كشفت مصادر مقربة من القائمين على مسلسل شارع الأعشى، تفاوضهم مع الفنانة ريم عبدالله للمشاركة بدور رئيسي في الجزء الثالث من المسلسل الذي يجري التحضير له حالياً، وذلك بعد انتهاء دور إلهام علي في الجزء الثاني الذي عُرض رمضان الماضي.
اختيار الأبطال
وبحسب المعلومات، فإن القائمين على العمل قطعوا شوطاً متقدماً في التحضيرات النهائية، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق باختيار الأبطال الجدد الذين سيقودون أحداث الجزء الثالث، في ظل النجاح الكبير الذي حققه المسلسل.
أم صامل
من جهة ثانية، شاركت ريم عبدالله في مسلسل جاك العلم 3 رمضان الماضي بعد سلسلة نجاحات حققتها بالجزءين الأول والثاني، والذي تدور أحداثه حول المواقف الكوميدية اليومية لـ«أبو صامل» وزوجته «أم صامل» في حياتهما الزوجية والاجتماعية.
Sources close to the producers of the series "Shaar Al-A'sha" have revealed their negotiations with actress Reem Abdullah to participate in a leading role in the third season of the series, which is currently in preparation, following the conclusion of Ilham Ali's role in the second season that aired last Ramadan.
Choosing the Cast
According to the information, the producers have made significant progress in the final preparations, especially regarding the selection of new leads who will drive the events of the third season, in light of the great success the series has achieved.
Um Samel
On another note, Reem Abdullah participated in the series "Jack Al-Alam 3" last Ramadan after a series of successes she achieved in the first and second seasons, which revolve around the daily comedic situations of "Abu Samel" and his wife "Um Samel" in their marital and social lives.