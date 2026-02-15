أكد الفنان اللبناني محمد فضل شاكر أن الإفراج عن والده سيكون خطوة إيجابية للفن العربي، مشيرًا إلى أنه الشخص الوحيد القادر على فهم الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب.
تعامل صادق
وفي تصريحات تلفزيونية، قال محمد فضل شاكر: «الإفراج عن والدي سيكون خيرًا للفن العربي، خاصة أنه الوحيد الذي يفهم شيرين عبد الوهاب، فالتعامل بينهم صادق وخالٍ من أي تصنّع، كما أن دعمها لنا كان واضحًا ويجب أن نقف معها بالمثل».
جاءت تصريحات محمد فضل شاكر في وقت يمر فيه الجمهور بقلق على صحة شيرين عبد الوهاب، بعد تعرضها لأزمة صحية أجبرتها على الانعزال مؤقتًا وابتعادها عن النشاط الفني، ما جعل متابعيها يتطلعون لعودتها القوية إلى الحفلات والمشاريع الفنية.
إجراءات قانونية
من جهة أخرى، أعلن المستشار ياسر قنطوش اتخاذه الإجراءات القانونية ضد مالكي بعض صفحات مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي التي نشرت صورًا مسيئة لشيرين عبد الوهاب، ظهرت فيها بشكل غير لائق وأزعجها بشكل كبير.
وقال قنطوش في تصريحات صحفية: «شيرين عبد الوهاب تمر بأزمة صعبة، وزاد الأمر سوءًا عندما شاهدت صورًا مُخلة تُنشر على السوشيال ميديا، لذلك قررت محاسبتهم قانونيًا للحفاظ على سمعتها وكرامة أسرتها، ولن تتراجع عن محاسبة المسيئين».
