي أشاد بمحتواها العاطفي ورسالتها الصادقة، خصوصاً في ظل الأجواء الوطنية التي تعيشها الكويت في العديد من المناسبات.
وتحمل أغنية «الكويت ماي العين» طابعاً وجدانياً عميقاً، إذ جاءت كرسالة وفاء من الفنان إلى وطنه، تعكس مشاعر الحب والانتماء التي تجمع الكويتيين، واعتمد العمل على أسلوب غنائي هادئ ومؤثر يبرز قوة الكلمات ويمنحها مساحة للتعبير عن معانيها، وهو ما يتماشى مع الأسلوب المعروف عن عبدالله الرويشد، الذي يتميز بقدرته على إيصال الإحساس ببساطة وصدق، كما عكست الأغنية حرص الفنان على تقديم محتوى فني يحمل قيمة إنسانية، ويعزز من روح الوحدة الوطنية، بعيداً عن التعقيد أو المبالغة.
خط أحمر
وكان افتتاح الفيديو كليب بمقطع مؤثر لأمير الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، الذي وجه رسالة مباشرة إلى الشعب الكويتي، أكد فيها أن الوطن خط أحمر، وأن أمنه واستقراره أولوية لا يمكن التهاون بها. وتميزت كلمات «الكويت ماي العين» بأسلوب شعري بسيط وعميق في آن واحد، إذ استخدمت صوراً بلاغية تعكس قوة العلاقة بين الإنسان والوطن الذي يحتضن أبناءه ويوفر لهم الأمان والاستقرار.
The ambassador of Gulf music, artist Abdullah Al-Ruwaished, has released a new song titled "Kuwait My Eye," which adds to his artistic repertoire and expresses his overflowing national sentiments. The new work comes as a message of love and loyalty to Kuwait and its people.
Deep Emotional Tone
Since its release, the song has received wide interaction from the audience, who praised its emotional content and sincere message, especially in light of the national atmosphere that Kuwait experiences during many occasions.
The song "Kuwait My Eye" carries a deep emotional tone, as it serves as a message of loyalty from the artist to his homeland, reflecting the feelings of love and belonging that unite Kuwaitis. The work relies on a calm and impactful singing style that highlights the strength of the words and gives them space to express their meanings, which aligns with the well-known style of Abdullah Al-Ruwaished, who is distinguished by his ability to convey feelings with simplicity and sincerity. The song also reflects the artist's commitment to providing artistic content that carries human value and enhances the spirit of national unity, away from complexity or exaggeration.
Red Line
The opening of the music video featured a touching clip of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who delivered a direct message to the Kuwaiti people, emphasizing that the homeland is a red line and that its security and stability are a priority that cannot be compromised. The lyrics of "Kuwait My Eye" are characterized by a simple yet profound poetic style, using rhetorical imagery that reflects the strong relationship between a person and the homeland that embraces its children and provides them with safety and stability.