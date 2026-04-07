استهدفت حملة أمنية جديدة لمكافحة المخدرات بين أوساط المشاهير في تركيا، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، 9 أسماء معروفة من نجوم الصف الأول في عالم الغناء والتمثيل، وضمت قائمة المتهمين الجدد في الحملة، المغنيين مصطفى جيجلي، ديها بيليملير، وإرساي أونر، والمغنيات بينغو إردان، سيمغي ساغين، وملك موسو،الممثل إبراهيم تشيليكول، وفارسة الخيل المحترفة أصلي سيباهي حاجي سليمان أوغلو، والموسيقي الشاب إيلكاي شينجان.
مداهمات إسطنبول
وداهمت الشرطة التركية، فجر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، منازل وعناوين مختلفة في مدينة إسطنبول، ضمن تحقيقاتها في القضية التي تشكل جزءاً من حملة متواصلة منذ أشهر لمكافحة المخدرات بين أوساط مشاهير الفن والإعلام ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام تركية، أن الشرطة عثرت على حبوب و«ماريغوانا» في بعض المنازل خلال المداهمات، لكن توجيه اتهام رسمي يتطلب المزيد من التحقيقات والفحوصات.
وسيخضع المتهمون للفحص الطبي وسحب عينات دم وشعر، قبل التحقيق معهم في النيابة العامة وإطلاق سراحهم لحين ظهور نتيجة الفحص مالم تطلب النيابة توقيف عدد منهم.
مكافحة المخدرات
وطالت حملات عدة أمنية لمكافحة المخدرات، منذ أكتوبر الماضي، عدداً كبيراً من المشاهير، وانتهت بالفعل بإثبات تعاطي عدد من الإعلاميين والفنانين ومشاهير مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
ويواجه من تظهر آثار مخدرات في عيناتهم، تهماً تتعلق بشراء وتعاطي المخدرات، وعقوبة السجن من سنتين إلى 5 سنوات، بجانب عقوبات سجن إضافية في حال وقوع المخالفة على مقربة من الأماكن العامة المفتوحة والعامة، أو المنشآت التعليمية والرياضية والمستشفيات والمدارس وأماكن العبادة.
كما يحق للنائب العام تأجيل رفع الدعوى العمومية ضد الشخص المشتبه في تعاطيه للمخدرات، بشرط أن يشارك المتهم في برامج تعافي محددة لمدة عام واحد، تنتهي بمسح سجله الجنائي إذا استوفى شروط البرنامج.
A new security campaign targeting drug abuse among celebrities in Turkey has today (Tuesday) aimed at 9 well-known names from the top tier of the singing and acting world. The list of new suspects in the campaign includes singers Mustafa Ceceli, Deha Bilimlier, and Ersay Üner, as well as female singers Bingo Erdan, Simge Sağın, and Melike Şahin, actor Ibrahim Çelikkol, professional horse rider Aslı Sebahattin Hacı Süleymanoglu, and young musician Ilkay Şencan.
Istanbul Raids
The Turkish police raided various homes and addresses in Istanbul early today (Tuesday) as part of their investigations into a case that is part of an ongoing campaign against drugs among celebrities in the arts, media, and social media.
Turkish media reported that the police found pills and marijuana in some homes during the raids, but formal charges require further investigations and examinations.
The suspects will undergo medical examinations and provide blood and hair samples before being interrogated by the public prosecutor and released until the test results are available, unless the prosecutor requests the detention of some of them.
Drug Enforcement
Since October of last year, several security campaigns against drugs have targeted a large number of celebrities, resulting in the confirmation of drug use by several media figures, artists, and social media influencers.
Those who show traces of drugs in their samples face charges related to the purchase and use of drugs, with prison sentences ranging from 2 to 5 years, in addition to additional prison penalties if the offense occurs near public open spaces, educational and sports facilities, hospitals, schools, and places of worship.
The public prosecutor also has the right to postpone filing criminal charges against a person suspected of drug use, provided that the suspect participates in specific recovery programs for one year, which will end with the expungement of their criminal record if they meet the program's conditions.