تحدثت الفنانة المصرية كارولين عزمي عن تجربتها في مسلسل «رأس الأفعى»، حيث تجسد شخصية الضابطة «نورا»، مؤكدة أن ما جذبها للدور هو تركيبته النفسية المعقدة وتطوره الدرامي على مدار الأحداث.

شخصية مليئة بالصراعات

وأوضحت كارولين في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ» أن شخصية «نورا» تمر بعدة مراحل من التحديات والصراعات الإنسانية والاجتماعية، ما دفعها إلى التعمق في فهم أبعاد الشخصية قبل بدء التصوير، من خلال قراءة السيناريو أكثر من مرة ومناقشة تفاصيل الدور مع فريق العمل.

دراسة الواقع

وأضافت أنها حرصت على دراسة طبيعة عمل الضباط في الواقع، ومتابعة أسلوب تعاملهم في المواقف المهنية المختلفة، حتى تتمكن من تقديم الشخصية بصورة أكثر واقعية ومصداقية.

تحضير دقيق للشخصية

وأكدت كارولين عزمي أن دورها في رأس الأفعى تطلب جهدًا كبيرًا لتحقيق التوازن بين الجانب النفسي والانضباط المهني، مشيرة إلى أنها تدربت على أسلوب الحديث الرسمي ولغة الجسد الخاصة بالضباط.

التركيز على التفاصيل

وأشارت إلى أنها اهتمت بأدق التفاصيل أثناء الأداء، خصوصًا تعبيرات الوجه وطريقة التفاعل مع المواقف الصعبة، لتقديم شخصية مقنعة تعكس طبيعتها الدرامية.

فريق العمل

ويجمع مسلسل «رأس الأفعى» في بطولته كلًا من: أمير كرارة، ماجدة زكي، شريف منير، كارولين عزمي، أحمد غزي، وعمر محمد رياض، وآخرين، والعمل تأليف هاني سرحان، وإخراج محمد بكير، وإنتاج شركة سينرجي.