The Lebanese artist Mohamed Fadel Shaker confirmed that the release of his father would be a positive step for Arab art, noting that he is the only person capable of understanding the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab.

Sincere Interaction

In television statements, Mohamed Fadel Shaker said: "The release of my father will be good for Arab art, especially since he is the only one who understands Sherine Abdel Wahab. Their interaction is sincere and free from any pretense, and her support for us has been clear, and we should stand by her in the same way."

Mohamed Fadel Shaker's statements came at a time when the audience is worried about Sherine Abdel Wahab's health, after she faced a health crisis that forced her to isolate temporarily and distance herself from artistic activity, which made her followers look forward to her strong return to concerts and artistic projects.

Legal Actions

On the other hand, advisor Yasser Qantouch announced that he would take legal action against the owners of some social media pages that published offensive photos of Sherine Abdel Wahab, in which she appeared inappropriately and was greatly disturbed.

Qantouch stated in press remarks: "Sherine Abdel Wahab is going through a difficult crisis, and the situation worsened when she saw inappropriate photos being published on social media, so she decided to hold them legally accountable to protect her reputation and her family's dignity, and she will not back down from holding the offenders accountable."