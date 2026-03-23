Noor, the daughter of the Egyptian media figure Tamer Amin, stirred up a buzz on social media platforms after she posted several video clips following the announcement of her ex-husband, screenwriter Sherif Amr El-Lethi's engagement to the young Egyptian actress Malak Ahmed Zaher.

Implicit Hints in the Videos

Noor shared a video on the "TikTok" app where she appeared while putting on makeup, singing a line from the Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram's song: "I see life is sweet... my mood is nice and relaxed," which the audience considered an indication of her emotional state following developments in her ex-husband's life.



تعليقات ساخرة من ابنة الإعلامي المصري تامر أمين.

Public Reactions

Social media users also circulated another video of her while she was cleansing her skin, humming the song "Ba'tini Leh" by composer Amr Mostafa in a sarcastic manner. Followers linked the lyrics of the song to the timing of the video’s release, considering it an indirect message about what is happening in her personal life.

Sarcastic Responses

In a third clip, Noor appeared laughing and said: "Life has taught me that anyone can do anything," which the audience interpreted as a sarcastic hint about her ex-husband's engagement, carrying implicit messages reflecting her feelings towards the situation.



الفنانة المصرية ملك زاهر والسيناريست المصري شريف الليثي.

Sherif El-Lethi and Malak Zaher's Engagement

Malak Ahmed Zaher surprised the audience by announcing her engagement to screenwriter Sherif El-Lethi, the son of the famous media figure Amr El-Lethi, in a private ceremony attended by both families and a limited number of close friends.