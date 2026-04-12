طرح سفير الأغنية الخليجية الفنان عبدالله الرويشد أغنية جديدة بعنوان «الكويت ماي العين»، لتنضم إلى رصيده الفني، وتُعبر عن مشاعره الوطنية الفياضة. العمل الجديد جاء كرسالة حب ووفاء للكويت وشعبها.

طابع وجداني عميق

ومنذ طرحها، لاقت الأغنية تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الجمهور، الذي أشاد بمحتواها العاطفي ورسالتها الصادقة، خصوصاً في ظل الأجواء الوطنية التي تعيشها الكويت في العديد من المناسبات.

وتحمل أغنية «الكويت ماي العين» طابعاً وجدانياً عميقاً، إذ جاءت كرسالة وفاء من الفنان إلى وطنه، تعكس مشاعر الحب والانتماء التي تجمع الكويتيين، واعتمد العمل على أسلوب غنائي هادئ ومؤثر يبرز قوة الكلمات ويمنحها مساحة للتعبير عن معانيها، وهو ما يتماشى مع الأسلوب المعروف عن عبدالله الرويشد، الذي يتميز بقدرته على إيصال الإحساس ببساطة وصدق، كما عكست الأغنية حرص الفنان على تقديم محتوى فني يحمل قيمة إنسانية، ويعزز من روح الوحدة الوطنية، بعيداً عن التعقيد أو المبالغة.

خط أحمر

وكان افتتاح الفيديو كليب بمقطع مؤثر لأمير الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، الذي وجه رسالة مباشرة إلى الشعب الكويتي، أكد فيها أن الوطن خط أحمر، وأن أمنه واستقراره أولوية لا يمكن التهاون بها. وتميزت كلمات «الكويت ماي العين» بأسلوب شعري بسيط وعميق في آن واحد، إذ استخدمت صوراً بلاغية تعكس قوة العلاقة بين الإنسان والوطن الذي يحتضن أبناءه ويوفر لهم الأمان والاستقرار.