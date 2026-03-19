The Egyptian artist Caroline Azmy spoke about her experience in the series "The Head of the Snake," where she portrays the character of Officer "Nora," confirming that what attracted her to the role was its complex psychological makeup and its dramatic development throughout the events.

A Character Full of Conflicts

Caroline explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the character "Nora" goes through several stages of challenges and human and social conflicts, which prompted her to delve into understanding the dimensions of the character before filming began, by reading the script multiple times and discussing the details of the role with the team.

Studying Reality

She added that she made sure to study the nature of officers' work in reality and to observe their manner of dealing with various professional situations, so she could present the character in a more realistic and credible manner.

Thorough Preparation for the Character

Caroline Azmy confirmed that her role in "The Head of the Snake" required significant effort to achieve a balance between the psychological aspect and professional discipline, noting that she trained on the formal speaking style and body language specific to officers.

Focusing on Details

She pointed out that she paid attention to the smallest details during her performance, especially facial expressions and the way to interact with difficult situations, to present a convincing character that reflects its dramatic nature.

The Cast

The series "The Head of the Snake" stars: Amir Karara, Magda Zaki, Sherif Mounir, Caroline Azmy, Ahmed Ghazi, and Omar Mohamed Riyad, among others. The work is written by Hani Sarhan, directed by Mohamed Bakir, and produced by Synergy Company.