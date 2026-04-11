The artist Musab Al-Maliki revealed the behind-the-scenes of the death scene of Wadha at the end of the second part of the series "Street of Al-Asha," which aired last Ramadan.

Real Breakdown

He added, during his appearance on the Cinema Bulletin podcast on Radio Thamaniya, that he entered a state of real breakdown after the death scene, feeling that the house carried a frightening atmosphere, praising the performance of the artist Ilham Ali and her ability to create that state in the work's ambiance.

He pointed out that Muzna and Al-Jazi also entered a state of real breakdown, and the scene unfolded on its own, saying: “There was no need for the word 'action'; the performance began spontaneously from them.”

He continued: “The atmosphere in the house was terrifying because the scene was filmed after Wadha's death, and when you watch this part, you will notice how everyone was in a state of deep emotional impact, as if it had really happened.”

Our Mother is Dying

He confirmed that the sadness was genuine and that they did not treat it as if it were a character whose role had ended. He said: “We were saying 'Our mother is dying, Wadha is dying,'” explaining that they entered the location feeling that she had actually died, even though she was in the room waiting to film.

He touched on the relationship that developed between him and the artist Ilham Ali, and the actual attachment she created with her co-stars in the series "Street of Al-Asha," saying: “There was a strange and unique internal connection that Ilham created in an amazing way, whether during work or outside of it. I remember how difficult the situation was, as if we had truly experienced a real mourning.”

Musab Al-Maliki recalled the details of his last scene in the series, where the family appeared without the character of Wadha, saying: “There were Izzam, Riyad, Muzna, Al-Jazi, and Mu'tab. Three days after Wadha's death, you could see Muzna, Al-Jazi, Mu'tab, and I crying sincerely. Muzna and Al-Jazi were in breakdown, and the faces were deeply affected.”

The Character of Dhari

Regarding the behind-the-scenes of his selection for the role of Dhari in the series "Street of Al-Asha," he mentioned that he initially went through a nomination phase, and the coach Amr Afghani discussed the character's details with him, explaining that he provided him with the details directly and gave him an idea about the role, but he did not feel comfortable and sensed something different.

He added that as soon as he pronounced the name of the character “Dhari,” he felt something strange and listened to the details he narrated about the character in the series, saying: “I started to remember what my friends told me: try new things, be brave, take challenges, and jump outside the ordinary.”

He confirmed that he decided to take on the experience and not miss the role, saying: “I told myself that this was meant for me,” noting that the next day he auditioned for several scenes and was informed of his selection for the role.