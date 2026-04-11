كشف الفنان مصعب المالكي، كواليس مشهد وفاة وضحى في نهاية الجزء الثاني من مسلسل شارع الأعشى، الذي عُرض في رمضان الماضي.
انهيار حقيقي
وأضاف، خلال استضافته في بودكاست النشرة السينمائية في راديو ثمانية، دخلت في حالة انهيار حقيقية بعد مشهد الوفاة، وشعرت بأن المنزل يحمل إحساساً مخيفاً، مشيداً بأداء الفنانة إلهام علي وقدرتها على خلق تلك الحالة في أجواء العمل.
وأشار إلى أن مزنة والجازي دخلتا في حالة انهيار حقيقية، والمشهد انطلق من تلقاء نفسه، قائلاً: «لم يكن هناك حاجة لكلمة أكشن، الأداء بدأ بشكل تلقائي منهما».
وتابع: «الجو في المنزل كان مخيفاً؛ لأن المشهد تم تصويره بعد وفاة وضحى، وعندما تشاهدون هذا الجزء، ستلاحظون كيف كان الجميع في حالة تأثر شديد، وكأن الأمر حدث فعلاً».
أمنا بتموت
وأكد أن الحزن كان حقيقياً، ولم يتم التعامل معها كأنها شخصية انتهى دورها. قائلاً: «كنا نقول أمنا بتموت وضحى بتموت»، موضحاً أنهم دخلوا إلى اللوكيشن وهم يشعرون أنها ماتت بالفعل، مع أنها كانت موجودة بالغرفة تنتظر التصوير.
وتطرق إلى الحديث عن العلاقة التي جمعت بينه والفنانة إلهام علي، وحالة التعلق الفعلي التي خلقتها مع المشاركين معها في مسلسل شارع الأعشى، قائلاً: «كان هناك ارتباط داخلي غريب ومميز، أوجدته إلهام بطريقة مذهلة، سواء أثناء العمل أو خارجه. أتذكر كم كان الوضع صعباً، وكأننا عشنا تجربة عزاء حقيقية فعلاً».
واسترجع مصعب المالكي تفاصيل المشهد الأخير له في المسلسل، الذي ظهرت فيه العائلة دون شخصية وضحى، قائلاً: «كان فيه عزام ورياض ومزنة والجازي ومتعب. بعد 3 أيام من وفاة وضحى، ترى مزنة والجازي ومتعب وأنا كنا نصيح بصدق. مزنة والجازي كانتا في انهيار، والوجوه كانت مرة متأثرة».
شخصية ضاري
وحول كواليس اختياره لدور ضاري في مسلسل شارع الأعشى، أشار إلى خضوعه في البداية لمرحلة ترشح، وتحدث معه المدرب عمرو أفغاني عن تفاصيل الشخصية، موضحاً أنه أعطاه التفاصيل مباشرة وقدم له فكرة عن الدور، لكنه لم يشعر بالراحة وشعر بوجود شيء مختلف.
وأضاف بمجرد نطق اسم الشخصية «ضاري»، شعرت بشيء غريب، واستمعت إلى التفاصيل التي رواها عن الشخصيه في المسلسل، قائلاً: «بدأت أتذكر ما قاله لي الأصدقاء جرب أموراً جديدة، كن شجاعاً، خض التحديات، واقفز خارج المألوف».
وأكد أنه قرر خوض التجربة وعدم إضاعة الدور منه، قائلاً: «قلت في نفسي إن هذا قد كُتب لي»، مشيراً إلى أنه في اليوم التالي أجرى كاستنج على أكثر من مشهد وأخبروه باختياره للدور.
The artist Musab Al-Maliki revealed the behind-the-scenes of the death scene of Wadha at the end of the second part of the series "Street of Al-Asha," which aired last Ramadan.
Real Breakdown
He added, during his appearance on the Cinema Bulletin podcast on Radio Thamaniya, that he entered a state of real breakdown after the death scene, feeling that the house carried a frightening atmosphere, praising the performance of the artist Ilham Ali and her ability to create that state in the work's ambiance.
He pointed out that Muzna and Al-Jazi also entered a state of real breakdown, and the scene unfolded on its own, saying: “There was no need for the word 'action'; the performance began spontaneously from them.”
He continued: “The atmosphere in the house was terrifying because the scene was filmed after Wadha's death, and when you watch this part, you will notice how everyone was in a state of deep emotional impact, as if it had really happened.”
Our Mother is Dying
He confirmed that the sadness was genuine and that they did not treat it as if it were a character whose role had ended. He said: “We were saying 'Our mother is dying, Wadha is dying,'” explaining that they entered the location feeling that she had actually died, even though she was in the room waiting to film.
He touched on the relationship that developed between him and the artist Ilham Ali, and the actual attachment she created with her co-stars in the series "Street of Al-Asha," saying: “There was a strange and unique internal connection that Ilham created in an amazing way, whether during work or outside of it. I remember how difficult the situation was, as if we had truly experienced a real mourning.”
Musab Al-Maliki recalled the details of his last scene in the series, where the family appeared without the character of Wadha, saying: “There were Izzam, Riyad, Muzna, Al-Jazi, and Mu'tab. Three days after Wadha's death, you could see Muzna, Al-Jazi, Mu'tab, and I crying sincerely. Muzna and Al-Jazi were in breakdown, and the faces were deeply affected.”
The Character of Dhari
Regarding the behind-the-scenes of his selection for the role of Dhari in the series "Street of Al-Asha," he mentioned that he initially went through a nomination phase, and the coach Amr Afghani discussed the character's details with him, explaining that he provided him with the details directly and gave him an idea about the role, but he did not feel comfortable and sensed something different.
He added that as soon as he pronounced the name of the character “Dhari,” he felt something strange and listened to the details he narrated about the character in the series, saying: “I started to remember what my friends told me: try new things, be brave, take challenges, and jump outside the ordinary.”
He confirmed that he decided to take on the experience and not miss the role, saying: “I told myself that this was meant for me,” noting that the next day he auditioned for several scenes and was informed of his selection for the role.