أكدت الفنانة المصرية ريهام عبدالغفور تعرُّضها للتحرش في السادسة من عمرها، مشيرة إلى أن الجاني كان شخصاً يحظى بثقة عمياء من أسرتها وتجاوز عمره حينها الثمانين عاماً؛ ما جعل الواقعة جرحاً غائراً رافقها لعقود.

صدمة العائلة

وقالت خلال لقائها في برنامج «معكم» الذي تقدمه الإعلامية منى الشاذلي: "لم أمتلك الشجاعة للإفصاح عن هذا السر إلا بعد تجاوزي سن الأربعين"، مشيرة الى أن عائلتها أصيبت بصدمة كبيرة عند معرفة الحقيقة، خصوصاً أن المتحرش فارق الحياة قبل سنوات.

وأوضحت أن كشفها هذه التجربة المؤلمة يهدف الى التوعية وحث الأسر على الانتباه الشديد لأطفالهم، حتى من أقرب المقربين.

نرجس نادرة

وعبّرت ريهام عن سعادتها الكبيرة بالنجاح الذي حققه مسلسل «حكاية نرجس»، مؤكدةً أن مشاركتها في العمل جاءت وسط مجموعة مميزة من النجوم الذين قدّموا أداءً استثنائياً انعكس على نجاح المسلسل.

وأوضحت بأن شخصية «نرجس» تُعد من الأدوار النادرة التي لا تتكرر كثيراً، مشيرةً الى أنها قد لا تجد في المستقبل دوراً يحمل القدر نفسه من التعقيد والمشاعر الإنسانية التي تميزت بها هذه الشخصية.

وأكدت أنها تميل دائماً إلى تقديم الأدوار المختلفة عن شخصيتها الحقيقية، لافتةً إلى أن هذا التوجه هو ما دفعها للانجذاب إلى دور «نرجس».