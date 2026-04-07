A new security campaign targeting drug abuse among celebrities in Turkey has today (Tuesday) aimed at 9 well-known names from the top tier of the singing and acting world. The list of new suspects in the campaign includes singers Mustafa Ceceli, Deha Bilimlier, and Ersay Üner, as well as female singers Bingo Erdan, Simge Sağın, and Melike Şahin, actor Ibrahim Çelikkol, professional horse rider Aslı Sebahattin Hacı Süleymanoglu, and young musician Ilkay Şencan.

Istanbul Raids

The Turkish police raided various homes and addresses in Istanbul early today (Tuesday) as part of their investigations into a case that is part of an ongoing campaign against drugs among celebrities in the arts, media, and social media.

Turkish media reported that the police found pills and marijuana in some homes during the raids, but formal charges require further investigations and examinations.

The suspects will undergo medical examinations and provide blood and hair samples before being interrogated by the public prosecutor and released until the test results are available, unless the prosecutor requests the detention of some of them.

Drug Enforcement

Since October of last year, several security campaigns against drugs have targeted a large number of celebrities, resulting in the confirmation of drug use by several media figures, artists, and social media influencers.

Those who show traces of drugs in their samples face charges related to the purchase and use of drugs, with prison sentences ranging from 2 to 5 years, in addition to additional prison penalties if the offense occurs near public open spaces, educational and sports facilities, hospitals, schools, and places of worship.

The public prosecutor also has the right to postpone filing criminal charges against a person suspected of drug use, provided that the suspect participates in specific recovery programs for one year, which will end with the expungement of their criminal record if they meet the program's conditions.