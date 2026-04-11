فيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً أنباء عن توقف العمل على المشروع الفني لفيلم «مملكة»، الذي من المقرر أن يجمع للمرة الأولى بين الفنانة هيفاء وهبي والفنان مصطفى شعبان، وذلك بعد تعطل التصوير فترة طويلة، أكد مؤلف الفيلم إيهاب بليبل أن العمل لا يزال في مرحلة التجهيزات، نافيًا ما تردد حول توقف المشروع.
التصوير قريباً
وقال بليبل في تصريحات إعلامية: «أي عمل فني يمر بفترات توقف مؤقتة خلال التحضير، وهو أمر طبيعي في صناعة السينما»، مشيراً إلى أن فريق العمل لم يوقف المشروع، بل يواصل التحضيرات تمهيدًا لبدء التصوير خلال الفترة القريبة القادمة، ولكن لم يُحدد حتى الآن موعد مبدئي للتصوير.
وأضاف: "التحضيرات الحالية تشمل استكمال التفاصيل الإنتاجية والفنية لضمان خروج الفيلم بالشكل الذي يليق بتوقعات الجمهور".
التعاون الأول
ويعُد فيلم «مملكة» التعاون الأول بين هيفاء وهبي ومصطفى شعبان، ويشاركهما أيضًا الفنان محمد أنور، وإخراج أحمد عبد الوهاب.
ويعيد الفيلم شعبان إلى السينما بعد غياب 16 عامًا، إذ كان آخر أعماله في السينما فيلم «الوتر»، الذي عرض في 2010، أما هيفاء وهبي فعُرض لها أخيرًا فيلم «رمسيس باريس».
Recently, social media platforms have circulated news about the halt of the artistic project for the film "Mamlakah," which is set to bring together for the first time the artist Haifa Wehbe and the artist Mostafa Shaaban, following a long pause in filming. However, the film's writer Ihab Belaybel confirmed that the work is still in the preparation stage, denying the rumors about the project's stoppage.
Filming Soon
Belaybel stated in media remarks: "Any artistic work goes through temporary pauses during preparation, which is a normal occurrence in the film industry," pointing out that the team has not halted the project but is continuing preparations in anticipation of starting filming in the near future. However, a preliminary date for filming has not yet been set.
He added: "The current preparations include completing the production and artistic details to ensure the film meets the audience's expectations."
The First Collaboration
The film "Mamlakah" marks the first collaboration between Haifa Wehbe and Mostafa Shaaban, and it also features the artist Mohamed Anwar, directed by Ahmed Abdel Wahab.
The film brings Shaaban back to cinema after a 16-year absence, as his last cinematic work was the film "Al-Watar," which was released in 2010, while Haifa Wehbe's latest film was "Ramses Paris."