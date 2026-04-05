كشفت مصادر مقربة من القائمين على مسلسل شارع الأعشى، تفاوضهم مع الفنانة ريم عبدالله للمشاركة بدور رئيسي في الجزء الثالث من المسلسل الذي يجري التحضير له حالياً، وذلك بعد انتهاء دور إلهام علي في الجزء الثاني الذي عُرض رمضان الماضي.

اختيار الأبطال

وبحسب المعلومات، فإن القائمين على العمل قطعوا شوطاً متقدماً في التحضيرات النهائية، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق باختيار الأبطال الجدد الذين سيقودون أحداث الجزء الثالث، في ظل النجاح الكبير الذي حققه المسلسل.

أم صامل

من جهة ثانية، شاركت ريم عبدالله في مسلسل جاك العلم 3 رمضان الماضي بعد سلسلة نجاحات حققتها بالجزءين الأول والثاني، والذي تدور أحداثه حول المواقف الكوميدية اليومية لـ«أبو صامل» وزوجته «أم صامل» في حياتهما الزوجية والاجتماعية.