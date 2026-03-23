أثارت نور، ابنة الإعلامي المصري تامر أمين، ضجة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بعد نشرها عدة مقاطع فيديو، عقب إعلان خطوبة طليقها السيناريست شريف عمرو الليثي من الفنانة المصرية الشابة ملك أحمد زاهر.
تلميحات ضمنية في الفيديوهات
نشرت نور على تطبيق «تيك توك» مقطع فيديو ظهرت فيه أثناء وضع المكياج، مرددة مقطعًا من أغنية الفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم: «شايفة الحياة متزوقة.. مزاجي حلو مروقة»، ما اعتبره الجمهور مؤشرًا على حالتها النفسية بعد تطورات حياة طليقها.
تعليقات ساخرة من ابنة الإعلامي المصري تامر أمين.
تعليقات الجمهور
كما تداول رواد السوشيال فيديو آخر لها أثناء تنظيف بشرتها، تدندن فيه أغنية «بعتيني ليه» للملحن عمرو مصطفى بأسلوب ساخر، وربط المتابعون بين كلمات الأغنية وتوقيت نشر الفيديو، واعتبروه رسالة غير مباشرة على ما يحدث في حياتها الشخصية.
ردود ساخرة
وفي مقطع ثالث، ظهرت نور وهي تضحك قائلة: «أنا الدنيا علمتني إنه ممكن أي حد يعمل أي حاجة»، ما فسره الجمهور كتلميح ساخر على خطوبة طليقها وتحمل رسائل ضمنية تعكس مشاعرها تجاه الموقف.
الفنانة المصرية ملك زاهر والسيناريست المصري شريف الليثي.
خطوبة شريف الليثي وملك زاهر
وفاجأت ملك أحمد زاهر الجمهور بإعلان خطوبتها على السيناريست شريف الليثي، نجل الإعلامي الشهير عمرو الليثي، في حفل خاص، حضرته العائلتان وعدد محدود من الأصدقاء المقربين.
Noor, the daughter of the Egyptian media figure Tamer Amin, stirred up a buzz on social media platforms after she posted several video clips following the announcement of her ex-husband, screenwriter Sherif Amr El-Lethi's engagement to the young Egyptian actress Malak Ahmed Zaher.
Implicit Hints in the Videos
Noor shared a video on the "TikTok" app where she appeared while putting on makeup, singing a line from the Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram's song: "I see life is sweet... my mood is nice and relaxed," which the audience considered an indication of her emotional state following developments in her ex-husband's life.
تعليقات ساخرة من ابنة الإعلامي المصري تامر أمين.
Public Reactions
Social media users also circulated another video of her while she was cleansing her skin, humming the song "Ba'tini Leh" by composer Amr Mostafa in a sarcastic manner. Followers linked the lyrics of the song to the timing of the video’s release, considering it an indirect message about what is happening in her personal life.
Sarcastic Responses
In a third clip, Noor appeared laughing and said: "Life has taught me that anyone can do anything," which the audience interpreted as a sarcastic hint about her ex-husband's engagement, carrying implicit messages reflecting her feelings towards the situation.
الفنانة المصرية ملك زاهر والسيناريست المصري شريف الليثي.
Sherif El-Lethi and Malak Zaher's Engagement
Malak Ahmed Zaher surprised the audience by announcing her engagement to screenwriter Sherif El-Lethi, the son of the famous media figure Amr El-Lethi, in a private ceremony attended by both families and a limited number of close friends.