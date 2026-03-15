انتهى صناع مسلسل الكينج، بطولة النجم محمد إمام، من تصوير كافة مشاهد العمل في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم (الأحد)، واحتفل محمد إمام بالانتهاء من التصوير بإطلاق الرصاص والألعاب النارية.

«أخيراً فركش»

وحرص إمام على توجيه الشكر لكل أبطال وصناع مسلسل الكينج بعد الانتهاء من التصوير، وكتب عبر صفحته الشخصية على فيسبوك: «وأخيراً فركش شكراً من كل قلبي لكل الناس اللي اشتغلوا في المسلسل.. رحلة بجد متعبة بس ممتعة مع ناس محترفة وجميلة ولذيذة.. انا اتشرفت واستمتعت بالشغل معاكم واحد واحد قدام الكاميرا ووراها».

وأضاف: «ليكم مني كل الاحترام والتقدير على مجهودكم وإخلاصكم وحبكم للكينج، النجاح الكبير ده انتم السبب فيه بعد فضل ربنا سبحانه وتعالى.. بحبكم جداً».

مسلسل الكينج

تدورأحداث الكينج، حول حمزة الذي يجد نفسه في مواجهة قدر لم يخطط له، إذ يتحول من «شيال» يصارع لقمة العيش إلى رجل أعمال تطارده شبكة عصابات دولية.

وتضيق المسافة على حمزة بين النجاح والهلاك، لتصبح حياته معركة مفتوحة يسودها السلاح وتلطخها الدماء، إذ الثمن الذي يدفعه مقابل الصعود قد يكون أغلى مما يتخيل.

أبطال المسلسل

مسلسل الكينج بطولة محمد إمام، ميرنا جميل، عمرو عبدالجليل، حنان مطاوع، سامي مغاوري، حجاج عبدالعظيم، كمال أبو رية، انتصار، مصطفى خاطر، بسنت شوقي، أحمد كشك، عماد رشاد، تأليف محمد صلاح العزب، وإخراج شيرين عادل.