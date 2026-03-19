تحدثت الفنانة المصرية كارولين عزمي عن تجربتها في مسلسل «رأس الأفعى»، حيث تجسد شخصية الضابطة «نورا»، مؤكدة أن ما جذبها للدور هو تركيبته النفسية المعقدة وتطوره الدرامي على مدار الأحداث.
شخصية مليئة بالصراعات
وأوضحت كارولين في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ» أن شخصية «نورا» تمر بعدة مراحل من التحديات والصراعات الإنسانية والاجتماعية، ما دفعها إلى التعمق في فهم أبعاد الشخصية قبل بدء التصوير، من خلال قراءة السيناريو أكثر من مرة ومناقشة تفاصيل الدور مع فريق العمل.
دراسة الواقع
وأضافت أنها حرصت على دراسة طبيعة عمل الضباط في الواقع، ومتابعة أسلوب تعاملهم في المواقف المهنية المختلفة، حتى تتمكن من تقديم الشخصية بصورة أكثر واقعية ومصداقية.
تحضير دقيق للشخصية
وأكدت كارولين عزمي أن دورها في رأس الأفعى تطلب جهدًا كبيرًا لتحقيق التوازن بين الجانب النفسي والانضباط المهني، مشيرة إلى أنها تدربت على أسلوب الحديث الرسمي ولغة الجسد الخاصة بالضباط.
التركيز على التفاصيل
وأشارت إلى أنها اهتمت بأدق التفاصيل أثناء الأداء، خصوصًا تعبيرات الوجه وطريقة التفاعل مع المواقف الصعبة، لتقديم شخصية مقنعة تعكس طبيعتها الدرامية.
فريق العمل
ويجمع مسلسل «رأس الأفعى» في بطولته كلًا من: أمير كرارة، ماجدة زكي، شريف منير، كارولين عزمي، أحمد غزي، وعمر محمد رياض، وآخرين، والعمل تأليف هاني سرحان، وإخراج محمد بكير، وإنتاج شركة سينرجي.
The Egyptian artist Caroline Azmy spoke about her experience in the series "The Head of the Snake," where she portrays the character of Officer "Nora," confirming that what attracted her to the role was its complex psychological makeup and its dramatic development throughout the events.
A Character Full of Conflicts
Caroline explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the character "Nora" goes through several stages of challenges and human and social conflicts, which prompted her to delve into understanding the dimensions of the character before filming began, by reading the script multiple times and discussing the details of the role with the team.
Studying Reality
She added that she made sure to study the nature of officers' work in reality and to observe their manner of dealing with various professional situations, so she could present the character in a more realistic and credible manner.
Thorough Preparation for the Character
Caroline Azmy confirmed that her role in "The Head of the Snake" required significant effort to achieve a balance between the psychological aspect and professional discipline, noting that she trained on the formal speaking style and body language specific to officers.
Focusing on Details
She pointed out that she paid attention to the smallest details during her performance, especially facial expressions and the way to interact with difficult situations, to present a convincing character that reflects its dramatic nature.
The Cast
The series "The Head of the Snake" stars: Amir Karara, Magda Zaki, Sherif Mounir, Caroline Azmy, Ahmed Ghazi, and Omar Mohamed Riyad, among others. The work is written by Hani Sarhan, directed by Mohamed Bakir, and produced by Synergy Company.