The Egyptian Actors' Syndicate, headed by artist Ashraf Zaki, commented on the ongoing controversy among several artists regarding the title of "most viewed," expressing its regret over what it described as a state of inappropriate exchanges and quarrels on social media, emphasizing that such behaviors do not align with the history and value of Egyptian art.

Imaginary Battles

The syndicate clarified in an official statement that the artistic scene has recently witnessed some artists preoccupied with what it termed "imaginary battles" aimed at gaining visibility on social media platforms, instead of focusing on presenting genuine artistic works that befit the history and status of Egyptian art.

The statement affirmed that the audience alone is the only authority entitled to grant titles to artists, stressing that artistic history is not measured by numbers or viewership rates, but by the impact the artist leaves in the hearts of the audience.

Ending Disputes

The syndicate pointed out that turning media platforms and social media into arenas for settling personal scores represents a departure from the true role of the artist, calling on all artists to rise above personal disputes and to cease any exchanges that tarnish the image of Egyptian art.

The syndicate concluded its statement by emphasizing that the artist is an ambassador of their country's culture, and that maintaining the status of Egyptian art is a shared responsibility, urging the prioritization of the value of creativity and working together to restore the leadership of Egyptian soft power, making art a means of enlightenment and construction, not an arena for conflict and division.

The "most viewed" crisis began during Ramadan's drama after a dispute between director Mohamed Sami and star Amr Saad, after Sami defended the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa" starring Mai Omar, while Saad asserted that his series "Ifraaj" topped the viewership, with each party relying on viewership statistics.