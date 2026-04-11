The Egyptian artist Riham Abdel Ghafour confirmed that she was subjected to harassment at the age of six, pointing out that the perpetrator was someone who enjoyed blind trust from her family and was over eighty years old at the time; this made the incident a deep wound that accompanied her for decades.

Family Shock

She said during her appearance on the program "With You," hosted by media personality Mona El Shazly: "I did not have the courage to reveal this secret until after I turned forty," noting that her family was greatly shocked upon learning the truth, especially since the harasser passed away years ago.

She explained that revealing this painful experience aims to raise awareness and urge families to pay close attention to their children, even from the closest relatives.

Rare Narcissus

Riham expressed her great happiness with the success achieved by the series "The Story of Narcissus," confirming that her participation in the work came alongside a distinguished group of stars who delivered exceptional performances that reflected on the success of the series.

She clarified that the character "Narcissus" is considered one of the rare roles that do not often repeat, noting that she may not find in the future a role that carries the same level of complexity and human emotions that characterized this character.

She affirmed that she always tends to present roles different from her true personality, pointing out that this inclination is what drew her to the role of "Narcissus."