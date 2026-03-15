The makers of the series "The King," starring the star Mohamed Imam, have completed filming all the scenes of the work in the early hours of this morning (Sunday), and Mohamed Imam celebrated the end of filming by firing guns and fireworks.

"Finally, It's a Wrap"

Imam made sure to thank all the heroes and creators of "The King" after finishing the filming, writing on his personal Facebook page: "Finally, it's a wrap! Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who worked on the series.. It was truly a tiring but enjoyable journey with professional, beautiful, and delightful people.. I was honored and enjoyed working with each one of you, both in front of and behind the camera."

He added: "You have my utmost respect and appreciation for your efforts, dedication, and love for 'The King.' This great success is because of you, after the grace of God Almighty.. I love you all very much."

The King Series

The events of "The King" revolve around Hamza, who finds himself facing a fate he did not plan for, as he transforms from a "loader" struggling for a living into a businessman pursued by an international crime syndicate.

The distance between success and doom narrows for Hamza, turning his life into an open battle dominated by weapons and stained with blood, as the price he pays for rising may be more than he imagines.

Cast of the Series

"The King" stars Mohamed Imam, Mirna Jamil, Amr Abdel Gelil, Hanan Metawe, Sami Maghawry, Haggag Abdel Azim, Kamal Abu Riya, Entsar, Mostafa Khater, Basant Shawky, Ahmed Keshk, Emad Rashad, written by Mohamed Salah El Azab, and directed by Sherine Adel.