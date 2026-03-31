توفي صباح اليوم (الثلاثاء)، والد الفنانة الجزائرية أمل بوشوشة، دون كشف أسباب الوفاة.

نعي ووداع

ونعت شقيقة أمل بوشوشة، والدها، في منشور عبر حسابها الشخصي على «إنستغرام»، دون كشف موعد تشييع الجنازة أو العزاء. وشهدت مواقع التواصل تفاعلاً واسعاً، وانهالت رسائل التعازي والمواساة والدعم على بوشوشة لتجاوز هذه المحنة.

آخر الأعمال

وكانت آخر مشاركات أمل بوشوشة في الأعمال الدرامية عبر مسلسل «أولاد الراعي»، بطولة الفنان ماجد المصري، الذي عرض في موسم رمضان الماضي، وحقق تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الجمهور عبر المنصات وقت عرضه.

وجمع المسلسل في بطولته كلاً من ماجد المصري، خالد الصاوي، أحمد عيد، نيرمين الفقي، إيهاب فهمي، إيمان يوسف، محمد عز، ساندي مراد، فادية عبدالغني، أمل بوشوشة وآخرين، والعمل من تأليف ريمون مقار، وإخراج محمود كامل.