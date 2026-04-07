استهدفت حملة أمنية جديدة لمكافحة المخدرات بين أوساط المشاهير في تركيا، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، 9 أسماء معروفة من نجوم الصف الأول في عالم الغناء والتمثيل، وضمت قائمة المتهمين الجدد في الحملة، المغنيين مصطفى جيجلي، ديها بيليملير، وإرساي أونر، والمغنيات بينغو إردان، سيمغي ساغين، وملك موسو،الممثل إبراهيم تشيليكول، وفارسة الخيل المحترفة أصلي سيباهي حاجي سليمان أوغلو، والموسيقي الشاب إيلكاي شينجان.

مداهمات إسطنبول

وداهمت الشرطة التركية، فجر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، منازل وعناوين مختلفة في مدينة إسطنبول، ضمن تحقيقاتها في القضية التي تشكل جزءاً من حملة متواصلة منذ أشهر لمكافحة المخدرات بين أوساط مشاهير الفن والإعلام ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام تركية، أن الشرطة عثرت على حبوب و«ماريغوانا» في بعض المنازل خلال المداهمات، لكن توجيه اتهام رسمي يتطلب المزيد من التحقيقات والفحوصات.

وسيخضع المتهمون للفحص الطبي وسحب عينات دم وشعر، قبل التحقيق معهم في النيابة العامة وإطلاق سراحهم لحين ظهور نتيجة الفحص مالم تطلب النيابة توقيف عدد منهم.

مكافحة المخدرات

وطالت حملات عدة أمنية لمكافحة المخدرات، منذ أكتوبر الماضي، عدداً كبيراً من المشاهير، وانتهت بالفعل بإثبات تعاطي عدد من الإعلاميين والفنانين ومشاهير مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

ويواجه من تظهر آثار مخدرات في عيناتهم، تهماً تتعلق بشراء وتعاطي المخدرات، وعقوبة السجن من سنتين إلى 5 سنوات، بجانب عقوبات سجن إضافية في حال وقوع المخالفة على مقربة من الأماكن العامة المفتوحة والعامة، أو المنشآت التعليمية والرياضية والمستشفيات والمدارس وأماكن العبادة.

كما يحق للنائب العام تأجيل رفع الدعوى العمومية ضد الشخص المشتبه في تعاطيه للمخدرات، بشرط أن يشارك المتهم في برامج تعافي محددة لمدة عام واحد، تنتهي بمسح سجله الجنائي إذا استوفى شروط البرنامج.