Sources close to the producers of the series "Shaar Al-A'sha" have revealed their negotiations with actress Reem Abdullah to participate in a leading role in the third season of the series, which is currently in preparation, following the conclusion of Ilham Ali's role in the second season that aired last Ramadan.

Choosing the Cast

According to the information, the producers have made significant progress in the final preparations, especially regarding the selection of new leads who will drive the events of the third season, in light of the great success the series has achieved.

Um Samel

On another note, Reem Abdullah participated in the series "Jack Al-Alam 3" last Ramadan after a series of successes she achieved in the first and second seasons, which revolve around the daily comedic situations of "Abu Samel" and his wife "Um Samel" in their marital and social lives.