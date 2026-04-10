The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing the launch of the new comedy play "A Crime at the Happiness Hotel," starring the two stars Bayoumi Fouad and Ahmed Eid, as part of the activities of Riyadh Season in its sixth edition.

The performances of the play are scheduled to run for only five days at Bakr Al-Shadi Theater in Boulevard City from April 16 to 20, with the participation of a selection of stars.



The Story and Creators of the Play

The play takes place inside the "Happiness Hotel," where a mysterious crime on a stormy night leads to chaos and suspicion among everyone. "Inspector Farghaly" takes on the task of uncovering the truth amidst tangled secrets, in an atmosphere that combines mystery and comedy.

Alongside the duo Bayoumi Fouad and Ahmed Eid, the play features Dina Mohsen, Arefa Abdel Rasoul, Mostafa El-Banna, Salah El-Daly, in addition to a host of young artists.

His Latest Works

On another note, Bayoumi Fouad is awaiting the release of his new film "Whose Son Is He?", in which he collaborates with Egyptian actress Laila Elwy and several stars. The work is written by Louay El-Sayed and directed by Hisham Fathy.