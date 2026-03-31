The father of Algerian artist Amal Bouchoucha passed away this morning (Tuesday), without revealing the cause of death.

Condolences and Farewell

Amal Bouchoucha's sister mourned their father in a post on her personal account on "Instagram," without disclosing the date of the funeral or the condolences. Social media witnessed a wide reaction, with messages of condolences, sympathy, and support pouring in for Bouchoucha to help her through this ordeal.

Latest Works

Amal Bouchoucha's last participation in drama was in the series "Awlad Al-Ra'i," starring artist Majid Al-Masri, which aired during last Ramadan season and received wide engagement from the audience across platforms at the time of its airing.

The series featured a cast including Majid Al-Masri, Khaled El-Sawy, Ahmed Eid, Nermin El-Feki, Ihab Fahmy, Iman Youssef, Mohamed Ezz, Sandy Mourad, Fadia Abdel Ghani, Amal Bouchoucha, and others. The work was written by Raymond Makar and directed by Mahmoud Kamel.