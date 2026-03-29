تحقق النيابة العامة بالجيزة في ملابسات مصرع معدة أغاني الراب "ضحى.س"، إثر سقوطها من الطابق الـ12 داخل فندق مهجور بمنطقة الهرم.

شهود العيان

واستمعت النيابة إلى أقوال شهود العيان، الذين أفادوا بأن المتوفاة «ضحى. س» (26 عاماً) كانت برفقة مطرب راب و«مونتير» بعدما رغبوا في تصوير مقطع فيديو لأغنيته الجديدة في أجواء الفندق المهجور، وتمكّنوا من الدخول بعد دفع مبلغ مالي لحارس المكان، دون أي تصاريح رسمية.

وأثناء تصوير الفيديو تراجعت «ضحى» للخلف لضبط الزوايا والكادر، ولم تنتبه لبئر المصعد المفتوحة، فاختل توازنها وسقطت من الطابق الـ12، ما أدى إلى وفاتها فوراً نتيجة إصابات بالغة.

رشوة الحارس

وكشفت التحريات أن مطرب الراب «أحمد. خ» (27 عاماً) دفع رشوة لحارس الفندق للسماح له ولطاقم العمل بالدخول، فيما تم استدعاء الحارس والمطرب والمونتير من قبل النيابة لسماع أقوالهم.

وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة من قبل مديرية أمن الجيزة، وأمرت النيابة بتشريح الجثة لتحديد سبب الوفاة بدقة، مع التصريح بالدفن، فيما تواصل التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الحادثة كافة.