The Public Prosecution in Giza is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the rap music producer "Dha. S," following her fall from the 12th floor of an abandoned hotel in the Giza Pyramid area.

Eyewitnesses

The prosecution listened to the statements of eyewitnesses, who reported that the deceased "Dha. S" (26 years old) was accompanied by a rap singer and a "mixer" after they wanted to film a video for his new song in the atmosphere of the abandoned hotel. They managed to enter after paying a sum of money to the guard of the place, without any official permits.

While filming the video, "Dha" stepped back to adjust the angles and frame, and did not notice the open elevator shaft, causing her to lose her balance and fall from the 12th floor, resulting in her immediate death due to severe injuries.

Bribery of the Guard

Investigations revealed that the rap singer "Ahmed. K" (27 years old) paid a bribe to the hotel guard to allow him and the crew to enter. The guard, the singer, and the mixer have been summoned by the prosecution to hear their statements.

A report of the incident was filed by the Giza Security Directorate, and the prosecution ordered an autopsy to accurately determine the cause of death, while permitting the burial. Investigations continue to uncover all the circumstances of the incident.