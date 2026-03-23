أثارت نور، ابنة الإعلامي المصري تامر أمين، ضجة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بعد نشرها عدة مقاطع فيديو، عقب إعلان خطوبة طليقها السيناريست شريف عمرو الليثي من الفنانة المصرية الشابة ملك أحمد زاهر.

تلميحات ضمنية في الفيديوهات

نشرت نور على تطبيق «تيك توك» مقطع فيديو ظهرت فيه أثناء وضع المكياج، مرددة مقطعًا من أغنية الفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم: «شايفة الحياة متزوقة.. مزاجي حلو مروقة»، ما اعتبره الجمهور مؤشرًا على حالتها النفسية بعد تطورات حياة طليقها.
تعليقات ساخرة من ابنة الإعلامي المصري تامر أمين.

تعليقات ساخرة من ابنة الإعلامي المصري تامر أمين.

تعليقات الجمهور

كما تداول رواد السوشيال فيديو آخر لها أثناء تنظيف بشرتها، تدندن فيه أغنية «بعتيني ليه» للملحن عمرو مصطفى بأسلوب ساخر، وربط المتابعون بين كلمات الأغنية وتوقيت نشر الفيديو، واعتبروه رسالة غير مباشرة على ما يحدث في حياتها الشخصية.

ردود ساخرة

وفي مقطع ثالث، ظهرت نور وهي تضحك قائلة: «أنا الدنيا علمتني إنه ممكن أي حد يعمل أي حاجة»، ما فسره الجمهور كتلميح ساخر على خطوبة طليقها وتحمل رسائل ضمنية تعكس مشاعرها تجاه الموقف.
الفنانة المصرية ملك زاهر والسيناريست المصري شريف الليثي.

الفنانة المصرية ملك زاهر والسيناريست المصري شريف الليثي.

خطوبة شريف الليثي وملك زاهر

وفاجأت ملك أحمد زاهر الجمهور بإعلان خطوبتها على السيناريست شريف الليثي، نجل الإعلامي الشهير عمرو الليثي، في حفل خاص، حضرته العائلتان وعدد محدود من الأصدقاء المقربين.