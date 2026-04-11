فيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً أنباء عن توقف العمل على المشروع الفني لفيلم «مملكة»، الذي من المقرر أن يجمع للمرة الأولى بين الفنانة هيفاء وهبي والفنان مصطفى شعبان، وذلك بعد تعطل التصوير فترة طويلة، أكد مؤلف الفيلم إيهاب بليبل أن العمل لا يزال في مرحلة التجهيزات، نافيًا ما تردد حول توقف المشروع.

التصوير قريباً

وقال بليبل في تصريحات إعلامية: «أي عمل فني يمر بفترات توقف مؤقتة خلال التحضير، وهو أمر طبيعي في صناعة السينما»، مشيراً إلى أن فريق العمل لم يوقف المشروع، بل يواصل التحضيرات تمهيدًا لبدء التصوير خلال الفترة القريبة القادمة، ولكن لم يُحدد حتى الآن موعد مبدئي للتصوير.

وأضاف: "التحضيرات الحالية تشمل استكمال التفاصيل الإنتاجية والفنية لضمان خروج الفيلم بالشكل الذي يليق بتوقعات الجمهور".

التعاون الأول

ويعُد فيلم «مملكة» التعاون الأول بين هيفاء وهبي ومصطفى شعبان، ويشاركهما أيضًا الفنان محمد أنور، وإخراج أحمد عبد الوهاب.

ويعيد الفيلم شعبان إلى السينما بعد غياب 16 عامًا، إذ كان آخر أعماله في السينما فيلم «الوتر»، الذي عرض في 2010، أما هيفاء وهبي فعُرض لها أخيرًا فيلم «رمسيس باريس».