The ambassador of Gulf music, artist Abdullah Al-Ruwaished, has released a new song titled "Kuwait My Eye," which adds to his artistic repertoire and expresses his overflowing national sentiments. The new work comes as a message of love and loyalty to Kuwait and its people.

Deep Emotional Tone

Since its release, the song has received wide interaction from the audience, who praised its emotional content and sincere message, especially in light of the national atmosphere that Kuwait experiences during many occasions.

The song "Kuwait My Eye" carries a deep emotional tone, as it serves as a message of loyalty from the artist to his homeland, reflecting the feelings of love and belonging that unite Kuwaitis. The work relies on a calm and impactful singing style that highlights the strength of the words and gives them space to express their meanings, which aligns with the well-known style of Abdullah Al-Ruwaished, who is distinguished by his ability to convey feelings with simplicity and sincerity. The song also reflects the artist's commitment to providing artistic content that carries human value and enhances the spirit of national unity, away from complexity or exaggeration.

Red Line

The opening of the music video featured a touching clip of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who delivered a direct message to the Kuwaiti people, emphasizing that the homeland is a red line and that its security and stability are a priority that cannot be compromised. The lyrics of "Kuwait My Eye" are characterized by a simple yet profound poetic style, using rhetorical imagery that reflects the strong relationship between a person and the homeland that embraces its children and provides them with safety and stability.