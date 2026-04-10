تشهد المملكة العربية السعودية، إطلاق عرض المسرحية الكوميدية الجديدة «جريمة في فندق السعادة»، التي تجمع في بطولتها النجمين بيومي فؤاد وأحمد عيد، ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض في دورته السادسة.

ومن المقرر أن تنطلق عروض المسرحية لمدة خمسة أيام فقط على مسرح بكر الشدي في بوليفارد سيتي خلال الفترة من 16 إلى 20 أبريل الجاري، بمشاركة نخبة من النجوم.

قصة وصناع المسرحية

تدور المسرحية داخل «فندق السعادة»، حيث تؤدي جريمة غامضة في ليلة عاصفة إلى إثارة الفوضى والشك بين الجميع، ويتولى «المفتش فرغلي» مهمة كشف الحقيقة وسط أسرار متشابكة، في أجواء تجمع بين الغموض والكوميديا.

ويشارك في المسرحية بجانب الثنائي بيومي فؤاد وأحمد عيد، كل من دينا محسن، وعارفة عبد الرسول، ومصطفى البنا، وصلاح الدالي، بالإضافة إلى كوكبة من الفنانين الشباب.
أحدث أعماله

وعلى جانب آخر، ينتظر بيومي فؤاد عرض فيلمه الجديد «ابن مين فيهم؟»، الذي يتعاون فيه مع الفنانة المصرية ليلى علوي وعدد من النجوم. العمل من تأليف لؤي السيد وإخراج هشام فتحي.