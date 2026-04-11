كشف الفنان مصعب المالكي، كواليس مشهد وفاة وضحى في نهاية الجزء الثاني من مسلسل شارع الأعشى، الذي عُرض في رمضان الماضي.

انهيار حقيقي

وأضاف، خلال استضافته في بودكاست النشرة السينمائية في راديو ثمانية، دخلت في حالة انهيار حقيقية بعد مشهد الوفاة، وشعرت بأن المنزل يحمل إحساساً مخيفاً، مشيداً بأداء الفنانة إلهام علي وقدرتها على خلق تلك الحالة في أجواء العمل.

وأشار إلى أن مزنة والجازي دخلتا في حالة انهيار حقيقية، والمشهد انطلق من تلقاء نفسه، قائلاً: «لم يكن هناك حاجة لكلمة أكشن، الأداء بدأ بشكل تلقائي منهما».

وتابع: «الجو في المنزل كان مخيفاً؛ لأن المشهد تم تصويره بعد وفاة وضحى، وعندما تشاهدون هذا الجزء، ستلاحظون كيف كان الجميع في حالة تأثر شديد، وكأن الأمر حدث فعلاً».

أمنا بتموت

وأكد أن الحزن كان حقيقياً، ولم يتم التعامل معها كأنها شخصية انتهى دورها. قائلاً: «كنا نقول أمنا بتموت وضحى بتموت»، موضحاً أنهم دخلوا إلى اللوكيشن وهم يشعرون أنها ماتت بالفعل، مع أنها كانت موجودة بالغرفة تنتظر التصوير.

وتطرق إلى الحديث عن العلاقة التي جمعت بينه والفنانة إلهام علي، وحالة التعلق الفعلي التي خلقتها مع المشاركين معها في مسلسل شارع الأعشى، قائلاً: «كان هناك ارتباط داخلي غريب ومميز، أوجدته إلهام بطريقة مذهلة، سواء أثناء العمل أو خارجه. أتذكر كم كان الوضع صعباً، وكأننا عشنا تجربة عزاء حقيقية فعلاً».

واسترجع مصعب المالكي تفاصيل المشهد الأخير له في المسلسل، الذي ظهرت فيه العائلة دون شخصية وضحى، قائلاً: «كان فيه عزام ورياض ومزنة والجازي ومتعب. بعد 3 أيام من وفاة وضحى، ترى مزنة والجازي ومتعب وأنا كنا نصيح بصدق. مزنة والجازي كانتا في انهيار، والوجوه كانت مرة متأثرة».

شخصية ضاري

وحول كواليس اختياره لدور ضاري في مسلسل شارع الأعشى، أشار إلى خضوعه في البداية لمرحلة ترشح، وتحدث معه المدرب عمرو أفغاني عن تفاصيل الشخصية، موضحاً أنه أعطاه التفاصيل مباشرة وقدم له فكرة عن الدور، لكنه لم يشعر بالراحة وشعر بوجود شيء مختلف.

وأضاف بمجرد نطق اسم الشخصية «ضاري»، شعرت بشيء غريب، واستمعت إلى التفاصيل التي رواها عن الشخصيه في المسلسل، قائلاً: «بدأت أتذكر ما قاله لي الأصدقاء جرب أموراً جديدة، كن شجاعاً، خض التحديات، واقفز خارج المألوف».

وأكد أنه قرر خوض التجربة وعدم إضاعة الدور منه، قائلاً: «قلت في نفسي إن هذا قد كُتب لي»، مشيراً إلى أنه في اليوم التالي أجرى كاستنج على أكثر من مشهد وأخبروه باختياره للدور.