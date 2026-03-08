علّقت نقابة المهن التمثيلية المصرية برئاسة الفنان أشرف زكي، على الجدل الدائر بين عدد من الفنانين حول لقب «الأعلى مشاهدة»، مؤكدة أسفها لما وصفته بحالة التراشق والمهاترات غير اللائقة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مشددة على أن مثل هذه السلوكيات لا تتوافق مع تاريخ وقيمة الفن المصري.

معارك وهمية

وأوضحت النقابة في بيان رسمي أن الساحة الفنية شهدت في الفترة الأخيرة انشغال بعض الفنانين بما وصفته بـ«معارك وهمية» تهدف إلى تحقيق الانتشار على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بدلاً من التركيز على تقديم أعمال فنية حقيقية تليق بتاريخ ومكانة الفن المصري.

وأكد البيان أن الجمهور وحده هو الجهة الوحيدة المخولة بمنح الألقاب للفنانين، مشدداً على أن التاريخ الفني لا يقاس بالأرقام أو نسب المشاهدة، بل بالأثر الذي يتركه الفنان في وجدان الجمهور.

وقف الخلافات

وأشارت النقابة إلى أن تحويل المنصات الإعلامية ومواقع التواصل إلى ساحات لتصفية الحسابات الشخصية يمثل خروجاً عن الدور الحقيقي للفنان، داعية جميع الفنانين إلى الترفع عن الخلافات الشخصية والتوقف عن أي تراشق يسيء إلى صورة الفن المصري.

واختتمت النقابة بيانها بالتأكيد على أن الفنان سفير لثقافة بلاده، وأن الحفاظ على مكانة الفن المصري مسؤولية مشتركة، داعية إلى تغليب قيمة الإبداع والعمل معاً لاستعادة ريادة القوة الناعمة المصرية، وجعل الفن وسيلة للتنوير والبناء لا ساحة للخلاف والانقسام.

وبدأت أزمة «الأعلى مشاهدة» خلال دراما رمضان بعد جدل بين المخرج محمد سامي والنجم عمرو سعد، بعدما دافع سامي عن مسلسل «الست موناليزا» الخاص بنجمته مي عمر، بينما أكد سعد تصدر مسلسله «إفراج»، مستنداً كل طرف إلى أرقام نسب المشاهدة.