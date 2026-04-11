Recently, social media platforms have circulated news about the halt of the artistic project for the film "Mamlakah," which is set to bring together for the first time the artist Haifa Wehbe and the artist Mostafa Shaaban, following a long pause in filming. However, the film's writer Ihab Belaybel confirmed that the work is still in the preparation stage, denying the rumors about the project's stoppage.

Filming Soon

Belaybel stated in media remarks: "Any artistic work goes through temporary pauses during preparation, which is a normal occurrence in the film industry," pointing out that the team has not halted the project but is continuing preparations in anticipation of starting filming in the near future. However, a preliminary date for filming has not yet been set.

He added: "The current preparations include completing the production and artistic details to ensure the film meets the audience's expectations."

The First Collaboration

The film "Mamlakah" marks the first collaboration between Haifa Wehbe and Mostafa Shaaban, and it also features the artist Mohamed Anwar, directed by Ahmed Abdel Wahab.

The film brings Shaaban back to cinema after a 16-year absence, as his last cinematic work was the film "Al-Watar," which was released in 2010, while Haifa Wehbe's latest film was "Ramses Paris."